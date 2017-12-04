Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 Bigger Than Ever in 2018!

UNION, KY (December 4, 2017) – As 2017 nears an end, Florence Speedway officials are diligently working to prepare for an exciting 2018 season. As always, the Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 presented by Lucas Oil will be a pillar on the Florence Speedway schedule of events. The annual event, which has grown consistently throughout its storied history, saw a huge spike in popularity following the switch to a passing-points format in 2014.

In recognition of the growth the event, Florence Speedway officials are thrilled to announce a record-breaking event for 2018. The event, which is widely acknowledged as one of the top events in dirt late model racing, will see a substantial purse increase for the 2018 edition and beyond. In excess of $20,000 will be added to the main event, bringing the total Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 presented by Lucas Oil feature purse to over $160,000. With the increase, the Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 weekend payout will now exceed $225,000!

The action-packed weekend will kick off on Thursday, August 9th with the Sunoco Race Fuels North/South Shootout presented by Lucas Oil. The event will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by the 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Open Wheel Modifieds will also compete in a full program for $1,000-to-win.

Friday’s action will include: Hot Laps, double Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Passing Points Heat Races, along with Heat Races and B-Mains for the Modified division to kick off the 36th Annual Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 presented by Lucas Oil. The annual fan/racer appreciation party will follow Friday night’s on-track activities.

The 2018 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will kick off the festivities on Saturday, August 11th, followed by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series B-Mains. Afterwards, the Modifieds will compete in their $2,000-to-win feature, before the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 presented by Lucas Oil main event takes center stage. The 30-lap, $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers race will cap off the weekend.

The renewal deadline for 2017 advance ticket holders is December 31, 2017. Tickets and reserved seats will go on sale to the public on January 15, 2018. For more information on the event – including times, ticket prices, and event policies – visit the North/South 100 event page at www.florencespeedway.com.

2018 Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 presented by Lucas Oil Feature Purse:

1. $50,000

2. $20,000

3. $10,000

4. $9,000

5. $8,000

6. $7,000

7. $6,000

8. $5,000

9. $4,500

10. $4,000

11. $3,500

12. $3,250

13. $3,000

14. $2,750

15. $2,500

16. $2,400

17. $2,300

18. $2,250

19. $2,200

20. $2,150

21. $2,100

22. $2,075

23. $2,050

24. $2,025

25. $2,000