Gateway Motorsports Park receives Outstanding Facility of the Year Award at Race Track Business Conference at PRI trade show in Indianapolis

December 7, 2017, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, received the prestigious and coveted Outstanding Facility of the Year Award Wednesday evening at the annual Race Track Business Conference (RTBC) at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show in Indianapolis.

The annual award recipient is determined by leaders in the motorsports industry, media and sponsors. The previous RTBC award winners included Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2013), National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park (2014), Daytona International Speedway (2015) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (2016).

“To know we were in competition for this award with every major motorsports facility in the United States makes it truly gratifying,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park. “We would like to thank our partners at NASCAR, NHRA, INDYCAR and the many regional sportsman programs that work with us to produce more than 300 event days each year at our oval track, drag strip, road course and the Gateway Kartplex. We have expanded our exciting entertainment schedule for 2018 by adding events for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, NASCAR K&N Pro Series and Formula Drift.”

“It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of our entire team at Gateway Motorsports Park,” said Chris Blair, GMP’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “This wasn’t accomplished by one individual. This was an effort by our entire community. Our fans, racers, sponsors and civic leaders have rallied behind our efforts from Day One and are a huge part of our success. They make going to work each day fun and we appreciate all they do to make this possible.

“When I first met track owner Curtis Francois in the fall of 2011, I knew he was determined to make the rebirth of this venue a success. To see how far his vision has come since re-opening in 2012 is simply amazing. He is the most active facility owner in all of motorsports and his passion for his track and the St Louis-Metro East region is instilled in our entire organization. We’ve come a long way in five years and we’re going to continue to build on that success, to see what happens the next five years.”

