Chase Junghans Reloads for Ambitious 2018



Wild West Shootout and WoO Speedweeks Headline Kansan’ Plans

Manhattan, Kansas (12/11/17) – The 2017 season was a time of regrouping and refocusing for Chase Junghans. With his sights set on the future, the Kansas racer is now focusing on a bigger and more ambitious 2018 season in his Shop Quik Convenience Stores #18 Bozard Ford Lincoln Rocket Chassis XR1/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“Last year we set out to do the World of Outlaws deal again, but we just struggled out of the gate, and by April we decided to pick and choose the rest of the year to get our program back on the right track,” the 25-year-old Junghans said. “We learned a lot last year, and got this program built back up, where I feel like we can go out and be really competitive on a nightly basis.”

With focus and momentum back in his corner, Junghans is set to embark on a busy 2018.

“After skipping last year, we’re going to start the upcoming year at the Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway, and then from there we’re going to focus on getting back on the road full-time with the Outlaws,” Junghans continued. “We’ve got a good crew and some really good equipment. This is probably as prepared as I’ve ever been to start a new season.”

Chase will open his 2018 campaign during the 12th annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Arizona) on January 6-14. He’ll contest six events during the course of the miniseries. For more information on the events, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net .

The team is also excited to welcome Joe Bunch on board. Bunch will serve as the team’s tire specialist. He spent the past few years working for WoO traveler, Shane Clanton.

“Hopefully we can get our equipment dialed in during the Wild West Shootout and hit the ground running immediately. That deal usually has tough competition and gives you a measuring stick right out of the gate,” Junghans commented. “We’ve got some really great marketing partners, who support my racing career, and I want to thank them all enough for everything that they do. Hopefully we’ll all be taking a bunch of Victory Lane pictures together this season.”

