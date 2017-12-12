Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> JASON DIETSCH TRAILER SALES JOINS RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE

Edgerton, OH Business to Become Presenting Sponsor

FT. WAYNE (IN) Dec. 12 – Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, located in Edgerton, OH, has joined with this year’s 20th annual running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne to be the presenting sponsor. Featuring multiple divisions of racing, including full-sized Midgets, the Rumble will be contested December 29 and 30 on a 1/7 mile concrete oval constructed inside the Allen County Memorial Coliseum/Expo Center.

Jason Dietsch, proprietor of the business that bears his name, is no stranger to racing. After getting a start in off-road ATV’s, Dietsch moved into motocross racing and then into go-karts before jumping into the Modified class and then the potent asphalt Late Model circuit. His credentials include a 2003 INCAR Jasper Modified championship.

He is no stranger to the Rumble concept; having competed indoors both as a kart driver and as a kart owner for his son’s efforts.

Known as the largest open and enclosed trailer dealer in northwest Ohio, Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will be actively supporting the Rumble in Fort Wayne activities in making their services and inventory known to the competitors.

The line-up for this year’s Rumble in Fort Wayne includes Midgets, winged and non-winged 600cc Midgets, Go-Karts and Quarter Midgets, with a full program of racing each day.

Complete information, including ticketing options, can be bound on the event’s website www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.

