Entries For 32nd Chili Bowl Nationals Moves North Of 200 Ahead Of Entry Deadline

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 12, 2017) Construction of the Tulsa Expo Raceway is underway with the first loads of clay hitting the floor of the River Spirit Expo Center on Wednesday, December 12, 2017. As the quarter-mile oval take shape, the list of drivers seeking the conquer the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, happening January 9-13, 2018, continues to grow with over 200 entries already turned into the Chili Bowl office; just two day ahead of the entry deadline for teams to save $50.

Currently, $150 to enter, After Thursday, December 14, 2017, the cost to enter the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will move to $200. Included in the latest round of entries is Chili Bowl Champion’s Tim McCreadie and Damion Gardner.

McCreadie, a Late Model ace from Watertown, N.Y. chased the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2017 with five wins that garnered a runner-up result in the final standings to Josh Richards. Driving for three-time winning car owner, Andy Bondio, Tim’s Chili Bowl triumph came in 2006 for Steve Smith.

Scoring a Chili Bowl win for the late Jason Leffler, the driver known as “The Demon” rolled to four wins while racing up and down the west coast. For Gardner, the 2018 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be his 16th visit.

At the time of press, 211 entries have been turned in with 20 of those still in search of a driver. Of the confirmed drivers, the list includes a melting pot of talent from 162 cities, 32 states, and five countries.

Among the latest list of Chili Bowl Rookies is California’s, Kyle Hirst. Opening up the 2017 Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway with a win against the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the California shoe chased points with the King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series with a pair of wins and a fifth-place finish in the 2017 final standings.

Updated almost daily at http://www.chilibowl.com, the list of teams so far is as follows:

32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Entries as of December 12, 2017

Car# – Name (Hometown, State) (R) denotes rookie status

* 0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, Indiana)

* 00-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, Mississippi)

* 00C-Grady Chandler (Edmond, Oklahoma)

* 1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, Tennessee)

* 1C (R)-Clayton Christensen (Spencer, Iowa)

* 1G-Holly Porter (Delhi, Ontario, Canada)

* 1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, Illinois)

* 1R-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, California)

* 1T-Tony Roney (Herculaneum, Missouri)

* 2-Ryan Hall (Midlothian, Texas)

* 2A-TBA

* 2B -Jason Grady (Farmington, New Mexico)

* 2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, Texas)

* 2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, Oklahoma)

* 2DB (R)-Dusty Ballenger (Harrisburg, South Dakota)

* 2DG-Dustin Gilbert (Tonganoxie, Kansas)

* 2G-Terry Goodwin (Laveen, Arizona)

* 2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, Texas)

* 2T-TBA

* 2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, Kansas)

* 2X-Brent Beauchamp (Avon, Indiana)

* 03-Shayle Bade (Lincoln, Nebraska)

* 3A-Bill Allen (Independence, Missouri)

* 3B-Austin Blair (St. Louis, Missouri)

* 3F-Austin Liggett (Tracy, California)

* 3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, Illinois)

* 3S-Brian Shirley (Chatham, Illinois)

* 3T-Tim Barber (Sonoma, California)

* 3U-Mark Lowrey (Concord, North Carolina)

* 3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin)

* 4-Tom Harris (Banbury, OXF, England)

* 4A-Chad Boespflug (Hanford, California)

* 4B-Ty Hulsey (Owasso, Oklahoma)

* 4D-Robert Dalby (Anaheim, California)

* 4F-Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, Kansas)

* 4J-Tim Crawley (Benton, Arkansas)

* 4M (R)-Alison Slaton (Edmond, Oklahoma)

* 4MR (R)-Jake Morgan (Fair Oaks, California)

* 4P-Paul McMahan (Hendersonville, Tennessee)

* 5-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, Arizona)

* 5B-Bobby Brewer (Cabot, Arkansas)

* 5C -Colten Cottle (Kansas, Illinois)

* 5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Illinois)

* 5E-TBA

* 5F-Danny Frye III (St. Peters, Missouri)

* 5J-Jeff Crook (Garden City, Kansas)

* 5M-TBA

* 5T (R)-Presley Truedson (Kennedy, Minnesota)

* 5X-Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona)

* 6M-Ray Seach (Beloit, Wisconsin)

* 7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, California)

* 7AUS (R)-Mark Cooper (Sydney, NSW, Australia)

* 7BC-TBA

* 7CB-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, Missouri)

* 7CG-John Ivy (Fremont, Ohio)

* 7CH (R)-Kelsey Ivy (Fremont, Ohio)

* 7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, Oklahoma)

* 7JR-J.D. Black (Grain Valley, Missouri)

* 7K-TBA

* 7M-TBA

* 7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, Oklahoma)

* 7RS-Merril Lamb (Iola, Kansas)

* 7S-Pat Schudy (Springfield, Missouri)

* 7W-Scott Walton (Inola, Oklahoma)

* 7WS-Wade Seiler (Alton, Illinois)

* 7X-Gage Walker (Fairland, Indiana)

* 08-Kurt Blackaby (Bentonville, Arkansas)

* 8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 8JR-A.J. Johnson (Oskaloosa, Iowa)

* 8K-Chase Jones (Indianapolis, Indiana)

* 8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, Oklahoma)

* 9$-Kyle Clark (Sapulpa, Oklahoma)

* 9-Matt Moore (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

* 9D-Sean Dodenhoff (Reno, Nevada)

* 9E-Rick Shuman (Queen Creek, Arizona)

* 9F (R)-Zac Forster (Bakersfield, California)

* 9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, Arkansas)

* 9K-Kyle Schuett (Philo, Illinois)

* 9P-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, Indiana)

* 10J-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, Missouri)

* 10K (R)-Dale Johnston (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

* 11-Katlynn Leer (Ankeny, Iowa)

* 11C-Chett Gehrke (Shepherdsville, Kentucky)

* 11E-Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California)

* 11J-Justin Melton (Lewisville, Texas)

* 14H-Harley Hollan (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 14JR (R)-Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 14R-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, Iowa)

* 14S (R)-Rick Young (Lee’s Summit, Missouri)

* 14T-Tony Rossi (Brighton, Colorado)

* 15-TBA

* 15C (R)-Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colorado)

* 15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, Kansas)

* 17BC-TBA

* 17E-Blake Edwards (Coweta, Oklahoma)

* 17G-Dustin Golobic (Fremont, California)

* 17R-Alex Schutte (Vista, California)

* 17RB (R)-Ryan Bickett (Ramona, South Dakota)

* 17W-TBA

* 18-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, Kansas)

* 18S-Danny Smith (Chillicothe, Ohio)

* 19N-Nick O’Neal (Wagoner, Oklahoma)

* 20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, Nebraska)

* 21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, Oklahoma)

* 21M-Michelle Melton (Flower Mound, Texas)

* 21R (R)-Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Oklahoma)

* 21X-TBA

* 22A-Andy Malpocker (St. Charles, Missouri)

* 22D-David Stephenson (Porter, Oklahoma)

* 22E-Shane Stewart (Bixby, Oklahoma)

* 22M-Chris Cochran (McCloud, Oklahoma)

* 23L (R)-Lee Lengel (Wellsville, Kansas)

* 23M-David Budres (Beloit, Wisconsin)

* 23P (R)-Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville, Illinois)

* 24-Tracy Hines (Wilkinson, Indiana)

* 24F-Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 24S-Landon Simon (Brownsburg, Indiana)

* 25P-Dylan Peterson (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

* 25S-Alex Schriever (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

* 27K-Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)

* 27Z-Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

* 28-Kory Schudy (Battlefield, Missouri)

* 28A-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, Oklahoma)

* 29-Anthony Nocella (Marlboro, Massachusetts)

* 29J-Logan Jarrett (Kokomo, Indiana)

* 29S-Timmy Buckwalter (Douglasville, Pennsylvania)

* 30T-Larry Bratti (Springdale, Arkansas)

* 31-Travis Berryhill (American Canyon, California)

* 31J-James Burke (Arkadelphia, Arkansas)

* 32-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, Arizona)

* 32D-Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, California)

* D33-Jacob Patton (Bethalto, Illinois)

* 33J-Jackie Burke (Houston, Texas)

* 35-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, Illinois)

* 35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, Nebraska)

* 35TE-Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)

* 37M-Matt Mitchell (Orange, California)

* 39-Michael Pickens (Auckland, New Zealand )

* 39BC-TBA

* 41-TBA

* 44-Jared Sewell (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 44D-Phillip Dietz (Lake Ozark, Missouri)

* 44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, Missouri)

* 45H-Harli White (Lindsay, Oklahoma)

* 45X-Bricen James (Albany, Oregon)

* 46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, Connecticut)

* 46X (R)-Robert Spino (Wallingford, Connecticut)

* 47-Danny Stratton (Riverside, California)

* 47M-TBA

* 47X-Tim McCreadie (Watertown, New York)

* 47W-Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, Ontario, Canada)

* 49ER-Caleb Armstrong (New Castle, Indiana)

* 49JR (R)-Andy Bradley (Bloomington, Indiana)

* 50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, Missouri)

* 51M (R)-Mark Maliepaard (Ripon, California)

* 52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Oklahoma)

* 52X (R)-Craig Oaks (Marshall, Texas)

* 55DK-Nick Knepper (Belleville, Illinois)

* 55D-Nick Drake (Mooresville, North Carolina)

* 55X-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana)

* 56AP-Travis Young (Casey, Illinois)

* 57-Maria Cofer (Macdoel, California)

* 57B-Bill Balog (North Pole, Alaska)

* 57J-Jake Bubak (Arvada, Colorado)

* 57K-Kevin Studley (Brownsburg, Indiana)

* 67Z-Kasey Kahne (Enumclaw, Washington)

* 68B (R)-Blain Petersen (Essex, Iowa)

* 71G-Damion Gardner (Concord, California)

* 71H (R)-Hudson O’Neal (Martinsville, Indiana)

* 71R-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, California)

* 71T-Zac Taylor (Green River, Wyoming)

* 71WG-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, Texas)

* 73-Jac Haudenschild (Wooster, Ohio)

* 73K (R)-Kyle Hirst (Sacramento, California)

* 73S-Sheldon Haudenschild (Wooster, Ohio)

* 74HD (R)-Drew Rader (Findlay, Ohio)

* 75-TBA

* 75X-TBA

* 76E-TBA

* 76G-David Gravel (Watertown, Connecticut)

* 76J-Davey Jones (Warrendale, Pennsylvania)

* 76M-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

* 77J-John Klabunde (Ft. Calhoun, Nebraska)

* 80-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, Texas)

* 82M-Steven Shebester (Pauls Valley, Oklahoma)

* 83G-Matt Gilbert (Merriam, Kansas)

* 84-TBA

* 84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, Kansas)

* 85-Matt Johnson (Edmond, Oklahoma)

* 88-Scottie McDonald (Porter, Texas)

* 88N-D.J. Netto (Hanford, California)

* 88T-Tyler Nelson (Indianapolis, Indiana)

* 88W-Dustin Weland (Parker, Colorado)

* 91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, Kansas)

* 91A-Chris Andrews (Sandusky, Ohio)

* 91K-Kevin Bayer (Bixby, Oklahoma)

* 91M-Chase Majdic (Redding, California)

* 91S-TBA

* 91T-Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, Oklahoma)

* 92M-Josh Most (Red Oak, Iowa)

* 95T (R)-Buddy Tubbs (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

* 96-Cody Brewer (Choctaw, Oklahoma)

* 97A-Austin O’Dell (Rochester, Illinois)

* 99-Colton Heath (Marysville, Washington)

* 99P-Dillon Welch (Carmel, Indiana)

* 101-Chuck McGillivray (Madison, South Dakota)

* 118-Scott Evans (Rhome, Texas)

* 321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, Missouri)

* 926-Morgan Frewaldt (Kansas City, Kansas)

* TBA-TBA

Entry List with sponsor information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx (Some names will not be listed as we are missing information on sponsors or W9)

Entries can be downloaded at http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Entry forms must include a current W9 form as well. Download the form at

https://www?.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Early entry is $150 through December 14, 2017. After that, teams will pay an additional $50 per entry.

Teams do need to note that the upcoming Chili Bowl will enforce a Muffler rule that will not allow inserts. All cars must run a Muffler. An update in the wording of the appearance rules states that the car’s number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

The 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 9-13, 2018 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Discounted Early Entry ($150): November 1, 2017 – December 14, 2017

Late Entry ($200): December 15, 2017 – January 12, 2018

Entry Blank: http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Nightly Sponsors:

Tuesday, January 9 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 9th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 10 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 11 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 12 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 13 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2018

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Live Coverage:*

Online PPV: http://www.racinboys.com (Until Saturday Night)

Saturday Night Coverage: MAVTV and LucasOilRacingtv.com

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Dates and Times:

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 8, 2018

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………..8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday, January 12, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am

Auction ………………………………………………………..12:00pm

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am

Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.