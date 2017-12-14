Gateway Dirt Nationals Late Model Results – 12/14/17

RACE OF CHAMPIONS
DECEMBER 14TH, 2017
RACE RESULTS
1. Shannon Babb
2. Don O’Neal
3. Billy Moyer
4. Darrell Lanigan
5. Rusty Schlenk
6. Bobby Pierce
7. Jonathan Davenport
8. Brandon Sheppard
9. Dennis Erb Jr
10. Justin Kay
11. Scott Bloomquist
QUALIFYING RESULTS
GROUP A
1. Jason Welshan (11.477) 2. Billy Moyer; 3. Bob Gardner; 4. David Breazeale; 5. Austin Theiss; 6. Rusty Schlenk; 7. Kip Hughes; 8. Scott Bloomquist; 9. Scott Ward; 10. Corey Ford; 11. Billy Moyer Jr; 12. Casey Montague; 13. Allen Weisser; 14. Shad Badder; 15. Timothy Culp; 16. Jonathan Davenport; 17. Austin Hubbard; 18. Bobby Pierce; 19. Hudson O’Neal; 20. Daryn Klein; 21. Brandon Sheppard; 22. Jeff Roth; 23. Clay Fisher; 24. Kolby Vandenbergh; 25. Joe Godsey; 26. Levi Ashby; 27. Luke Goedert; 28. Randy Timms; 29. Zach McMillan; 30. David Payne; 31. Brandon Pralle; 32. Jason Suhre; 33. Mike Schulte; 34. Billy Lambert; 35. Michael Kloos; 36. Paul Roider; 37. Freddie Carpenter; 38. Dewayne Kiefer; 39. John E Baker; 40. Greg Kimmons; 41. Chris Fetter; 42. Tim Manville; 43. Cole Swibold; 44. Cole Long; 45. Mike Hammerle; 46. Blake Martin; 47. Maria Hankins;
QUALIFYING RESULTS
GROUP B
1. Scott Bell (12.872); 2. Tim Dohm; 3. Derek Fetter; 4. Shannon Babb; 5. Tyler Millwood; 6. Chad Zobrist; 7. Mike Spatola; 8. Hunter Rasdon; 9. Russ King; 10. Dennis Erb Jr; 11. Kent Robinson; 12. Ferrel Skelton Jr; 13. Rich Bell; 14. Gordy Gundaker; 15. Robert Ardy; 16. Charlie Cole; 17. Myles Moos; 18. Brandon Tibaldi; 19. Brent Larson; 20. Matt Bailey; 21. Cody Holtkamp; 22. Jeff Herzog; 23. Dave Armstrong; 24. Kevin Weaver; 25. Darrell Lanigan; 26. Ryan Unzicker; 27. Robbie Stuart; 28. Justin Kay; 29. Scott Crigler; 30. Tyler Carpenter; 31. Jeremy Sneed; 32. Jason Schierkolk; 33. Jason Zobrist; 34. Caleb Ashby; 35. Kevin Hardage; 36. Tanner English; 37. Mark Shipman; 38. Jason Feger; 39. Donald Johns; 40. Don O’Neal; 41. Joey Coulter; 42. Oakley Johns; 43. Reno Markham; 44. Rob Toland; 45. Brian Mullins; 46. Benjamin Mott;
Babb!!! Awesome
Got the track figured out now take the sweep
What time were they done last night?
about 9pm central
Wow! Not worried about going too late. More worried about seeing lots of racing. Won’t be there tonight until 6:00. Hope it goes later!
I picked b a b b winner winner chicken dinner