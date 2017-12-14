Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Results – 12/14/17

GATEWAY DIRT – QUALIFYING RESULTS
DECEMBER 14, 2017
MODIFEDS – GROUP A
1. Mike McKinney (12.207); 2. Tanner Mullens; 3. Kenny Wallace; 4. Kyle Steffens; 5. Rick Conoyer; 6. Lucas Lee; 7. Kyle Strickler; 8. Timothy Culp; 9. Trent Young; 10. KC Burdette; 11. Chase Copeland; 12. Nick Hoffman; 13. Jim Black; 14. Steve Stevenson; 15. Dean Hoffman; 16. Dustin Sword; 17. Richie Gustin; 18. John Clippinger; 19. Brendan Bittle; 20. Payton Taylor; 21. Jeff Leka; 22. Tyler Nicely; 23. Trey Harris; 24. –; 25. Tyler Droste; 26. Shane Demey; 27. Zeb Moake; 28. Tim Hancock; 29. Joe Duvall; 30. Morgan Ward; 31. Nick Allen; 32. Bret Eilerman; 33. David Wietholder; 34. Corey Cox; 35. Ryan Gillmore; 36. Blake Thompson; 37. Bill Griffith; 38. Wade Wenthe; 39. Rick Aukland; 40. Nick Roberts; 41. Jared Whitney; 42. Darryll Dickerson; 43. Jeff Vernier; 44. Ryan Eilers; 45. Chad Bauer; 46. Chad Sellers; 47. Matt Koch; 48. Matthew Ratzlaff; 49. Josh Blumer; 50. Jack Sartain; 51. Colby Heishman; 52. Austin Holcombe; 53. David Mitchell;
MODIFEDS – GROUP B
1. Mike Harrison (12.719); 2. Brent Mullins; 3. Gary Bentley; 4. Curt Rhodes; 5. Levi Kissinger; 6. Bobby Pierce; 7. Jeffery Ledford; 8. Richard Michael Jr; 9. Allen Weisser; 10. Shaun Hortsmann; 11. Chris Arnold; 12. Matt Cooper; 13. Taylor Cook; 14. Robby Arnold; 15. Michael Long; 16. Todd Shute; 17. Mark Anderson; 18. Ray Bollinger; 19. Craig Roden; 20. Steven Bowers Jr; 21. Tres Mehler; 22. Brandon Hood; 23. Phil Dixon; 24. Tommie Seets Jr; 25. Bobby Bittle; 26. Eric Perry; 27. Kyle Thompson; 28. Joseph Giesler; 29. Danny Smith; 30. Jim Ippensen; 31. John Wingerter; 32. Clay Money; 33. Ryan Unzicker; 34. Jessie Hoskins; 35. Joe Dresch; 36. Tommy Sheppard Jr; 37. Joe Cleveland; 38. Christopher Cole; 39. Jimmy Gustin; 40. Andy Morris; 41. Brian Craighead; 42. Kevin Lee; 43. Dan Morris; 44. Derek Kellerman; 45. Matt Dickerman; 46. Jeff Davis; 47. John Trowbridge; 48. Jeremy Jarrett; 49. Kurtis Pihl; 50. Scott Halley; 51. Dalton Baird; 52. Adam Pleimann; 53. Chris Cole;
MODIFEDS – HEAT 1
1. Mike McKinney; 2. Trent Young; 3. Rick Conoyer; 4. Tyler Droste; 5. Richie Gustin; 6. Jim Black; 7. Jeff Leka; 8. Chad Bauer; 9. Bill Griffith; 10. Jared Whitney; 11. Joe Duvall; 12. David Mitchell; 13. David Wietholder; 14. Josh Blumer;
MODIFEDS – HEAT 2
1. Tanner Mullens; 2. Tyler Nicely; 3. Lucas Lee; 4. KC Burdette; 5. John Clippinger; 6. Chad Sellers; 7. Wade Wenthe; 8. Jack Sartain; 9. Steve Stevenson; 10. Shane Demey; 11. Morgan Ward; 12. Darryll Dickerson; 13. Corey Cox; 14. Aaron Canterberry;
MODIFEDS – HEAT 3
1. Kenny Wallace; 2. Kyle Strickler; 3. Chase Copeland; 4. Ryan Gillmore; 5. Brendan Bittle; 6. Trey Harris; 7. Nick Allen; 8. Colby Heishman; 9. Jeff Vernier; 10. Matt Koch; 11. Rick Aukland; 12. Dean Hoffman; 13. Zeb Moake;
HEAT 4
1. Kyle Steffens; 2. Nick Hoffman; 3. Peyton Taylor; 4. Tim Hancock; 5. Ryan Eilers; 6. Nick Roberts; 7. Dustin Sword; 8. Robbie Eilers; 9. Bret Eilerman; 10. Matthew Ratzlaff; 11. Timothy Culp; 12. Austin Holcombe; 13. Blake Thompson;
HEAT 5
1. Mike Harrison; 2. Levi Kissinger; 3. Ryan Unzicker; 4. Allen Weisser; 5. Brian Craighead; 6. Danny Smith; 7. Bobby Bittle; 8. Kurtis Pihl; 9. Chris Cole; 10. Joe Cleveland; 11. Tres Mehler; 12. Taylor Cook; 13. Mark Anderson; 14. Matt Dickerman;
MODIFEDS – HEAT 6
1. Brent Mullins; 2. Ray Bollinger; 3. Bobby Pierce; 4. Brandon Hood; 5. Jessie Hoskins; 6. Kevin Lee; 7. Scott Halley; 8. Jeff Davis; 9. Shaun Hortsmann; 10. Jim Ippensen; 11. Eric Perry; 12. Robby Arnold; 13. Christopher Cole;
MODIFEDS – HEAT 7
1. Chris Arnold; 2. Jeffery Ledford; 3. Craig Roden; 4. Phil Dixon; 5. Gary Bentley; 6. Dan Morris; 7. John Wingerter; 8. John Trowbridge; 9. Dalton Baird; 10. Kyle Thompson; 11. Joe Dresch;
MODIFEDS – HEAT 8
1. Curt Rhodes; 2. Matt Cooper; 3. Tommy Sheppard Jr; 4. Todd Shute; 5. Steven Bowers Jr; 6. Joseph Giesler; 7. Richard Michael Jr; 8. Andy Morris; 9. Jeremy Jarrett; 10. Adam Pleimann; 11. Derek Kellerman; 12. Tommie Seets Jr; 13. Clay Money;
I have to say that the officiating in the Modified heats was one of the the worst I have ever witnessed. People involved in cautions not being sent to the back and no consequences for taking someone out. Just terrible.
It was a derby fest leaders take off down backstretch rest of field not on track it’s a shit show
Push tires up on track
If I had not purchased a 3 day pass and driven 979 miles I would not go back.
Worst track surface ever. Sand pit
So glad we only bought 1 day pass.
And 100% agree on flagman or whoever not getting lineups right after cautions. And the start of the Late model feature was BS
They clearly had the yellow lights on as the cars started down backstretch. O’Neil had no idea they were going green. And they let that start go! Crazy