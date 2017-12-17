Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Bobby Pierce takes the Late Model win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

Bobby Pierce takes the Late Model win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

Bobby Pierce

St. Louis, MO
December 16th, 2017

SEMI 1
1. Brandon Sheppard; 2. Rusty Schlenk; 3. Clay Fisher; 4. Freddie Carpenter; 5. Caleb Ashby; 6. Billy Moyer Jr; 7. Matt Bailey; 8. Mike Hammerle; 9. Chris Fetter; 10. Derek Fetter; 11. Benjamin Mott; 12. Maria Hankins; 13. Michael Kloos;

SEMI 2
1. Kent Robinson; 2. Russ King; 3. Dennis Erb Jr; 4. Ryan Unzicker; 5. Jeremy Sneed; 6. Robbie Stuart; 7. Oakley Johns; 8. Mark Shipman; 9. Jeff Roth; 10. Jason Feger; 11. Myles Moos; 12. Dewayne Kiefer; 13. Jason Suhre;

SEMI 3
1. Scott Bloomquist; 2. Timothy Culp; 3. Tim Manville; 4. David Breazeale; 5. Scott Ward; 6. Zach McMillan; 7. Casey Montague; 8. Austin Theiss; 9. Cody Holtkamp; 10. Billy Stile; 11. Brandon Pralle; 12. Donald Johns; 13. John E Baker;

SEMI 4
1. Don O’Neal; 2. Shannon Babb; 3. Brent Larson; 4. Reno Markham; 5. Hunter Rasdon; 6. Kevin Weaver; 7. Greg Kimmons; 8. Robert Ardry; 9. Tyler Millwood; 10. Shad Badder; 11. David Payne

SEMI 5
1. Allen Weisser; 2. Joey Coulter; 3. Randy Timms; 4. Kip Hughes; 5. Bob Gardner; 6. Luke Goedert; 7. Mike Schulte; 8. Rich Bell; 9. Kevin Hardage; 10. Jason Zobrist; 11. Cole Swibold; 12. Kolby Vandenbergh;

SEMI 6
1. Darrell Lanigan; 2. Tim Dohm; 3. Mike Spatola; 4. Dave Armstrong; 5. Jason Schierkolk; 6. Justin Kay; 7. Brian Mullins; 8. Corey Martin; 9. Blake Martin; 10. Jeff Herzog;

FEATURE
1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Tyler Carpenter; 3. Darrell Lanigan; 4. Jason Welshan; 5. Scott Bloomquist; 6. Chad Zobrist; 7. Shannon Babb; 8. Bob Gardner; 9. Hunter Rasdon; 10. Tim Dohm; 11. Timothy Culp; 12. Gordy Gundaker; 13. Allen Weisser; 14. Rusty Shlenk; 15. Tanner English; 16. Joey Coulter; 17. Hudson O’Neal; 18. Brandon Sheppard; 19. Billy Moyer; 20. Russ King; 21. Kent Robinson; 22. Don O’Neal;

  1. Jeff Murray
    December 17, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Another great race!!! Can’t wait for next year!! Not wild about the date change!!!! Deer gun season in Ohio!!

  2. Marshall Moore
    December 17, 2017 at 12:24 am

    What’s the date next year?

  3. Marty Rogers
    December 17, 2017 at 2:03 am

    He started Up front on a train track

  4. Shawn Farmer
    December 17, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Tanner English could have easily won that race also

  5. Tammy Webb
    December 17, 2017 at 5:08 am

    Great race? Are you kidding me? Please race fans watch the video, Bobby Pierce DID NOT win the race fairly. Tanner English was leading LAPS before the caution came out! The scorers, Track officials or promoter put Goldenboy in first place on the restart. It was Not a mistake, it was cheating! Even race monitor had the 96 in first place. Even if they went back a lap, the 96 should have restarted 1st. How could anyone support or spent money to watch a FIXED race?

  6. Robert Louis Mulkey
    December 17, 2017 at 6:58 am

    You can clearly see in this video who had their car perfectly dialed in and who didn’t hoping the track would change. Good job Bobby!!!

  7. Doug ODonald
    December 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Congrats Bobby Pierce!

  8. Roger Jameson
    December 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Dam good job!!!

  9. Ron Higbee
    December 17, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Great show

  10. Doug McClure
    December 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Cheating?? Fixed?? Lol
    If you watched the race 32 put English a lap down, so I don’t think he would of held 32 off.

  11. Gary Hall
    December 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

    A bit of controversy there, as some folks in my group agreed with the original comment, but overall that race DID NOT DISAPPOINT! I was considering doing pay per view next year and saving some $$ but after that LM main event, can’t wait to go next year!

  12. Jason Clayton
    December 17, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Congratulations Bobby

  13. Tori Cunningham
    December 17, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Great show! The PPV was great also.

  14. Kevin Culp
    December 17, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Congratulations what an awesome race!!

  15. Janet Berns Vazquez
    December 17, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    He is nasty.. Hope it’s his last win .

