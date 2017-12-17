Bobby Pierce takes the Late Model win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

St. Louis, MO
December 16th, 2017
SEMI 1
1. Brandon Sheppard; 2. Rusty Schlenk; 3. Clay Fisher; 4. Freddie Carpenter; 5. Caleb Ashby; 6. Billy Moyer Jr; 7. Matt Bailey; 8. Mike Hammerle; 9. Chris Fetter; 10. Derek Fetter; 11. Benjamin Mott; 12. Maria Hankins; 13. Michael Kloos;
SEMI 2
1. Kent Robinson; 2. Russ King; 3. Dennis Erb Jr; 4. Ryan Unzicker; 5. Jeremy Sneed; 6. Robbie Stuart; 7. Oakley Johns; 8. Mark Shipman; 9. Jeff Roth; 10. Jason Feger; 11. Myles Moos; 12. Dewayne Kiefer; 13. Jason Suhre;
SEMI 3
1. Scott Bloomquist; 2. Timothy Culp; 3. Tim Manville; 4. David Breazeale; 5. Scott Ward; 6. Zach McMillan; 7. Casey Montague; 8. Austin Theiss; 9. Cody Holtkamp; 10. Billy Stile; 11. Brandon Pralle; 12. Donald Johns; 13. John E Baker;
SEMI 4
1. Don O’Neal; 2. Shannon Babb; 3. Brent Larson; 4. Reno Markham; 5. Hunter Rasdon; 6. Kevin Weaver; 7. Greg Kimmons; 8. Robert Ardry; 9. Tyler Millwood; 10. Shad Badder; 11. David Payne
SEMI 5
1. Allen Weisser; 2. Joey Coulter; 3. Randy Timms; 4. Kip Hughes; 5. Bob Gardner; 6. Luke Goedert; 7. Mike Schulte; 8. Rich Bell; 9. Kevin Hardage; 10. Jason Zobrist; 11. Cole Swibold; 12. Kolby Vandenbergh;
SEMI 6
1. Darrell Lanigan; 2. Tim Dohm; 3. Mike Spatola; 4. Dave Armstrong; 5. Jason Schierkolk; 6. Justin Kay; 7. Brian Mullins; 8. Corey Martin; 9. Blake Martin; 10. Jeff Herzog;
FEATURE
1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Tyler Carpenter; 3. Darrell Lanigan; 4. Jason Welshan; 5. Scott Bloomquist; 6. Chad Zobrist; 7. Shannon Babb; 8. Bob Gardner; 9. Hunter Rasdon; 10. Tim Dohm; 11. Timothy Culp; 12. Gordy Gundaker; 13. Allen Weisser; 14. Rusty Shlenk; 15. Tanner English; 16. Joey Coulter; 17. Hudson O’Neal; 18. Brandon Sheppard; 19. Billy Moyer; 20. Russ King; 21. Kent Robinson; 22. Don O’Neal;
Another great race!!! Can’t wait for next year!! Not wild about the date change!!!! Deer gun season in Ohio!!
Illinois second gun season also.👎👎
John Hankammer we just gotta try real hard to be killed out by then!!
shoot em!
What’s the date next year?
November 29,30 and December 1st
So was that the big announcement after the race is the date change for next year ??
That’s the same question I had. All the hype and that was it? 😐
He started Up front on a train track
Yeah! They were on the bottom, he was on the top!
Tanner English came from eighth position and should have won! The Track cheated in from of thousands! The videos don’t lie!
Your right the video doesnt lie they didnt complete a full lap so the lap you think Tanner got screwed on wasn’t scored. So nobody got screwed!!!
Tammy…Please stop. I would have loved to have seen Tanner win. He did NOT get cheated. No conspiracy took place.
Tanner English could have easily won that race also
He did win!
Tammy Webb give it a rest. I’m sure there wasn’t a grand conspiracy to let Bobby win. SMH.
Great race? Are you kidding me? Please race fans watch the video, Bobby Pierce DID NOT win the race fairly. Tanner English was leading LAPS before the caution came out! The scorers, Track officials or promoter put Goldenboy in first place on the restart. It was Not a mistake, it was cheating! Even race monitor had the 96 in first place. Even if they went back a lap, the 96 should have restarted 1st. How could anyone support or spent money to watch a FIXED race?
SMFH… Just because Bobby worked traffic better and your boy got stuck behind a lap car you’re all butthurt… So what if he did restart 1st – BP would have taken topside and blown 96 away on the start for same result. Quit crying. You are one of those internet warriors who are derogatory to the sport we love…
I went back and watched a slow motion video at the finish line. Tanner led 1 lap 2 laps before caution. Bobby had a half car lead the lap before caution.
Not all the cars completed the lap before the caution. So they go back to the standings for the last green competed lap with Bobby in the lead.
The rule for the dome was the leader +1 which means the leader and 2nd have to cross he line for it to count
Bobby would’ve won anyways Tammy Webb he had the best car for the long run.
You can clearly see in this video who had their car perfectly dialed in and who didn’t hoping the track would change. Good job Bobby!!!
Congrats Bobby Pierce!
Dam good job!!!
Great show
Cheating?? Fixed?? Lol
If you watched the race 32 put English a lap down, so I don’t think he would of held 32 off.
Drink some more
A bit of controversy there, as some folks in my group agreed with the original comment, but overall that race DID NOT DISAPPOINT! I was considering doing pay per view next year and saving some $$ but after that LM main event, can’t wait to go next year!
Congratulations Bobby
Great show! The PPV was great also.
Congratulations what an awesome race!!
He is nasty.. Hope it’s his last win .