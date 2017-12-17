Ray Bollinger takes Modified win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals

September 16th, 2017
SEMI 1
1. Trent Young; 2. Jeffery Ledford; 3. KC Burdette; 4. Zeb Moake; 5. Austin Holcombe; 6. Chad Bauer; 7. Aaron Canterberry; 8. Joe Duvall; 9. Danny Smith; 10. Matt Cooper; 11. Chris Arnold; 12. Taylor Cook; 13. Richie Gustin; 14. Shaun Hortsmann; 15. Robby Arnold;
SEMI 2
1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Tim Hancock; 3. Morgan Ward; 4. Andy Morris; 5. Craig Roden; 6. Colby Heishman; 7. Kevin Lee; 8. Matthew Ratzlaff; 9. Dustin Sword; 10. Ryan Unzicker; 11. Steven Bowers Jr; 12. Mark Anderson; 13. John Clippinger; 14. Joe Cleveland; 15. Michael Long; 16. Jack Sartain;
SEMI 3
1. Nick Hoffman; 2. Kyle Strickler; 3. Allen Weisser; 4. Rick Aukland; 5. Bobby Bittle; 6. Jim Black; 7. Tommie Seets Jr; 8. Brendan Bittle; 9. Scot Halley; 10. Matt Dickerman; 11. Bill Griffith; 12. Dan Morris; 13. Darryll Dickerson; 14. Jim Ippensen; 15. Jeremy Jarrett; 16. Christopher Cole; 17. Dalton Baird;
SEMI 4
1. Chad Sellers; 2. Lucas Lee; 3. Robbie Eilers; 4. Rick Conoyer; 5. Brandon Hood; 6. Ryan Eilers; 7. Timothy Culp; 8. Jared Whitney; 9. Steve Stevenson; 10. Kurtis Pihl; 11. Trey Harris; 12. Joseph Giesler; 13. John Wingerter; 14. Tyler Droste; 15. Kyle Thompson;
SEMI 5
1. Kyle Steffens; 2. Jeff Leka; 3. Brian Craighead; 4. Bret Eilerman; 5. Dean Hoffman; 6. Peyton Taylor; 7. Clay Money; 8. Gary Bentley; 9. David Wietholder; 10. Shane Demey; 11. Jessie Hoskins; 12. Corey Cox; 13. Phil Dixon; 14. Jimmy Gustin; 15. Chase Copeland; 16. Jeff Vernier;
SEMI 6
1. Tyler Nicely; 2. Nick Roberts; 3. Todd Shute; 4. Jeff Davis; 5. Nick Allen; 6. Curt Rhodes; 7. Richard Michael Jr; 8. Wade Wenthe; 9. Adam Pleimann; 10. John Trowbridge; 11. Blake Thompson; 12. Eric Perry; 13. Ryan Gillmore; 14. Joe Dresch; 15. Mark Cole; 16. Josh Blumer;
FEATURE
1. Ray Bollinger; 2. Brent Mullins; 3. Mike Harrison; 4. Tanner Mullens; 5. Bobby Pierce; 6. Levi Kissinger; 7. Tyler Nicely; 8. Tim Hancock; 9. Allen Weisser; 10. Nick Roberts; 11. Kyle Steffens; 12. Jeff Leka; 13. Tommy Sheppard Jr; 14. Kenny Wallace; 15. Jeffery Ledford; 16. Trent Young; 17. Matt Cooper; 18. Nick Hoffman; 19. Chad Sellers; 20. Tommie Seets Jr; 22. Mike McKinney; 23. Lucas Lee;
Much better race that the FIXED LM scam of a race!
How was the LM race fixed? come on!
OMG. So it was “fixed” when BP randomly picked outside pole? “Fixed” because somebody spun and caused a caution just like every other time ? SMFH..
Haters gonna hated. I was there and saw nothing but great racing every turn was a battle and Bobby had to worfk for it
I spoke with Bobby personally and he agreed he was not leading, but blamed it on the scorers for putting him in the lead. Stated “don’t blame me, I can’t talk to them in the car and that is where they put me.” He still could have done the right thing!
Maybe he would have still won, but at least it would have been a race he earned fair and square. But we will never know. Tanner handled this with grace. Good luck Tanner in the coming year!
Congrats ray
Congratulations
Great race
This race was not fixed it it was a good race late model and modified yes I think if something would have happened Karen English could have one but it’s racing things happen it was a good race regardless and as far as the modified that was a great race to Bollinger deserve to win he ran up front the whole race and was a very good race between him Harrison Wallace and Brent Mullins very good good side by side racing I don’t know who wouldn’t like that that racing good racing all night and my opinion I was there live last year in my opinion it was better this year than last year but that’s just how I look at it it was a good show regardless