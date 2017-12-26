33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Fires Off This Thursday At The River Spirit Expo Center

TULSA, Okla. (December 26, 2017) With over 1,000 entries on the docket, the 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is shaping up to be the largest meeting of Micros and Mini-Sprints ever seen at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center.

Of the modern grouping of classes, the most entries received stands at 1,249 for the 2016 edition among 615 drivers.

For the 33rd annual event, teams will begin moving in on Tuesday, December 26 and continue through Wednesday, December 27.

Last call for entries will also take place on December 27 with all teams drawing in for their starting spot in Heat Race competition. At the close of early entry on December 19, the count stood 1,024 entries having already been turned in among 482 drivers from 292 cities, 32 States, and two Countries.

Cars are slated to hit the track on Thursday, December 28, 2017, with practice starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT). All entrants will get a chance to test the Tulsa Expo Raceway clay before the first round of Heat Races get underway at 4:30 P.M. (CT).

The 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout includes eight divisions, including A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing) ECOtec Midgets, 1200cc Winged Mini-Sprints, and Junior Sprints.

The Non-Wing divisions hold the most entries with Stock Non-Wing at 250 and Non-Wing Outlaw at 225. Winged A-Class follows closely at 221. Winged Outlaw at 161 entries saw a jaw-dropping performance by Missouri’s Joe B. Miller one year ago with a drive from 24th to win his first Golden Driller. The divisions reserved for the youngest of drivers, Restricted A-Class at 87 entries is joined by Junior Sprints with 49 entries. 1,200cc Mini Sprints have 21 entries with ECOtec Midgets at 10 and looking to gain numbers with last minute entries.

Three full days of racing will follow Thursday’s opening rounds of Heat Races with the final day helping to ring-in the New Year on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Each day begins at 9:00 A.M. (CT). Sunday’s final rounds of competition get underway with opening ceremonies at 2:00 P.M. (CT).

The full order of events for the 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is as follows and is subject to change in time, lap count, and order. All official updates will be announced during the event and posted to http://www.tulsashootout.com:

Thursday, December 28, 2017

Adults $15.00 | Children FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

Pit Pass $30

9:00 A.M. – Practice (All Classes)

Non-Wing Practice

Non-Wing Outlaw Practice

JR Sprint Practice

Restricted Practice

A Class Practice

1200 Practice

Outlaw Practice

ECOtec Practice

4:30 P.M. – Heat Races

Non-Wing Outlaw Heats (8 Laps)

Restricted Heats (8 Laps)

ECOtec Heats (8 Laps)

Friday, December 29, 2017 (9:00 A.M. Start Time)

Adults $15.00 | Children FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

Pit Pass $30

Non-Wing Heats (8 Laps)

Jr Sprint Heats (8 Laps)

A Class Heats (8 Laps)

1200 Heats (8 Laps)

Outlaw Heats (8 Laps)

Restricted Qual. (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw C’s (10 Laps)

Saturday, December 30, 2017 (9:00 A.M. Start Time)

Adults $15.00 | Children FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

Pit Pass $30

Non-Wing C’s (10 Laps)

Outlaw C’s (10 Laps)

A Class C’s (10 Laps)

Jr Sprint Qual. (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Qual. (10 Laps)

1200 Qual. (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Qual. (10 Laps)

ECOtec Qual. (10 Laps)

A Class Qual. (10 Laps)

Restricted B’s (12 Laps)

Outlaw Qual. (10 Laps)

Non-Wing B’s (12 Laps)

Sunday, December 31, 2017 (9:00 A.M. Start Time)

Adults $20.00 | Children FREE, in Grandstands, When Accompanied by an Adult

Pit Pass $40

Non-Wing Outlaw B’s (12 Laps)

A Class B’s (12 Laps)

Jr Sprint B’s (12 Laps)

Outlaw B’s (12 Laps)

ECOtec B (12 Laps)

2:00 P.M. Opening Ceremonies

Non-Wing A Qual. (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw A Qual. (10 Laps)

Restricted A Qual. (10 Laps)

A Class A Qual. (10 Laps)

Outlaw A Qual. (10 Laps)

Non-Wing A (25 Laps)

Jr Sprint A (20 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw A (25 Laps)

1200 A (20 Laps)

A Class A (25 Laps)

ECOtec A (20 Laps)

Restricted A (20 Laps)

Outlaw A (55 Laps)

33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Format (May be updated based on final car counts):

Outlaws, Non-Wing Outlaws, “A” Class & Non-Wing:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (7-9 cars per heat), passing points in effect.

Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race. Thus, high point driver from Heat Races will start fourth in the First Qualifier and so on (top 24 make invert – 25th on back start third row and back in Qualifiers).

Passing points in Qualifying Races as well.

Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Sunday night’s A Main. Those 17th to 112th in combined passing points lock into 8 “B” Mains. 113th on back in Heat Race passing points go to “C” Mains with the number of transfers to “B” Mains based upon number of “C” Mains. Top two from each “B” Main transfer to Sunday night’s A Feature Qualifier.

Top 8 from A Feature Qualifier advance to Tulsa Shootout Championship A Main event.

Restricted “A” Class:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (approx. 8 cars per heat), passing points in effect.

Top 48 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 4 Qualifying Races (12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race. Thus, high point driver from Heat Races will start fourth in the First Qualifier and so on (top 16 make invert – 17th on back start third row and back in Qualifiers).

Passing points in Qualifying Races as well.

Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Sunday night’s A Main. Balance to “B” Mains along with 49th on back from heat race passing points. Top two or three finishers from each B Main (transfer number dependent upon number of B Mains) to Sunday night’s A Feature Qualifier.

Top 8 from A Feature Qualifier advance to Tulsa Shootout Championship A Main event.

ECOtec Midgets & 1200cc Mini Sprints:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (approx. 8 cars per heat), passing points in effect. Like number of qualifying races with inversion of four with passing points once again.

Top 12 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Sunday night’s A Main. Balance of field to Sunday’s B Main(s) to fill out 20-car A Main.

Jr. Sprints:

Heat Races lined up according to draw (approx. 8 cars per heat), passing points in effect.

All cars to 4 Qualifying Races (10-12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race. Thus, high point driver from Heat Races will start fourth in the First Qualifier and so on (top 16 make invert – 17th on back start third row and back in Qualifiers).

Passing points in Qualifying Races as well.

Top 14 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Sunday night’s A Main. Balance to “B” Mains with top two finishers from each of the three B Mains to Sunday night’s A Main.

The River Spirit Expo Center and Tulsa Expo Raceway are located at 4145 E 21st Street in Tulsa, Okla.

Official class rules are posted at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Any questions regarding the rules must be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

For anyone unable to attend, live online PPV will be offered on http://www.racinboys.com. Each day can be purchased individually for $24.99 or the full package can be purchased for $84.99.

Updates on the 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can be found on the event’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout as well as on Twitter (@TulsaShootout). All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com