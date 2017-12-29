Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Is Underway

33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Is Underway

 

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 28, 2017) With 41 of a scheduled 270 races in the books, the 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is underway with Outlaw Non-Wing and Restricted A-Class kicking off this year’s multi-day event with Heat Race competition.

Starting off with 30 Heat Races for Outlaw Non-Wing, four former Shootout Champions started their weekend off with a win as Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten looking to add to his 2017 triumph in A-Class competition mounting a run from seventh to first in Heat 15. Three-time winner, Chris Andrews of Tulsa was among the four along with McCloud’s Chris Cochran and Oklahoma City’s, Trey Marcham.

Rolling 11 Heat Races through in Restricted A-Class, no former Shootout winners found a Heat Race win, however, the state of Texas yielded the most wins with a trio of “Lone Star” drivers picking up victories.

The 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout continues on Friday, December 29, 2017, with the River Spirit Expo Center opening at 8:00 A.M. and races getting underway at 9:00 A.M. The morning will lead off with the Stock Non-Wing Heat Races. Friday’s schedule of races will see 105 rounds of competition among Heats, Qualifiers, and C-Mains.

The Tulsa Shootout is located at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, inside the River Spirit Expo Center. Admission for Friday’s action is only $15 with kids accompanied by an adult admitted free of charge into the Grandstands.

For updates throughout the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, log onto http://www.tulsashootout.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout). For those unable to attend, live online PPV can be found at http://www.racinboys.com.

33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Schedule of Events:

Friday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):
42-73: Stock Non-Wing (32)
74-75: ECOtec Midgets (2)
76-81: Junior Sprints (6)
82-108: A Class Winged (27)
109-111: 1200 Mini Sprints (3)
112-131: Outlaw Winged (20)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):
132-135: Restricted A Class (4)
C Mains (10 Laps):
136-147: Outlaw Non-Wing (12 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Saturday Schedule:

C Mains (10 Laps):
148-160: Stock Non-Wing (13 – 2 Advance to B Mains)
161-165: Outlaw Winged (5 – 4 Advance to B Mains)
166-175: A Class Winged (10 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):
176-179: Junior Sprints (4)
180-187: Outlaw Non-Wing (8)
188-190: 1200 Mini Sprints (3)
191-198: Stock Non-Wing (8)
199-200: ECOtec Midgets (2)
201-208: A Class Winged (8)

B Mains (12 Laps):
209-213: Restricted A Class (5 – Top 3 from each Advance to LCQ)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):
214-221: Outlaw Winged (8)
B Mains (12 Laps):
222-229: Stock Non-Wing (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

Sunday Schedule:

B Mains (12 Laps):
230-237: Outlaw Non-Wing (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)
238-245: A Class Winged (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)
246-248: Junior Sprints (3 – Top 2 from each Advance to A Main)
249-256: Outlaw Winged (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

Last Chance A Main Qualifiers (12 Laps):
257: Stock Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)
258: Outlaw Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)
259: Restricted A Class (Top 8 Advance to A Main)
260: A Class Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)
261: Outlaw Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

Championship A Mains:
262: Stock Non-Wing (25 Laps)
263: Junior Sprints (20 Laps)
264: Outlaw Non-Wing (25 Laps)
265: 1200 Mini-Sprints (20 Laps)
266: A Class Winged (25 Laps)
268: Chevy Ecotec Midgets (20 Laps)
269: Restricted A Class (20 Laps)
270: Outlaw Winged (55 Laps)

Race Results:

33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout
Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.
Thursday, December 28, 2017

Non-Wing Outlaw

Heat Races (Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race.)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39Z-Zeb Wise, [4]; 2. 59-Kyle Spence, [2]; 3. 181-James Morris, [5]; 4. 139-Brandon Moeller, [6]; 5. 02-Cody Freeman, [1]; 6. 16-Randy Sims, [7]; 7. 10K-Karter Battarbee, [9]; 8. 42D-Hank Davis, [8]; 9. 22E-Dawson Stealy, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Colton Hardy, [4]; 2. 9-Justin Grant, [1]; 3. 27-Cory Klug, [5]; 4. 23C-Jason Crane, [7]; 5. 711-Caden Englehart, [3]; 6. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [8]; 7. 16W-Weston Miller, [9]; 8. 41S-Joseph Plunkett, [2]; 9. 83C-Chance Crum, [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Tom Curran, [7]; 2. 51W-Blake Hahn, [2]; 3. 10X-Bryan Debrick, [6]; 4. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [3]; 5. 12T-Trey Robb, [4]; 6. 1F-Jason Friesen, [1]; 7. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [8]; 8. 44W-Ben Worth, [9]; 9. 98W-Nathan Weida, [5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 44T-Zac Taylor, [8]; 2. 41T-Tanner Dunlap, [3]; 3. P40-Aaron Dromgoole, [2]; 4. 73C-Blake Carrick, [9]; 5. 72-Drake Turner, [1]; 6. 87T-Will Scribner, [7]; 7. 3X-Andy Bradley, [5]; 8. 15R-Blaine Ray, [4]; 9. 48S-Trey Schleicher, [6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Jason McDougal, [5]; 2. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [4]; 3. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [1]; 4. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [2]; 5. 20D-Shon Deskins, [8]; 6. 27W-Steve Wicker, [3]; 7. 87-Kelvin Lewis, [6]; 8. 43-Cameron Willhite, [7]; (DNS) 45-Shawn Bloomquist,

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham, [2]; 2. 38J-Jimmy Wood, [6]; 3. 33W-Tucker Worth, [4]; 4. 118-Scott Evans, [3]; 5. 1CU-Danny Carroll, [8]; 6. 12G-Gage Robb, [9]; 7. 129-Kyle Amerson, [7]; 8. 28B-Scott Walton, [5]; 9. 95T-Tyler Walton, [1]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 3S-Stephen Smith, [2]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal, [9]; 3. 84-Dave Nicholson, [1]; 4. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [6]; 5. 44L-Trevin Littleton, [4]; 6. 11L-Layden Pearson, [8]; 7. 13-Jax Addams, [7]; 8. (DNF) 20S-Steven Curbow, [3]; 9. (DNF) 21B-Justin Bates, [5]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Kole Kirkman, [1]; 2. 69-Kyle Jones, [2]; 3. 36-Jimmy Wells, [3]; 4. 6A-Holden Anderson, [5]; 5. 88G-Bj Gatewood, [7]; 6. 29S-Matt Moore, [6]; 7. 2A-Blake Bennington, [8]; 8. 1-Mike Ward, [9]; 9. 48K-Joe Klonoski, [4]

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Jase Randolph, [1]; 2. 21H-Ty Hulsey, [2]; 3. 47K-Marcus Kelly, [5]; 4. 07-Brandon Shaw, [3]; 5. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [8]; 6. 01M-Mitchel Moles, [6]; 7. 1AZ-Paul Martin, [4]; 8. 7-Mason Keefer, [7]; 9. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [9]

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [3]; 2. 14H-Harley Hollan, [4]; 3. 151-Joe B. Miller, [8]; 4. 21J-Kameron Key, [9]; 5. 76X-Kale Mueller, [6]; 6. 79-John Stowe, [5]; 7. 15H-Dayna Hill, [2]; 8. 9X-Bradley Meyer, [7]; 9. 88J-Joey Amantea, [1]

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 32T-Chris Cochran, [2]; 2. 17Z-Zac Moody, [4]; 3. 22-Curtis Jones, [1]; 4. 14J-Holley Hollan, [3]; 5. 16S-Seth Shebester, [9]; 6. 7R-Justin Henderson, [7]; 7. 5B-Joey Starnes, [6]; 8. 28P-Adam Kaeding, [8]; 9. 18K-Kyle McAllister, [5]

Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 36E-Blake Edwards, [7]; 2. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [9]; 3. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [8]; 4. 09-Kevin Carter, [2]; 5. 76-Mason Caswel, [3]; 6. 71-Chris Hettinger, [4]; 7. 08$-David McIntosh, [6]; 8. 11M-Evan Margeson, [5]; 9. 74E-Claud Estes III, [1]

Heat 13 (8 Laps): 1. 2TK-Todd Kirkman, [4]; 2. 34-KJ Snow, [3]; 3. 57C-Harlan Hulsey, [7]; 4. 14-Noah Key, [5]; 5. 09A-Randy Wagnon, Jr., [6]; 6. 15M-Marcedies Vogts, [1]; 7. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [9]; 8. 72V-Logan Reynolds, [8]; 9. 53S-Scott Rupp, [2]

Heat 14 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Chris Andrews, [1]; 2. 2S-Colby Stubblefield, [4]; 3. 7X-Jordan McPherson, [2]; 4. 50J-Brian Jones, [3]; 5. 007-Cody Carter, [9]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus, [7]; 7. 29T-Joe Leek, [5]; 8. 68-Jayson Bright, [8]; 9. 28-Austin Ullstrom, [6]

Heat 15 (8 Laps): 1. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]; 2. 71W-Weston Gorham, [9]; 3. 54-Trey Gropp, [2]; 4. 29B-Blake Dacus, [3]; 5. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [8]; 6. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [6]; 7. 19-Justin Robison, [5]; 8. 51X-Caleb Martin, [4]; 9. 74-Tucker Boulton, [1]

Heat 16 (8 Laps): 1. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [3]; 2. 72X-Jesse Maurer, [9]; 3. 33A-Justin Patocka, [5]; 4. 35-Harlee Aguilera, [7]; 5. 1P-Andrew Poole, [1]; 6. 121-John Campbell, [2]; 7. 98-Justyne Hamblin, [4]; 8. 29-Scott Sawyer, [6]; 9. 65-Jeb Sessums, [8]

Heat 17 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Russ Disinger, [1]; 2. 15T-Tristan Guardino, [4]; 3. 9C-Cade Cowles, [5]; 4. 290-Austin Stone, [6]; 5. 3C-Cole Roberts, [7]; 6. 37T-James Ringo, [9]; 7. 3J-Jordan Howell, [3]; 8. 4-Trevor Goad, [8]; 9. 161-Warren Johnson, [2]

Heat 18 (8 Laps): 1. 14S-T.J. Smith, [5]; 2. 8H-Matthew Howard, [6]; 3. 172-Greg Reynolds, [7]; 4. 30-John Crowder, [9]; 5. 40C-Cody Miles, [8]; 6. 28X-Jeremy Penick, [3]; 7. 128-Gordon Goyer, [4]; 8. 18-Steve Finn, [1]; (DQ) 51-Gary Taylor, [2] ….No. 51, Gary Taylor, light at the scales.

Heat 19 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Ludwig, [2]; 2. 42A-Emerson Axsom, [1]; 3. 11A-Avery Goodman, [6]; 4. 351-Dwayne Benson, [3]; 5. 23T-Travis Rewerts, [4]; 6. 15X-Matt Ebarb, [5]; 7. 38-Karson Battarbee, [9]; 8. 34V-John Vreeland, [7]; 9. 53-Bryce Redmon, [8]

Heat 20 (8 Laps): 1. 29L-Nate Lauderbaugh, [3]; 2. 29P-Brian Potter, [5]; 3. 15A-Jordan Herrman, [9]; 4. 22H-Jessee Holt, [1]; 5. 28R-Gunner Ramey, [7]; 6. 14Z-Christian Ray, [2]; 7. 14R-Jake Nail, [4]; 8. 43R-Garrett Rider, [6]; 9. 33C-Casey Carter, [8]

Heat 21 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny B., [9]; 2. 37-Aiden Purdue, [6]; 3. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [7]; 4. 9R-Ryan Mushrush, [1]; 5. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [3]; 6. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [2]; 7. 63-Trey Burke, [4]; 8. 40-Zach Shepler, [8]; 9. 188-Blake Moeller, [5]

Heat 22 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Jerry McGinnis, [1]; 2. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [4]; 3. 19M-Chance Morton, [6]; 4. 1C-Carson Canady, [7]; 5. 23-Alec Quiggle, [2]; 6. 111-John Carney II, [5]; 7. 45J-Chip Graham, [9]; 8. 19B-Issac Barr, [3]; 9. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [8]

Heat 23 (8 Laps): 1. 131-Dusty Young, [4]; 2. 8J-Josh Marcham, [8]; 3. 81R-Drew Richmond, [1]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard, [7]; 5. 44A-Eric Ankiewicz, [5]; 6. 7B-David Schilling, [9]; 7. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [3]; 8. 11H-Logan Hill, [2]; 9. 8S-Alex Sewell, [6]

Heat 24 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Weldon Buford, [6]; 2. 47X-Austin Helt, [2]; 3. 70-Dustin Dixon, [4]; 4. 46-Brian Grogan, [3]; 5. F4-Koen Shaw, [9]; 6. 20A-Shawn Wicker, [5]; 7. 11F-Ryan Fulk, [7]; 8. 3G-Lane Goodman, [1]; 9. 5P-Patrick Prescott, [8]

Heat 25 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Jarrett Martin, [1]; 2. 117-Angelina Dempsey, [2]; 3. 73T-Tanner Carrick, [8]; 4. 2-Ronnie James, [6]; 5. 25J-Delaney Jost, [4]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, [5]; 7. 39J-Jamey Lough, [7]; 8. 23P-Trevor Peden, [9]; 9. 17L-Billy Lawless, [3]

Heat 26 (8 Laps): 1. C2-Chase Porter, [2]; 2. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [3]; 3. 321-Chad Winfrey, [7]; 4. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [4]; 5. 04M-Paige Moss, [1]; 6. 44H-Mikey Henson, [5]; 7. 5Z-Brady Hall, [8]; 8. 6X-Chris Meyer, [9]; 9. 15B-Quinton Benson, [6]

Heat 27 (8 Laps): 1. 1AU-Liam Williams, [2]; 2. 97-Nate Johnson, [4]; 3. 18X-Logan Scherb, [3]; 4. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [7]; 5. 26-Kyle Getchell, [1]; 6. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [8]; 7. 5T-Ryan Timms, [9]; 8. 25-Frank Flud, [6]; 9. 7J-Chad Ewell, [5]

Heat 28 (8 Laps): 1. 2G-Brandon Rose, [3]; 2. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [4]; 3. 21-Christopher Bell, [7]; 4. 44C-Cody Price, [8]; 5. 82C-Christian Kinnison, [2]; 6. 7S-Skylar Hunter, [6]; 7. 91K-Randy Kunkle Jr, [5]; 8. 95-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [1]

Heat 29 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Cole Bodine, [1]; 2. 36R-Kevin Reed, [4]; 3. 71E-Colby Estes, [3]; 4. 21L-Dylan Kadous, [8]; 5. 5E-Austin Shores, [6]; 6. 4T-Tatter Kysor, [2]; 7. 91-Bash Ferguson, [5]; 8. 42-Andy Bishop, [7]

Heat 30 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kinzer Edwards, [3]; 2. 21G-Michael Faccinto, [4]; 3. 628-Ace McCarthy, [7]; 4. 99J-Levi Johnson, [5]; 5. 39K-Kaitlyn Hammer, [8]; 6. 6W-Wes Blair, [2]; 7. 58T-Collin Traylor, [1]; 8. 24-Tristan Ullstrom, [6]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

Heat Races (Top 48 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 4 Qualifying Races (12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race.)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Christopher Townsend, [1]; 2. U2-Emme Hughes, [3]; 3. 5A-Ava Gropp, [2]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass, [8]; 5. 10-Grant Penn, [7]; 6. 21-Preston Thomas, [6]; 7. 71-Katelyn Hettinger, [5]; (DQ) 84-Max Roseland, [4] …No. 84, Max Roseland, did not have the approved Restrictor Plate.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, [3]; 2. 3C-Connor Lane, [1]; 3. 37-Ayden Gatewood, [2]; 4. 55-Chase Brown, [4]; 5. 22-Rees Moran, [6]; 6. 18W-Wyatt Bruce, [8]; 7. K9-Cole Bolton, [7]; 8. 1C-Chance Ullstrom, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 73K-Katey Syra, [5]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, [8]; 3. 24X-Kaitlyn Bratti, [6]; 4. 17P-Seth Pugh, [3]; 5. 22T-Thomas Byford, [1]; 6. 18J-Jeramiah Green, [2]; 7. 95-Dylan Still, [7]; 8. P1-Parker Leek, [4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24D-Dooley Harris, [1]; 2. 4-Eric Ankiewicz, [2]; 3. 5H-Luke Howard, [6]; 4. 46G-Zack Grogan, [4]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley, [8]; 6. 8R-Ryker Pace, [3]; 7. 00-Preston Scheulen, [7]; 8. 21H-Keegan Brewer, [5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Maverick Elkins, [1]; 2. 8P-Caleb Pence, [4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, [7]; 4. 18-Wyatt Siegel, [8]; 5. 11G-Riley Goodno, [6]; 6. 66J-Holden Jennings, [5]; 7. 30K-Kamirin Cook, [2]; 8. 42-Grady Mercer, [3]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [8]; 2. 2S-Colby Stubblefield, [4]; 3. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [3]; 4. 5-Chase Hyland, [1]; 5. 96S-Brandon Sampson, [7]; 6. 114-Thomas Hall, [2]; 7. 74T-Tommy Thompson, [6]; 8. 78-Wyatt Wilkerson, [5]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 2M-Shawn Marquez Jr., [3]; 2. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, [2]; 3. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer, [4]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [8]; 5. 04K-Kormick Linner, [6]; 6. 44-Caleb Rouser, [1]; 7. 4R-Cooper Baldwin, [7]; 8. 2X-Jacob Satterfield, [5]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah, [1]; 2. 41-Corey Day, [8]; 3. 11-Austin O’neal, [5]; 4. 5B-Brock Cottrell, [2]; 5. 15S-Cale Schaaf, [3]; 6. 8-Gunner Bowden, [6]; 7. 93-Aimery Turner, [7]; 8. 46-Brady Hilton, [4]

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Aubrey Smith, [3]; 2. 9P-Daison Pursley, [6]; 3. 44S-Shelby Price, [7]; 4. 54-Trey Gropp, [8]; 5. 29$-Nathan Rainey, [1]; 6. 22B-Abbi Buntin, [4]; 7. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [5]; 8. 9E-Emilio Hoover, [2]

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Kale Drake, [2]; 2. 21K-Kobe Simpson, [4]; 3. 52-Cameron La Rose, [6]; 4. 07X-Troy Morris, [3]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele, [5]; 6. 88-Spencer Mason, [1]; 7. 32M-Koda Oller, [7]

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Glenn Bratti, [2]; 2. 04J-Dale Eliason Jr, [4]; 3. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, [3]; 4. 95G-Grayson Gaddy, [5]; 5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips, [6]; 6. 14-Autumn Ankiewicz, [1]; 7. 61-Eli Bookout, [7]

