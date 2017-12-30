Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce will Chase the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship in 2018

Dunn, NC (December 29, 2017) – Carlton and Kemp Lamm owners of Dunn Benson Motorsports along with their New Driver Bobby Pierce, have decided to follow the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 and compete for the series championship. The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team will be posting their full 2018 schedule on the Team Website in the next few weeks that will include selected World of Outlaw Late Model Series events, selected UMP Dirtcar Summer Nationals events and a variety of super late model events that doesn’t conflict with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team has been a mainstay on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the past 3 years finishing 7th, 8th and 5th in the final Series National Point Standings in 2017, 2016 and 2015 with driver Earl Pearson Jr. The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship back in 2006 and 2005 and the Stacker 2 Xtreme Dirtcar Series National Championship in 2004 with Earl Pearson Jr.

In 2018 Bobby Pierce will be the new driver for the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team, using a Rocket Chassis powered by Ford Engines. Bobby, just 21 years old, is already well accomplished in the dirt late model world with Three (3) consecutive UMP Dirtcar Summer Nationals Championships (2017, 2016, 2015), Three (3) UMP Dirtcar Late Model National Championships (2016, 2015, 2014) and many crown jewel super late model victories including the 2017 Show-Me 100, 2016 World 100, 2016 North/South 100 and finished 2nd in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Race at Eldora Speedway in 2015.

“We are extremely excited to have Bobby driving our cars in 2018. We feel confident with Bobby as our driver and everyone we have in place on the Race Team that we can contend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship”, stated Kemp Lamm. “The competition level is getting tougher and tougher every year no matter what series a race team follows. We feel the TV package the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has for 2018 would benefit our new sponsor Campbell University the most as far as exposure and branding their University across the United States”, Kemp Lamm, co-owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team in 2018 will consist of several veterans of the sport including Bob Pierce as the crew chief for Bobby at the races, Kent Fegter, Randy Courtney, Danny Myers, Kelly Raynor, Red Fisher, Ralph Peiffer and Wayne Castleberry.

The first race event for 2018 for Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce will be the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, AZ January 6th through the 14th.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Larry Wallace Engines, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, MSD Ignition, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, Fluidyne, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Budda BERT Transmission Repair, Berger Marina and Phenom Wraps.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports visit our NEW Team website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com or at www.BobbyPierceRacing.com and make sure to “Like” our Facebook pages as well.