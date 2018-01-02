Chris Ferguson to Embark on Full World of Outlaws Campaign in 2018



North Carolina driver looks ahead to most ambitious season to date

Mt. Holly, North Carolina (01/0218) – Chris Ferguson has spent the past few seasons getting all the pieces into place – which would allow him to take his racing program to the next level. With the 2018 season now rapidly approaching, the North Carolina racer is excited to announce that he’s prepared to tackle the national scene.

“With a lot of hard work by my team and amazing support from so many marketing partners, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series as a regular for the 2018 season,” Ferguson commented on Tuesday morning. Our goal is to claim the Rookie of the Year title and finish in the Top-10 in series points.”

Ferguson previously looked to pursue the WoO tour back in 2016, but the timing wasn’t right for the talented, young driver.

“That was kind of a last-minute deal back in 2016, and honestly, we weren’t prepared,” Ferguson recounted. “We struggled out of the gate because we weren’t as ready as we needed to be, so we pulled the plug after Speedweeks. This year we are infinitely more prepared, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Ferguson’s run at the 2018 WoO tour is being made possible with support from principal sponsors, which include Diff-Tran Machining, K and K Trucking, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, Champion Spark Plugs, the Christopher Reeves Southeast Foundation & Crawlspace Repair, The Racing Warehouse, and Carver and Sons Roofing.

New sponsor for 2018 – Carolina Roofing and Gutters – joins a great list of returning associate sponsors.

“It’s pretty humbling to have all these great marketing partners supporting my racing dreams,” Ferguson noted. “Without their incredible support, there’s no way that I could be taking on such a huge task. Hopefully this time next year we are talking about how successful a rookie campaign we experienced, as we are preparing for our sophomore season on the road.”

Chris will kick off his pursuit of the WoO Rookie Title on February 9-10 at Georgia’s Screven Motor Speedway. A Friday show will post an $8,000 top prize, while Saturday’s feature will offer a $10,000 top prize.

“We’ve had success at Screven Motor Speedway, so I’m hoping we can hit the ground running out of the gate with some strong runs there,” the 28-year-old racer said. “We’ve got everything we need to be successful, and now I just need to do my job. I know there will be ups and downs along the way, but I have zero doubt that my team and I are up to the challenge.”

To view the complete 2018 WoO Craftsman Late Model Series schedule, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

Chris Ferguson would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include Diff-Tran Machining, K and K Trucking of Rockwell LLC, Champion Spark Plugs, Christopher Reeve’s Southeast Foundation & Crawl Space Repair, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, The Racing Warehouse, special thanks to Page Lemon, RPM Trailer Sales, New Point Lighting, Carver & Sons Roofing Inc., special thanks to Tom Bennington, Langley Collision Center, TW Automotive, Rocket Chassis, Big A’s Custom Graphics, Keith’s Handyman Services, Dirty Grass Soul, Dirt Trackin’ App, ASI Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tires by Bryan, Harkey Racing, Joes Racing Products, K&N Performance Filters, Fluidyne High Performance, RM Services, Indocil Art , Frankland Rear-Ends, Bell Racing USA, Hypercoil Springs, Brinn Transmissions, Weld Racing, Dynamic Drivelines, Outerwears Pre-Filters, Penske Racing Shocks, PFC Brakes, ButlerBuilt Motorsports Equipment, All Star Performance, Motorstate, Keyser Manufacturing, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, Alpha Canvas and Awning, Randy Renfrow Pit Carts, VP Racing, Hooker Harness, CV Products, XCELDYNE, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum Inc., SRI Supplies, SRI Performance, Clements Racing Engines, Waterman Racing Components, Pro Fabrication Headers, Schaeffers Oil, TruForm Race Products, Tadpole Fabrication, NecksGen, Carolina Roofing and Gutters, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Chris Ferguson, please visit the official team website at www.ChrisFerguson22.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com