First Look: 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifying Nights

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 1, 2018) With the countdown to the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire down to less than a week, the qualifying nights have been released with a total of 342 entries spread across four nights of racing.

Going green on Tuesday, January 9, qualifying nights will run through Friday, January 12 in order to set the stage for Saturday, January 13 and the run for the coveted Golden Driller. While the breakdown of nights will change several times leading up to the event, the lineup of talent for this year’s edition of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire proves there is no such thing as an easy qualifying night, where a finish on the podium automatically punches your ticket into the 55-lap championship event.

Just off the 33rd Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, four drivers currently entered into the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire picked up Golden Drillers including defending Chili Bowl Champion, Christopher Bell, who joins the late Bryan Clauson as the only other driver with a Golden Driller in both Shootout Micro and Chili Bowl Midget competition. Bell will again race for Keith Kunz.

Picking up three Golden Drillers, Jason McDougal will try to earn his fourth as he pilots his Factor 1 Racing No. 73x. The other two on the list include Kyle Jones, who bested the ECOtec Midgets, and Anton Hernandez who stood tall as the winner in 1200cc Mini Sprint action.

Each night of preliminary action gets underway with Hot Laps at 4:00 P.M. and racing at 5:00 P.M.

General Admission tickets, which double as a Pit Pass, are sold at the event and are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Purchasing consecutive days does save the buyer money. All times and information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/about.

For the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, four nights of qualifying break down with the following:

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 – Warren Cat Night

00-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, MS)

00C-Grady Chandler (Edmond, OK)

01-Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, CA)

1B-Travis Rilat (Forney, TX)

1C-Clayton Christensen (Spencer, IA)

1PW-Paul White (Waco, TX)

2A-Joe Stornetta, Jr. (Napa, CA)

2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2DG-TBA

2S-Travis Scott (Goldsby, OK)

2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, KS)

3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

4-Tom Harris (Banbury, OXF)

4D-Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA)

4F-Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, KS)

05-Brad Loyet (Sunset Hills, MO)

5B-Bobby Brewer (Cabot, AR)

5CB-Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

5J-Jeff Crook (Garden City, KS)

5X-Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ)

6M-Ray Seach (Beloit, WI)

7A -Justin Allgaier (Riverton, IL)

7AUS-Mark Cooper (Sydney, NSW)

7BC-Tyler Courtney (Noblesville, IN)

7CH-Kelsey Ivy (Fremont, OH)

7K-TBA

7RS-Merril Lamb (Iola, KS)

7S-Pat Schudy (Springfield, MO)

7SS-Wade Seiler (Alton, IL)

7U-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

7W-Scott Walton (Inola, OK)

8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

8JR-A.J. Johnson (Oskaloosa, IA)

9$-Kyle Clark (Sapulpa, OK)

9F-Zac Forster (Bakersfield, CA)

9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

9U-Doug McCune (Colleyville, TX)

10T-Brandon Thomas (Broken Arrow, OK)

11J-Justin Melton (Lewisville, TX)

11K-Eddie Williams (Redondo Beach, CA)

14JR-Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK)

14S-Rick Young (Lee’s Summit, MO)

14W-Matt Westfall (Ludlow Falls, OH)

15J-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

17D-TBA

17E-Blake Edwards (Coweta, OK)

17G-Dustin Golobic (Fremont, CA)

18-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

19N-Nick O’Neal (Wagoner, OK)

20D-Christopher Dyson (Poughkeepsie, NY)

22C-Dan McCarron (Britton, MI)

22D-David Stephenson (Porter, OK)

22M-Chris Cochran (McCloud, OK)

23L-Lee Lengel (Wellsville, KS)

25P-Dylan Peterson (Sioux Falls, SD)

27K-Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL)

30T-Larry Bratti (Springdale, AR)

31J-James Burke (Arkadelphia, AR)

33K-Kyle Offill (Tracy, CA)

37-Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO)

37T-Anton Hernandez (Arlington, TX)

41-Giovani Scelzi (Fresno, CA)

44J-Jared Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO)

46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

51J-R.J. Johnson (Phoenix, AZ)

51X-Austin Langenstein (Scranton, PA)

55T-Tony Everhart (El Cajon, CA)

56V-Matt Veatch (Macedonia, IL)

57J-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

63D-Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

68F-Tyler Seavey (Sutter, CA)

71WG-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

73K-Kyle Hirst (Sacramento, CA)

74HD-Drew Rader (Findlay, OH)

76J-Davey Jones (Warrendale, PA)

77-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

82M-Steven Shebester (Pauls Valley, OK)

84-TBA

87C-David Camfield, Sr. (Decatur, IL)

88W-Dustin Weland (Parker, CO)

91A-Chris Andrews (Sandusky, OH)

91K-Kevin Bayer (Bixby, OK)

92L-Austin Lambert (Claremore, OK)

97A-Austin O’Dell (Rochester, IL)

97K-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

99P-Dillon Welch (Carmel, IN)

101-Chuck McGillivray (Madison, SD)

118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 – Hard Rock Casino Night

0B-Jay Ball (Amarillo, TX)

0W-Kevin Woody (Victor, NY)

00M-Dillon Morley (Moline, IL)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1T-Tony Roney (Herculaneum, MO)

2B -Jason Grady (Farmington, NM)

2DJ-Tyler Edwards (Salina, OK)

2G-Terry Goodwin (Laveen, AZ)

2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX)

2T-A.J. Fike (Galesburg, IL)

03-Shayle Bade (Lincoln, NE)

3F-Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA)

3S-Brian Shirley (Chatham, IL)

3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, WI)

4A-Chad Boespflug (Hanford, CA)

4M-Alison Slaton (Edmond, OK)

05T-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

5C -Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

5F-Danny Frye III (St. Peters, MO)

5JR-Colby Copeland (Roseville, CA)

5TT-Tom Everhart (El Cajon, CA)

7M-Cole Bodine (Rossville, IN)

7SH-Slater Helt (Pleasant Hill, MO)

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9P-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN)

10-Jason Walls (St. James, MO)

10E-TBA

10K-Dale Johnston (Colorado Springs, CO)

14H-Harley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK)

14R-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

15-Donny Schatz (Fargo, ND)

16C-David Camfield III (Decatur, IL)

16K-Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA)

17B -Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

17K-Michael Koontz (Bloomington, IN)

17Z-Zac Moody (Tulsa, OK)

18K-Tyler Williams (Atlanta, GA)

21M-Michelle Melton (Flower Mound, TX)

21R-Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, OK)

23A-Hannah Adair (Tulsa, OK)

24S-Landon Simon (Brownsburg, IN)

28-Kory Schudy (Battlefield, MO)

31-Travis Berryhill (American Canyon, CA)

32D-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

32T-Trey Marcham (Newcastle, OK)

33J-Jackie Burke (Houston, TX)

35TE-Chris Windom (Canton, IL)

35X-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

37B-Terry Babb (Decatur, IL)

41H-Brandon Hanks (Burlison, TN)

44D-Phillip Dietz (Lake Ozark, MO)

45H-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

47M-TBA

47W-Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

51M-Mark Maliepaard (Ripon, CA)

51S-Danny Sheridan (Santa Maria, CA)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

52X-Craig Oaks (Marshall, TX)

55D-Nick Drake (Mooresville, NC)

56AP-Travis Young (Casey, IL)

57B-Bill Balog (North Pole, AK)

68W-Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

69F-Ryan Smith (Kunkletown, PA)

71-Ryan Robinson (Foresthill, CA)

73S-Sheldon Haudenschild (Wooster, OH)

73X-Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

74J-Bill Jackson (New Castle, DE)

74M-Adam Pierson (E. Corinth, VT)

75-Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA)

76M-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

77J-John Klabunde (Ft. Calhoun, NE)

77P-Billy Pauch, Jr. (Frenchtown, NJ)

77S-Alex DeCamp (Locust Grove, OK)

77U-Chris Urish (Elkhart, IL)

85-Matt Johnson (Edmond, OK)

89-Patrick Bourke (Gypsum, CO)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

91T-Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, OK)

92K-Daron Clayton (Brownsburg, IN)

97-Rico Abreu (Rutherford, CA)

99W-Korey Weyant (Springfield, IL)

898-Ryan Padgett (Anadarko, OK)

Thursday, January 11, 2018 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr.-Pittsboro-IN

1H-Mike Hess-Springfield-IL

1K-Brayton Lynch-Springfield-IL

2-Ryan Hall-Midlothian-TX

2D-Matt Sherrell-Owasso-OK

3G-TBA

3T-Tim Barber-Sonoma-CA

4B-Ty Hulsey-Owasso-OK

4J-Tim Crawley-Benton -AR

4P-Paul McMahan-Hendersonville-TN

05N-Paul Nienhiser-Chapin-IL

5-Jerry Coons, Jr.-Tucson-AZ

5S-Chase Stockon-Ft. Branch-IN

6-Bill Rose-Plainfield-IN

7CG-John Ivy-Fremont-OH

7D-Michelle Decker-Guthrie-OK

7F-Michael Faccinto-Hanford-CA

7JR-J.D. Black-Grain Valley-MO

7MF-Chance Morton-Coweta-OK

7X-Gage Walker-Fairland-IN

8K-Chase Jones-Indianapolis-IN

9-Matt Moore-Oklahoma City-OK

9E-Rick Shuman-Queen Creek-AZ

9K-Kyle Schuett-Philo-IL

10C-Dalton Camfield-Decatur-IL

11C-Chett Gehrke-Shepherdsville-KY

11E-Cory Elliott-Bakersfield-CA

14T-Tony Rossi-Brighton-CO

15D-Andrew Deal-Caney-KS

15H-Sam Hafertepe, Jr.-Sunnyvale-TX

15X-Frankie Guerrini-San Rafael-CA

17RB-Ryan Bickett-Ramona-SD

17W-Shane Golobic-Fremont-CA

18S-Danny Smith-Chillicothe-OH

19S-Matt Streeter-Galt-CA

19X-J.R. Bonesteel-Albuquerque-NM

21K-Cory Kruseman-Ventura-CA

22B-Troy Betts-Townsend-DE

22E-Shane Stewart-Bixby-OK

22Q-David Prickett-Fresno-CA

23P-Patrick Lawson-Edwardsville-IL

24-Tracy Hines-Wilkinson-IN

24F-Hunter Fischer-Broken Arrow-OK

25B-Steve Buckwalter-Royersford-PA

29-Anthony Nocella-Marlboro-MA

29J-Logan Jarrett-Kokomo-IN

35L-Cody Ledger-Omaha-NE

37X-Cameron Hagin-Broken Arrow-OK

39-Michael Pickens-Auckland-NZ

42-Frank Flud-Pryor-OK

44-Don Droud, Jr.-Lincoln-NE

46X-Robert Spino-Wallingford-CT

47-Danny Stratton-Riverside-CA

49ER-Caleb Armstrong-New Castle-IN

49J-Andy Bradley-Bloomington-IN

51-TBA

53-Brett Wilson-Coweta-OK

55X-C.J. Leary-Greenfield-IN

56X-Mark Chisholm-Cheyenne-WY

57-Maria Cofer-Macdoel-CA

57K-Kevin Studley-Brownsburg-IN

63-Tanner Thorson-Minden-NV

67F-Kyle O’Gara-Indianapolis-IN

68B-Blain Petersen-Essex-IA

71H-Hudson O’Neal-Martinsville-IN

71K-TBA

71R-Chase Johnson-Penngrove-CA

71T-Zac Taylor-Green River-WY

71W -Christopher Bell-Norman-OK

73-Jac Haudenschild-Wooster-OH

75X-Mike Griffiths-Melbourne-VIC

76G-David Gravel-Watertown-CT

77M-Matt Juhl-Estherville-IA

81-Jerry Hammock-Ennis-TX

83-Brad Thompson-Austin-AR

84S-Shaun Shapel-Wichita-KS

87-Ryan Bernal-Hollister-CA

88-TBA

91M-Chase Majdic-Redding-CA

92M-Josh Most-Red Oak-IA

92P-TBA

93K-Riley Kreisel-Warsaw-MO

96-Cody Brewer-Choctaw-OK

321-Chad Winfrey-Gladstone-MO

926-Morgan Frewaldt-Kansas City-KS

Friday, January 12, 2018 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

0-Johnny Murdock (Dallas, TX)

1G-Holly Porter (Delhi, ONT)

1P-Terry Nichols (Delano, CA)

1R-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

1S-Shane Cottle (Kokomo, IN)

2AG-Rickie Gaunt (Torrance, CA)

2DB-Dusty Ballenger (Harrisburg, SD)

2J-Cody Lampe (Jetmore, KS)

2R-J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, AZ)

2X-Brent Beauchamp (Avon, IN)

3A-Bill Allen (Independence, MO)

3B-Austin Blair (St. Louis, MO)

3DG-Dustin Gilbert (Tonganoxie, KS)

3U-Mark Lowrey (Concord, NC)

4MR-Jake Morgan (Fair Oaks, CA)

05L-Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO)

5H-Jack Hawley (Menifee, CA)

5T-Presley Truedson (Kennedy, MN)

6K-Sterling Cling (Chandler, AZ)

7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

7B -Austin Brown (Belleville, IL)

7FF-Johnny Kent (Keifer, OK)

7J -Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

08-Kurt Blackaby (Bentonville, AR)

9D-Sean Dodenhoff (Reno, NV)

10J-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

10W-George White (Ft. Worth, TX)

11-Katlynn Leer (Ankeny, IA)

11A-Brandon Gray (Shirley, IN)

12-Billy Wease (Noblesville, IN)

12K-Landon Cling (Chandler, AZ)

15C-Carson Garrett (Littleton, CO)

16R-Davey Ray (Indianapolis, IN)

17BC-Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (Olive Branch, MS)

17C-TBA

17R-Alex Schutte (Vista, CA)

19U-Pierce Urbanosky (Southlake, TX)

19W-Darren Jenkins (Beaumont Hills, NSW)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

20X-Noah Harris (Broken Arrow, OK)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21X-Shon Deskins (Waddell, AZ)

22A-Andy Malpocker (St. Charles, MO)

23M-David Budres (Beloit, WI)

25-Dave Darland (Lincoln, IN)

25S-Alex Schriever (Sioux Falls, SD)

27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, KS)

27Z-Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK)

28A-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

29M-Joey Moughan (Springfield, IL)

29S-Timmy Buckwalter (Douglasville, PA)

32-Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, CA)

D33-Jacob Patton (Bethalto, IL)

37M-Matt Mitchell (Orange, CA)

39BC-Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

45X-Bricen James (Albany, OR)

46D-Danny Faria, Jr. (Tipton, CA)

47X-Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)

51R-TBA

55K-Nick Knepper (Belleville, IL)

57D-Daniel Robinson (Mt. Vernon, Illinois)

59E-Dex Eaton (Owasso, OK)

66-TBA

67-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

67K-Holly Shelton (Gold River, CA)

67Z-Kasey Kahne (Enumclaw, WA)

68-Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, CA)

71G-Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

71 1/2-Robert Bell (Colfax, IA)

76E-TBA

76Z-Zane Lawrence (Lillian, TX)

80-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, TX)

83G-Matt Gilbert (Merriam, KS)

84X-Chad Boat (Phoenix, AZ)

86C-Devin Camfield (Decatur, IL)

87F-TBA

88N-D.J. Netto (Hanford, CA)

88T-Tyler Nelson (Indianapolis, IN)

91S-TBA

93-Trey Lambert (Claremore, OK)

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

95T-Buddy Tubbs (Colorado Springs, CO)

98-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

Entry List with sponsor information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Entries can be downloaded at http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Teams can enter the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire at the event. Entry forms must include a current W9 form as well. Download the form at

https://www?.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Teams do need to note that the upcoming Chili Bowl will enforce a Muffler rule that will not allow inserts. All cars must run a Muffler. An update in the wording of the appearance rules states that the car’s number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored. Tire samples will also be taken at random.

The 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 9-13, 2018 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Late Entry ($200): December 15, 2017 – January 12, 2018

Entry Blank: http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Nightly Sponsors:

Tuesday, January 9 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 9th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 10 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 11 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 12 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 13 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2018

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Live Coverage:*

Online PPV: http://www.racinboys.com (Until Saturday Night)

Saturday Night Coverage: MAVTV and LucasOilRacingtv.com

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Dates and Times:

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 8, 2018

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………..8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday, January 12, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am

Auction ………………………………………………………..12:00pm

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am

Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.