Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Announces Purse Addition for Senoia Event in March

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

BRASSTOWN, NC (January 2, 2018)-Officials with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Tennessee RV announce that the March 30-31 season openers at Senoia (Ga.) Raceway will see a significant purse increase.

The Friday March 30th event will pay $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start while the Saturday March 31st event will see an increase to now pay $10,000-to-win and $500-to-start.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series now has three events that pay $10,000-to-win, the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series has three $10,000-to-win races on the schedule and the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series has five races paying $10,000-to-win.

Also announced, on the 2018 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series schedule, there will be a weekend swap between Blue Ridge Motorsports Park and Senoia Raceway. The Showdown at Senoia which pays $10,000-to-win will now move to its new date of Saturday October 20th while the $4,000-to-win event at Blue Ridge (Ga.) Motorsports Park will move to Saturday October 27th.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series has also announced that Blue Ridge Motorsports Park has added a second date to the 2018 schedule for Saturday April 28th paying $4,000-to-win.

The 2018 season for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series begins on Friday March 16th at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, N.C. paying $3,000-to-win then Saturday March 17th at Toccoa (Ga.) Raceway paying $6,400-to-win.

Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or visit the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

2018 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

March 30-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$3,000 to win

March 31-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$10,000 to win

April 6-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$4,000 to win

April 7-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,000 to win

April 13-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$5,000 to win

April 14-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-$10,052 to win

April 19-TBA

April 20-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-$4,000 to win

April 21-Florence Speedway-Union, KY-$5,000 to win

May 25-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-$4,000 to win

May 26-Dixie Speedway-Woodstock, GA-$5,000 to win

May 27-Rome Speedway-Rome, GA-$6,000 to win

2018 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

July 14-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-$10,000 to win

July 16-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-$3,500 to win

July 17-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$3,500 to win

July 19-Toccoa Raceway-Toccoa, GA-$3,500 to win

July 20-Swainsboro Raceway-Swainsboro, GA-$5,300 to win

July 21-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-$10,000 to win

July 22-Rome Speedway-Rome, GA-$5,300 to win

July 24-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-$3,500 to win

July 26-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win

July 27-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-$5,300 to win

July 28-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,000 to win

2018 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series Schedule:

March 16-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,000 to win

March 17-Toccoa Raceway-Toccoa, GA-$6,400 to win

April 28-Blue Ridge Motorsports Park-Blue Ridge, GA-$4,000 to win

May 18-Lake Cumberland Speedway-Burnside, KY-$4,000 to win

May 19-Richmond Raceway-Richmond, KY-$10,000 to win

May 28-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,000 to win

July 3-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$5,000 to win

August 18-North Georgia Speedway-Chatsworth, GA-$10,000 to win

September 1-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-$5,000 to win

September 2-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$4,400 to win

September 28-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$10,000 to win

October 12-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-$3,000 to win

October 13-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-$10,000 to win

October 20-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$10,000 to win

October 27-Blue Ridge Motorsports Park-Blue Ridge, GA-$4,000 to win

November 17-Boyd’s Speedway-Ringgold, GA-$5,000 to win