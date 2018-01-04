Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce Kick Off the 2018 Season This Weekend in Arizona

Dunn, NC (January 4, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports along with our New Driver Bobby Pierce will make our 2018 debut together this weekend during the Wild West Shootout in Queen Creek, AZ at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway on Saturday January 6th. Bobby Pierce and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team will be competing in six (6) events over the course of nine (9) days with single events on Jan. 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 13th and the finale on Jan 14th. Over $180,000 will be up for grabs in the Super Late Model Division. Bobby is the 2016 Wild West Shootout Miniseries Points Champion.

Dunn Benson Motorsports owners Carlton and Kemp Lamm are excited to debut a new primary sponsor of the Race Team in 2018, Campbell University located in Buies Creek, NC. Founded in 1887 Campbell University is inspired by its Baptist heritage and Christian values and is considered one of the top private universities in the state of North Carolina led by President Dr. J. Bradley Creed. Campbell University also has a growing Athletic Department with multiple sports programs and will use this partnership to increase their brand presence all across the country along with a special show car program to use at Campbell University functions. To learn more about Campbell University visit www.Campbell.edu.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and Bobby Pierce will be using a Rocket Chassis powered by Larry Wallace Ford Engines with assistance from Doug Yates and Roush/Yates Engines. Associate sponsors in 2018 include Dunn Benson Ford, Premier Waste Services, Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal, Berger Marina and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Larry Wallace Engines, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuels, Hank Thomas Performance, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, MSD Ignition, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, FLUIDYNE, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Budda BERT Transmission Repair and Phenom Wraps.

“We are extremely excited to get the 2018 season started and having Bobby driving our cars. Starting in Arizona will be a new deal for us at Dunn Benson Motorsports so were excited to get out there and see that part of the country. Were also excited about the crew we have put together for Bobby and feel we will give him the best opportunity to win races and focus on driving’, stated Kemp Lamm, co-owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team in 2018 will consist of several veterans of the sport including Bob Pierce as the crew chief for Bobby at the races, Kent Fegter, Randy Courtney, Danny Myers, Kelly Raynor, Red Fisher, Ralph Peiffer and Wayne Castleberry with each having selective roles either traveling with the team or support at the race shop in Dunn, NC.

Race fans can watch every nights racing action from Arizona LIVE on a Pay Per View Video Broadcast on www.DirtonDirt.com. For more event information visit www.wildwestshootout.net.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports visit our NEW Team website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com or at www.BobbyPierceRacing.com and make sure to “Like” our Facebook pages as well.