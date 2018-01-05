Lucas Oil Speedway weekly racers get more MAVTV exposure in 2018

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (January 4, 2018) – Racing fans worldwide got a glimpse of the weekly action from Lucas Oil Speedway late in the 2017 season, when “Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing” premiered on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

This season, the television exposure is expanding to include even more of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series action – along with all of the track’s major events on MAVTV.

“We’re excited that grass roots racing is going to get more exposure than ever before on MAVTV,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said, noting increased exposure for the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Big O Tires Street Stocks, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models in 2018.

Several times during the season, the weekly classes will be spotlighted on “Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night” while running in support of major shows. In addition, full Weekly Racing Series programs on June 9 and June 23. Additional weekly races may be added to the production schedule during the season.

The first races scheduled for taping for television are the 5th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com, April 13-14. But not only will the MLRA Late Models be featured, the USRA Modifieds and Street Stocks which also are on the program both nights will get television time.

The MAVTV cameras and Lucas Oil production team is scheduled to be on site throughout the season to capture the action on the dirt track, “Lake Lucas” drag boat track and off road track.

“This is a unique opportunity for our drivers and their sponsors to get television exposure, on a national and even international level,” Robinson said. “While it’s become common in recent years for our major, headline programs to get on television now our support classes who run with us each week are going to also receive that exposure.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MAVTV and LucasOilRacingTV.com and look forward to welcoming their on-site production crews throughout 2018.”

Major events on the television schedule that also will incorporate the support classes into the productions include the Open Wheel Showdown on May 5 (ASCS Sprints, POWRi Midgets and WAR Sprints), the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com on May 24-26 (including USRA Modifieds), the Lucas Oil Late Model Diamond Nationals on July 14 (including USRA Modifieds), and the Show-Me Shootout on Aug. 4 (USMTS Modifieds, Street Stocks and B-Mods).

Other major televised events include the John Haas Memorial Drag Boat Classic June 8-9, The Off Road Shootout June 22-24, the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Aug. 31-Sept. 2, MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial on Sept. 1 (including B-Mods), the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals Sept. 14-15 and the ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial Sept. 20-22 which will also include WAR Sprints.

The season’s final month will see a pair of big televised shows with the Street Stocks Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt and ULMA Late Models Oct. 4-6, plus the 5th annual MLRA Fall Nationals Oct. 12-13 with the support class still to be determined.

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled lineup of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and more. For more information on the network, including live-event schedules, visit MAVTV.com.

The MAVTV shows are recorded and shown at a later date and also are uploaded for on-demand viewing from LucasOilRacingTV.com, a 24/7 viewing experience than brings motorsports to you whenever you like. You can access it all on the most popular handheld devices, smartphones and computers.

