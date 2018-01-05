Ray Cook Drives Guest Ride to Top Five at 411 Motor Speedway; Winter Freeze Next



(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Brasstown, North Carolina racer Ray Cook officially lifted the lid to his 2018 campaign a few days earlier than expected on Saturday, December 30, as the 8th Annual ‘Hangover’ at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee was moved up two days due a more favorable weather forecast. Ray entered the track’s Crate Late Model event, as he teamed up with Eli Beets to drive his #109 machine in the $1,500 to win special.

The popular driver known as the “Tarheel Tiger” laid down the sixth fastest lap overall during the qualifying session, which allowed him to roll off from the outside of the third row in the A-Main. Ray then picked off two competitors during the daytime headliner to place fourth in his season opener behind only victor Chase King, Chip Brindle, and Logan Roberson. Complete results from the Volunteer State can be accessed online at www.411motorspeedway.net.

“I have to thank Eli Beets and his whole team for letting me drive their equipment last weekend at 411,” quoted Cook earlier today via telephone. “Their car is actually the Capital car that I won the Hangover race in last year, so it was neat to get back behind the wheel of that thing again. We’ve got a lot of series and track stuff going on over the next month or so to focus on and then it will be time to get our Super Late Model season underway in the Winter Freeze at Screven. The Wynn’s are excited and everyone has been working really hard to hopefully have a successful year!”

Ray and the Wynn Motorsports team will make their ’18 debut together on February 9-10 in the annual ‘Winter Freeze’ at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will sanction their first two events of the season at the Peach State facility and competitors will vie for the $8,000 payday in the Friday night opener. In Saturday’s ‘Winter Freeze’ finale, a $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs for the ground pounding Super Late Models. More information concerning the doubleheader at Screven Motor Speedway can be found online at www.woolms.com.

Wynn Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors for their continued support: Wynn Land Development, Dublin Winwater, Heartland EMS, Keyser Manufacturing, Capital Race Cars, Andy Durham Racing Engines, Modern Images, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Racer South, GW Performance, Performance Friction Brakes, FK Rod Ends, Outlaw Racing Products, The Joie of Seating, PPM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Delph Communications.

