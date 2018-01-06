UMP DIRTcar to honor 2017 Champions & Midwest Speed Expo brings racers to Central Illinois next weekend!

January 6th, 2018 (Springfield, IL) – The UMP DIRTcar Series will hold their 34th Annual DIRTcar Racing Tribute to Excellence Awards Banquet for the 2017 race season on Saturday, January 13th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, IL. DIRTcar will distribute over $300,000 to competitors in recognition of their success in 2017.

UMP DIRTcar will honor all ten divisions which include the UMP DIRTcar Late Models, UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, UMP DIRTcar Pro Late Models, UMP DIRTcar Pro Modifieds, UMP DIRTcar Sportsman, UMP DIRTcar Stock Cars, UMP DIRTcar Factory Stocks, UMP DIRTcar Sport Compacts and UMP DIRTcar Pro Sprints as well as the Kid Modz.

Rusty Schlenk of McClure, Ohio brought home the 2017 UMP DIRTcar Late Model National Championship in a hard fought battle over Ryan Unzicker. Schlenk would capture the title by just nine points over Unzicker. Eric Spangler finished third in the national standings while Bobby Pierce and Brandon Sheppard rounded out the top five. Meanwhile Oakwood, Illinois native Bobby Pierce claimed the 2017 UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals title.

Highland, Illinois native Mike Harrison claimed his sixth UMP DIRTcar Modified National Championship as well as taking the Summit Modified Nationals Championship.

Allen Weisser of Peoria, Illinois claimed his first ever UMP DIRTcar Pro Late Model National Championship. Weisser performed double duty most of the season as he also finished sixth in the UMP DIRTcar Modified National Championship points chase.

Tim Hancock of Mt. Olive, Illinois claimed the UMP DIRTcar Pro Modified National Championship in a battle that came down to the wire over Chris Tippit with Hancock winning by just four points.

Steve Peeden of Martinsville, Indiana claimed the UMP DIRTcar Sportsman national title while Coal City, Illinois racer AJ Meiferdt won the UMP DIRTcar Stock Car National title. The UMP DIRTcar Factory Stock title was claimed by Jesse Simmons of Danville, Illinois and the UMP DIRTcar Sport Compact Championship went to Dallas Lugge of Belleville, Illinois. The UMP DIRTcar Pro Sprint title went to Garrett Saunders of Lakeville, Indiana.

Along with the national points awards, UMP DIRTcar will honor many state and regional champions at the banquet as well. Many regional series will honor their racers as well including the American Modified Series, MARS DIRTcar Series and American Ethanol Late Model Tour.

In conjunction with the UMP DIRTcar Banquet, the Midwest Speed Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday with the venue for the Midwest Speed Expo at the beautiful ORR BUILDING at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, just inside Gate 9! The Expo runs from 9am to 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday. For details or further information, feel free to contact them at (217) 553-1963.