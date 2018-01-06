Wild West Shootout Fires off Saturday at FK Rod Ends Arizona Raceway



Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 5, 2018) – The 2018 racing season gets under way in grand style with six full nights of Super Late Model action beginning with the first round of the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway on Saturday night.

Following Saturday night’s opener, the Wild West Shootout that also includes USRA Modifieds and X Modifieds resumes with Round Two on Sunday night and then a midweek card on Wednesday before wrapping up with three consecutive rounds next Friday, Saturday and Sunday (January 12-14).

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs through the opening five nights of competition with the January 14 finale offering up a $13,000 winner’s cut. Start money for each night s feature has been bumped as well to $500 with an overall purse increase of approximately $12,000 for the six-race mini-series.

In addition to the healthy purse money up for grabs each night, a points fund is in place as well for the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W as well as the USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential and HR Swag X-Mods with more than $200,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The bonus money could add up to a great start to the year as well with Keyser’s Quarter-Million Challenge offering up $250,000 to the Super Late Model driver that reaches Hoker Trucking Victory Lane in all six feature events. Five wins in six events is worth a $100,000 bonus, with four wins earning $25,000 and three triumphs worth a $10,000 bonus.

Oakwood, Illinois’ Bobby Pierce won three of four Wild West Shootout features in the Late Model ranks last year with two rounds falling to rain. Pierce won the Wild West Shootout title with Ricky Thornton, Jr., besting the Modified ranks and Travis Schulte besting the X-Mods.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found at www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling La Quinta Inn & Suites at 480-844-8747. The La Quinta Phoenix Mesa West is located at 902 W. Grove in Mesa, AZ.

Saturday and Sunday races will go green at 5 p.m. with Wednesday and Friday events starting at 7 p.m.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

