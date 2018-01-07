Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Don Shaw outduels Bobby Pierce for Wild West Shootout win!

Don Shaw outduels Bobby Pierce for Wild West Shootout win!

Arizona Speedway
January 7th, 2018

Feature:
1. Don Shaw (13)
2. Bobby Pierce (1)
3. Mike Marlar (5)
4. Ryan Gustin (2)
5. Brandon Sheppard (9)
6. Terry Phillips (14)
7. David Breazeale (3)
8. Mike Spatola (12)
9. Kyle Beard (20)
10. Rodney Sanders (22)
11. Clint Smith (19)
12. Garrett Alberson (15)
13. Ricky Thornton, Jr. (24)
14. Jake O’Neil (21)
15. Tony Toste (25)
16. Clay Daly (8)
17. Tanner Kellick (23)
18. R.C. Whitwell (16)
19. Scott Ward (18)
20. Justin Kay (10)
21. Chase Junghans (4)
22. Chris Simpson (11)
23. Ricky Weiss (7)
24. Justin Duty (17)
25. Cade Dillard (6)

