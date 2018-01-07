Don Shaw outduels Bobby Pierce for Wild West Shootout win!

Arizona Speedway
January 7th, 2018
Feature:
1. Don Shaw (13)
2. Bobby Pierce (1)
3. Mike Marlar (5)
4. Ryan Gustin (2)
5. Brandon Sheppard (9)
6. Terry Phillips (14)
7. David Breazeale (3)
8. Mike Spatola (12)
9. Kyle Beard (20)
10. Rodney Sanders (22)
11. Clint Smith (19)
12. Garrett Alberson (15)
13. Ricky Thornton, Jr. (24)
14. Jake O’Neil (21)
15. Tony Toste (25)
16. Clay Daly (8)
17. Tanner Kellick (23)
18. R.C. Whitwell (16)
19. Scott Ward (18)
20. Justin Kay (10)
21. Chase Junghans (4)
22. Chris Simpson (11)
23. Ricky Weiss (7)
24. Justin Duty (17)
25. Cade Dillard (6)
Again bobby fucking pierce crashes another driver . Because he cant race. I hope Weiss. Puts his ass in the wall and ends his career
Looked like Weiss did that to himself
Looks like some one was watching a different race then me Weiss wasn’t clear!