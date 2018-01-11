Shaw Scores Again in Wild West Shootout along with Schott and VandeKamp

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 10, 2018) – Don Shaw made it two Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented O’Reilly Auto Parts wins in a row by racing to victory lane in Wednesday night’s 30-lap Super Late Model feature atop the 1/3-mile FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

With his second win in a row, the Ham Lake, Minnesota racer still has a shot at a $100,000 Keyser Manufacturing bonus if he can run the table over the final three rounds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Let’s take this one step at a time,” Shaw said after his second $5,000 triumph of the six-race mini-series.

While Shaw earned Super Late Model honors, Lucas Schott and Jason VandeKamp both made their first Wild West Shootout visit of the year to Hoker Trucking Victory Lane in Modified and X Modified action, respectively.

Shaw gridded the 30-lap Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation feature in the fourth position and took command when race leader Cade Dillard tangled in traffic after eleven laps.

Shawn paced the field the final 19 circuits and took the checkered flag 0.457-seconds ahead of reigning Wild West Shootout champ Bobby Pierce even as his engine lost power at the line.

“It shut off right when I crossed the flagstand, so I don’t know what happened,” Shaw explained.

Pierce settled for runner-up honors, commenting that, “We’ve got three more nights to go and I think we’re getting better and better figuring out this car more.”

Brandon Sheppard advanced ten positions to round out the podium in third with Mike Marlar maintaining his series points lead with a fourth-place run. Chase Junghans rounded out the top five.

Starting from the front row outside, Lucas Schott became the third different winner in as many rounds of MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential action by winning the 25-lap feature.

Schott raced to the stripe ahead of Shane Sabraski and Jason Krohn. Opening round winner Ricky Thornton, Jr., rallied from 19th to capture fourth while Round Two victor Johnny Scott charged from 21st to round out the top five.

After falling just a lap shy of winning the second round of RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson competition on Sunday night, Jason VandeKamp rebounded by winning Wednesday night’s 20-lap main event.

VandeKamp raced from the front row to score the win ahead of Round Two winner Cole Searing with Steve Muilenberg, 14th-starter Dewayne Tesch and Lucas Rodin among the top five.

After a final idle evening on Thursday, the Wild West Shootout continues at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway on Friday, January 1 at 7:00 p.m. with the final two tilts set for Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. each day.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition before the stakes are upped to $13,000-to-win for the January 14 finale.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found at www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling La Quinta Inn & Suites at 480-844-8747. The La Quinta Phoenix Mesa West is located at 902 W. Grove in Mesa, AZ.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The 2018 Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Black Diamond/Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International Trucks, Arizona Differential, RHR RacingSwag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Hoker Trucking, Total Seal Piston Rings, Karl Performance, Textron Off-Road, Shaw Trucking, M&S Concrete, AR Bodies, Earnhardt Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Ram, Pro Power Engines, VP Racing Fuel, Penske Racing Shocks and Hoosier Tires.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway – Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.295, 2. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.673, 3. 157-Mike Marlar 15.775, 4. 32b-Clay Daly 15.836, 5. 6T-Terry Carter 15.956, 6. B5-Brandon Sheppard 16.058, 7. 6-Casey Skyberg 16.151, 8. 3k-Tanner Kelick 16.167, 9. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh 16.202, 10. 75-Terry Phillips 17.078, 11. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 17.204, 12. 78-Ed Peters 19.279.

Group 2: 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.368, 2. 7d-Austin Theiss 15.431, 3. 01-Garrett Alberson 15.477, 4. 44x-Clint Smith 15.570, 5. 89-Mike Spatola 15.650, 6. 7mm-Michael Maresca 16.660, 7. 3x-Lyndon Bolt 16.143, 8. 2T-Ryan Gustin 16.276, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.541, 10. 5-David Deetz 17.187, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker 17.203.

Group 3: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 15.133, 2. 42s-Don Shaw 15.245, 3. 18-Chase Junghans 15.297, 4. 16-Austin Siebert 15.437, 5. 90-Pat Doar 15.525, 6. 44-Eric Mass 15.920, 7. 45-Dustin Bluhm 16.111, 8. 15-Justin Duty 16.155, 9. 18x-Cody Barnett 16.437, 10. 54-Carlos Ahumada 16.463, 11. 20-Rodney Sanders NT.

Group 4: 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss 14.990, 2. 97-Cade Dillard 15.217, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.233, 4. 37x-Rob Mayea 15.357, 5. 17-Billy Franklin 15.441, 6. 37w-Scott Ward 15.476, 7. 86-Kyle Beard 15.593, 8. 15k-Justin Kay 15.702, 9. 28-John Cornell 16.086, 10. 22-Jonathan Ortega 16.119, 11. 78s-Steve Stultz NT, 12. 20rt-Rickty Thornton, Jr. NT.

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 51-Joey Moriarty, 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 5. 32b-Clay Daly, 6. 6T-Terry Carter, 7. 75-Terry Phillips, 8. 3K-Tanner Kenick, 9. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 10. 6-Casey Skyberg, 11. 78-Ed Peters, 12. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 7d-Austin Theiss, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. 01-Garrett Alberson, 4. 44x-Clint Smith, 5. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 6. 89-Mike Spatola, 7. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 8. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley 10. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 11. 5-David Deetz.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 42s-Don Shaw, 2. 54x-David Breazeale, 3. 18-Chase Junghans, 4. 16-Austin Siebert, 5. 90-Pat Doar, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 44-Eric Mass, 8. 15-Justin Duty, 9. 18x-Cody Barnett, 10. 54-Carlos Ahumada 16.463, 11. 20-Rodney Sanders (DNS).

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 97-Cade Dillard 15.217, 2. 37x-Rob Mayea, 3. 91T-Tony Toste, 4. 17-Billy Franklin, 5. 37w-Scott Ward, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 28-John Cornell, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 10. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 11. 7w-Ricky Weiss (DNS), 12. 78s-Steve Stultz (DNS).

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 2. 89-Mike Spatola, 3. 32b-Clay Daly, 4. 75-Terry Phillips, 5. 3k-Tanner Klelick, 6. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 7. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 8. 6-Casey Skyberg, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 78-Ed Peters, 11. 6T-Terry Carter, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley, 13. 2T-Ryan Gustin. DNS: 5-David Deetz, 96rc-R.C. Whitwell.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 37w-Scott Ward, 2. 90-Pat Doar, 3. 86-Kyle Beard, 4. 15-Justin Duty, 5. 28-John Cornell, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 44-Eric Mass, 8. 18x-Cody Barnett, 9. 15k-Justin Kay, 10. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 11. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr. DNS: 7w-Ricky Weiss, 20-Rodney Sanders, 54-Carlos Ahumada.

“A” Main

“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 42s-Don Shaw, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 4. 157-Mike Marlar, 5. 18-Chase Junghans, 6. 32-Chris Simpson, 7. 01-Garrett Alberson, 8. 54x-David Breazeale, 9. 37w-Scott Ward, 10. 16-Austin Seibert, 11. 51-Joey Moriarty, 12. 89-Mike Spatola, 13. 90-Pat Doar, 14. 86-Kyle Beard, 15. 91T-Tony Toste, 16. 15-Justin Duty, 17. 75-Terry Phillips, 18. 7d-Austin Theiss, 19. 37x-Rob Mayea, 20. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 21. 17-Billy Franklin, 22. 44x-Clint Smith, 23. 32b-Clay Daly, 24. 97-Cade Dillard.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 0-Jake O’Neil, 2. G17-Fito Gallardo, 3. 19-Lucas Rodin, 4. 4-Billy Vogel, 5. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 6. 160-Michael Maggard, 7. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 8. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 9. 7-Ken McCleskey, 10. 1st-Johnny Scott, 11. 77x-Austin Kuehl.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 7k-Jason Krohn, 2. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 3. 23-Adam Cates, 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 30-Matt Leer, 6. 36-Ryan Cousins, 7. 2s-Stormy Scott, 8. 2-Rusty Koleman, 9. F27-Lynnsee Provence, 10. 196-Joey Olschowka, 11. 19sb-Lance Mari.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 2. 29d-Brad Dierks, 3. 111-Bumper Jones, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 2a-Casey Arneson, 6. 232-Kent Arment, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 27-Chris Unrau, 9. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 10. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 11. 96-R.C. Whitwell.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 69-Lucas Schott, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. 99-Josh Angst, 5. 71-Dustin Strand, 6. J17-Jake Gallardo, 7. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 8. 21-Austin Bonner, 9. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 10. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr., 11. X57-Richie Davis.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 160-Michael Maggard, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 1st-Johnny Scott, 4. 2s-Stormy Scott, 5. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 21-Austin Bonner, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 19-Lucas Rodin, 9. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 10. 131-Royal Jones, 11. 27-Chris Unrau, 12. 196-Joey Olschowka, 13. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 14. 7-Ken McCleskey.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 4-Billy Vogel 2. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 5. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 6. J17-Jake Gallardo, 7. 36-Ryan Cousins, 8. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 9. F27-Lynnsee Provence, 10. 2-Rusty Koleman, 11. 19sb-Lance Mari. DNS: 36-Ryan Cousins, 8a-Al Giesbrecht, x57-Richie Davis.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 69-Lucas Schott, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 7k-Jason Krohn, 4. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 5. 1st-Johnny Scott, 6. 111-Bumper Jones, 7. 2a-Casey Arneson, 8. 99-Josh Angst, 9. 6-Casey Skyberg, 10. 5g-Scott Greer, 11. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 12. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 13. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 14. G17-Fito Gallardo, 15. 71-Dustin Strand, 16. 29d-Brad Dierks, 17. 2s-Stormy Scott, 18. 23-Adam Cates, 19. 30-Matt Leer, 20. 232-Kent Arment, 21. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 22. 4-Billy Vogel, 23. 160-Michael Maggard, 24. 0-Jake O’Neil (DNS).

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 0-Cole Searing, 2. 16-Jason VandeKamp 3. 5r-Ryan Doyon, 4. 55-Mike Hailmann, 5. 1s-Scott Bintz, 6. 5c-Preston Carr, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 67-Rex Conrad, 9. 11-Richie Jones, 10. 7g-Dennis Gates (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 5-Daniel Anders, 2. 3J-Josh Cain, 3. 782-Miah Christensen, 4. 271-Kelly Hagel, 5. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 6. 2JG-Jason George, 7. 31-Scott Hansen, 8. 81x-Matt Spardy, 9. 57x-Chad Horst, 10. 51w-Ronald Webster, 11. 71-Dustin Strand (DNS).

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 2. 19-Lucas Rodin, 3. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 4. 32-Eric Haugland, 5. 44GT-Jaime Torres, 6. 14-Shawn Strong, 7. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 8. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 9. 7d-Heath Dry, 10. 75c-Bo Partain.

“B” Main – Top 8 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 44GT-Jaime Torres, 3. 5c-Prestn Carr, 4. 2jg-Jason George, 5. 67-Rex Conrad, 6. 81x-Matt Spardy, 7. 7d-Heath Dry, 8. 10c-Cole Haugland, 9. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 10. 11-Richie Jones, 11. 75c-Bo Partain, 12. 51w-Ronald Webster, 13. 7g-Dennis Gates, 14. 57x-Chad Horst (DNS).

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 2. 0-Cole Searing, 3. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 4. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 5. 19-Lucas Rodin, 6. 1s-Scott Bintz, 7. 5c-Preston Carr, 8. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 9. 31-Scott Hansen, 10. 5r-Ryan Doyon, 11. 14-Shawn Strong, 12. 782-Miah Christensen, 13. 2jg-Jason George, 14. 32-Eric Haugland, 15. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 16. 55-Mike Hailmann, 17. 3J-Josh Cain, 18. 44GT-Jaime Torres, 19. 81x-Matt Spardy, 20. 10c-Cole Haugland, 21. 7d-Heath Dry, 22. 5-Daniel Anders, 23. 67-Rex Conrad, 24. 271-Kelly Hagel.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Three of Six:

Late Models

1 157 Mike Marlar 192

2 42s Don Shaw 189

3 B5 Brandon Sheppard 176

4 32p Bobby Pierce 167

5 32 Chris Simpson 149

6 O1 Garrett Alberson 141

7 75 Terry Phillips 115

8 18 Chase Junghans 107

9 54X David Braeazale 106

10 86 Kyle Beard 105

11 89 Mike Spatola 103

12 2T Ryan Gustin 98

13 7w Ricky Weiss 94

14 16 Austin Siebert 89

15 37W Scott Ward 80

16 97 Cade Dillard 79

17 20 Rodney Sanders 61

18 0 Jake O’Neil 60

19 44X Clint Smith 55

20 15 Justin Duty 55

21 7D Austin Theiss 49

22 51 Joey Moriarty 46

23 96rc R.C. Whitwell 46

24 32b Clay Daly 44

25 3k Tanner Kelick 41

26 90 Lance Matthees 41

27 91t Tony Toste 38

28 15k Justin Kay 34

29 6 Ricky Thornton, Jr. 34

30 90 Pat Doar 31

31 37x Robert Mayea 30

32 12 Nick Bartels 28

33 17 Billy Franklin 26

34 7mm Michael Maresca 18

35 18x Cody Barnett 12

36 44 Eric Mass 11

37 6T Terry Carter 10

38 28 John Cornell 10

39 98 Jason Rauen 10

40 45 Dustin Bluhm 9

41 3x Lyndon Bolt 9

42 10n Rob Sanders 9

43 22 Jonathan Ortega 8

44 38 Thomas Hunziker 8

45 7DX Jake Davis 8

46 78 Ed Peters 6

47 15x John Duty 6

48 54 Carlos Ahumanda 5

49 5 David Deetz 5

50 78s Steve Stultz 5

51 6 Casey Skyberg 4

52 26 Jon Brinkley 4

53 15v Colby Vandenbergh 2

54 J17 Jake Gallardo 2

55 9 Mike Masters 1

Modifieds

1 1ST Johnny Scott 175

2 7A Shane Sabraski 173

3 69 Lucas Schott 153

4 7K Jason Krohn 148

5 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 140

6 99 Josh Angst 135

7 23 Matt Gilbertson 120

8 2A Casey Arneson 117

9 30 Matt Leer 103

10 15K Justin Kay 97

11 0 Jake O’Neil 85

12 2s Stormy Scott 85

13 71 Dustin Strand 81

14 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr 81

15 6 Casey Skyberg 79

16 2J Blake Jegtvig 78

17 23 Adam Cates 73

18 29d Brad Dierks 72

19 6D Dylan Goplen 71

20 G17 Fito Gallardo 65

21 1TPO Tyler Peterson 58

22 111 Bumper Jones 54

23 10c Chad Olsen 51

24 19sb Lance Mari 46

25 44 Christy Barnett 43

26 18Z Zane DeVilbiss 40

27 5g Scott Greer 39

28 19 Lucas Rodin 38

29 J17 Jake Gallardo 37

30 160 Michael Maggard 34

31 96 RC Whitwell 27

32 131 Royal Jones 20

33 4 Billy Vogel 19

34 75 Spencer Wilson 18

35 232 Kent Arment 16

36 5m Anthony Madrid 11

37 36 Ryan Cousins 10

38 71H Jesse Hoskins 10

39 21 Austin Bonner 9

40 77X Austin Kuehl 9

41 81X Brian Ruhlman 9

42 196 Joey Olschowka 6

43 7 Ken McCleskey 6

44 F27 Lynnsee Provence 6

45 33 Steve Muilenberg 6

46 A1 Phil Dixon 6

47 65S Carlos Ahumada Sr 5

48 X57 Richie Davis 5

49 2 Rusty Koleman 4

50 121 Tim Tharp 4

51 8a Al Giesbrecht 2

52 27 Chris Unrau 2

53 L8 Brian Schultz 1

54 81 Scott Hansen 1

X-Modifieds

1 0 Cole Searing 204

2 1s Scott Bintz 191

3 30 Dewayne Tesch 173

4 39 Steve Muilenburg 155

5 19 Lucas Rodin 137

6 16 Jason VandeKamp 118

7 44GT Jaime Torres 117

8 3J Josh Cain 115

9 99 Shawn Fernkes 111

10 55 Mike Hailmann 102

11 782 Miah Christensen 100

12 31 Scott Hansen 91

13 14 Shawn Strong 87

14 5C Preston Carr 83

15 10c Cole Hauglend 71

16 6 Dean Eggebraaten 71

17 32 Eric Haugland 63

18 7 Donavon Flores 59

19 17az Neil Eckhart 50

20 88 Nathan Smith 49

21 777 Mike Rosales 47

22 2 Jesse Haynie 44

23 5r Ryan Doron 39

24 57x Chad Horst 31

25 2jg Jason George 30

26 7T Joseph Thomas 29

27 51W Ronald Webster 29

28 67 Rex Conrad 28

29 20 Mark Harrison 28

30 82 Sherman Barnett 27

31 5 Daniel Anders 25

32 81X Matt Spardy 25

33 6C Calvin Caitlin 24

34 271 Kelly Hagel 16

35 71 Dustin Strand 15

36 7d Heath Dry 14

37 75C Bo Partain 9

38 15 Speedy Madrid 9

39 56 Terry Bahr 8

40 11 Richie Jones 7

41 171 Jed smith 7

42 5m Justin Minx 5

43 28 Peyton George 4

44 7g Dennis Gates 3

45 34 James Meile 2