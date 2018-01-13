Marlar Masters Wild West Shootout Round Four with Jegtvig & Searing also Posting Wins



Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 12, 2018) – After being in the hunt throughout the previous rounds, Tennessee’s Mike Marlar put together a perfect night on Friday to capture his first Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented O’Reilly Auto Parts win in the 30-lap Super Late Model feature event atop the 1/3-mile FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

Marlar wired the field to capture the $5,000 bag o’ loot after finishing no lower than fourth in the opening three legs of the six race mini-series.

“We were close there all week long,” Marlar commented in victory lane. “Little things were keeping us out.”

While Marlar became the third different winner in four Super Late Model events, Blake Jegtvig became the fourth different winner in as many Modified main events while Cole Searing posted his second X Modified win of the week.

After establishing the fastest overall time in group qualifying and then winning his heat race, Shaw gunned into the lead at the outset of the 30-lap Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation feature and led all the way en route to Hoker Trucking Victory Lane for his first career Wild West Shootout triumph.

Marlar kept opening round winner Ricky Weiss at bay over the final half of the race to secure the win by 0.638-seconds. “I got by a few little tight spots with some lapped cars, but got through ‘em good.”

Weiss settled for runner-up honors with defending Wild West Shootout champ Bobby Pierce rounding out the podium in third after holding down second until the 18th lap. Chris Simpson and Earl Pearson, Jr., rounded out the top five.

After a 12th-place finish, two-time winner Don Shaw still has a shot at an extra $25,000 from the Keyser Manufacturing Quarter-Million Bonus if he can top the final two rounds. Marlar and Weiss have a shot at a $10,000 bonus if either can win the final two events.

Blake Jegtvig made it four different winners in as many rounds of MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential action by parking it in Hoker Trucking Victory Lane after 25 laps of action.

Jegtvig took the win from the third starting position with 11th-starter Stormy Scott, current Wild West Shootout points leader Johnny Scott, pole starter Jake O’Neil and Tyler Peterson rounding out the top five.

Cole Searing became the first repeat winner in RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson competition by taking the checkered flag in the 20-lap feature event.

Searing beat Round Three winner Jason VandeKamp to the line with Eric Hauglane, Lucas Rodin and Josh Cain rounding out the top five.

Wild West Shootout action continues at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway with Round Five on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. with the finale set for Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition before the stakes are upped to $13,000-to-win for the January 14 finale.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway – Friday, January 12, 2018

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss 14.687, 2. 98-Earl Pearson, Jr., 14.717, 3. 32b-Clay Daly 14.880, 4. 75-Terry Phillips 15.071, 5. 15v-Colby Vandenberg 15.096, 6. 37x-Rob Mayea 15.100, 7. 7mm-Michael Maresca 15.165, 8. 90-Pat Doar 15.210, 9. 15-Justin Duty 15.239, 10. 86-Kyle Beard 15.274, 11. 12-Nick Bartels 15.502, 12. 5-David Deetz 16.808.

Group 2: 1. 157-Mike Marlar 14.535, 2. 2T-Ryan Gustin 14.950, 3. 97-Cade Dillard 15.041, 4. 7-Austin Theiss 15.043, 5. 3k-Tanner Kelick 15.185, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.215, 7. 44-Eric Mass 15.302, 8. 17-Billy Franklin 15.376, 9. 18x-Cody Barnett 15.739, 10. 6-Casey Skyberg 15.844, 11. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.946, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.575.

Group 3: 1. 44x-Clint Smith 14.937, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce 14.981, 3. 89-Mike Spatola 15.060, 4. 15k-Justin Kay 15.282, 5. 18-Chase Junghans 15.286, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm 15.368, 7. 3x-Lyndon Bolt 15.687, 8. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 15.789, 9. 6T-Terry Carter 15.903, 10. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.150, 11. 78-Ed Peters 17.294.

Group 4: 1. 32-Chris Simpson 14.911, 2. 37w-Scott Ward 14.928, 3. 42s-Don Shaw 15.066, 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard 15.134, 5. 16-Austin Siebert 15.171, 6. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.265, 7. 01-Garrett Alberson 15.394, 8. 54x-David Breazeale 15.563, 9. 28-John Cornell 15.586, 10. 20-Jonathan Ortega 16.173, 11. 91T-Tony Toste 16.712

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 2. 98-Earl Pearson, Jr., 3. 32b-Clay Daly, 4. 37x-Rob Mayea, 5. 90-Pat Doar, 6. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 7. 75-Terry Phillips 15.071, 8. 86-Kyle Beard, 9. 12-Nick Bartels 10. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 11. 15-Justin Duty, 12. 5-David Deetz.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 2. 97-Cade Dillard, 3. 17-Billy Franklin, 4. 20-Rodney Sanders, 5. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 6. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 8. 44-Eric Mass, 9. 7d-Austin Theiss, 10. 18x-Cody Barnett, 11. 26-Jon Brinkley, 12. 6-Casey Skyberg.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 2. 44x-Clint Smith, 3. 89-Mike Spatola, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 6. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 7. 18-Chase Junghans, 8. 6T-Terry Carter, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 78-Ed Peters. DNS: 45-Dustin Bluhm.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 37w-Scott Ward, 3. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 4. 16-Austin Siebert, 5. 01-Garrett Alberson, 6. 42s-Don Shaw, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 10. 91T-Tony Toste, 11. 28-John Cornell.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 2. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 3. 90-Pat Doar, 4. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 5. 86-Kyle Beard, 6. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 7. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 8. 75-Terry Phillips, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 12-Nick Bartels, 11. 7d-Austin Theiss, 12. 18x-Cody Barnett, 13. 26-Jon Brinkley, 14. 5-David Deetz. DNS: 15-Justin Duty.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thorton, Jr., 2. 18-Chase Junghans, 3. 42s-Don Shaw, 4. 01-Garrett Alberson, 5. 54x-David Breazeale, 6. 91T-Tony Toste, 7. 28-John Cornell, 8. 6T-Terry Carter, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 10. 78-Ed Peters, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 12. 10n-Rob Sanders, 13. 38-Thomas Hunziker. DNS: 6-Casey Skyberg, 45-Dustin Bluhm.

“A” Main

“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 2. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 3. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 4. 32-Chris Simpson, 5. 98-Earl Pearson, Jr., 6. 97-Cade Dillard, 7. 37w-Scott Ward, 8. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 9. 20-Rodney Sanders, 10. 89-Mike Spatola, 11. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 12. 42s-Don Shaw, 13. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 14. 32b-Clay Daly, 15. 37x-Rob Mayea, 16. 18-Chase Junghans, 17. 01-Garrett Alberson, 18. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 19. 16-Austin Siebert, 20. 15k-Justin Kay, 21. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 22. 17-Billy Franklin, 23. 90-Pat Doar, 24. 44x-Clint Smith.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 0-Jake O’Neil, 3. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 4. 21-Austin Bonner, 5. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 6. 2a-Casey Arneson, 7. 4-Billy Vogel, 8. 82-Christy Barnett, 9. 5g-Scott Greer, 10. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 2. 2s-Stormy Scott, 3. 111-Bumper Jones, 4. 99-Josh Angst, 5. 82-Dustin Adams, 6. 232-Kent Arment, 7. 27-Chris Unrau, 8. 7-Ken McCleskey, 9. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 10. 29d-Brad Dierks.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 10c-Chad Olsen, 4. 30L-Matt Leer, 5. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 6. 23-Adam Cates, 7. J17-Jake Gallardo, 8. 2-Rusty Koleman, 9. 160-Michael Maggard, 10. 5L-Cody Laney.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 1st-Johnny Scott, 2. 15k-Justin Kay, 3. 101-Butch Reid, 4. 69-Lucas Schott, 5. 19sb-Lance Mari, 6. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 7. G7-Fito Gallardo, 8. 75-Spencer Wilson, 9. 131-Royal Jones, 10. 36-Ryan Cousins.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 7k-Jason Krohn, 2. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 17-Lance Schills, 5. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 6. X57-Richie Davis, 7. 6-Casey Skyberg, 8. 18z-Zane Devilbiss, 9. 40jr-Bubba Stafford. DNS: 33-Steve Muilenberg.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 23c-Matt Gilbertson, 3. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 4. 21-Austin Bonner, 5. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 6. 131-Royal Jones, 7. 36-Ryan Cousins, 8. 7-Ken McCleskey, 9. 6-Casey Skyberg, 10. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr., 11. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 12. 4-Billy Vogel, 13. J17-Jake Gallardo, 14. 18z-Zane Devilbiss.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 10c-Chad Olsen, 2. 19sb-Lance Mari, 3. 2a-Casey Arneson, 4. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 5. X57-Richie Davis, 6. G17-Fito Gallardo, 7. 99-Josh Angst, 8. 29d-Brad Dierks, 9. 23-Adam Cates, 10. 5g-Scott Greer, 11. 2-Rusty Koleman, 12. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 13. 27-Chris Unrau, 14. 85-Dustin Adams, 15. 82-Christy Barnett, 16. 40jr-Bubba Stafford.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 2s-Stormy Scott, 3. 1st-Johnny Scott, 4. 0-Jake O’Neil, 5. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 6. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 30L-Matt Leer, 9. 111-Bumper Jones, 10. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 11. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 12. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 13. 10c-Chad Olsen, 14. 2a-Casey Arneson, 15. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 16. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 17. 21-Austin Bonner, 18. 101-Butch Reid, 19. 71-Dustin Strand, 20. 17s-Lance Schills, 21. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 22. 19sb-Lance Mari, 23. 7k-Jason Krohn, 24. 69-Lucas Schott.

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 19-Lucas Rodin, 2. 10c-Cole Haugland, 3. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 4. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 5. 1-Ronny Gould, 6. 5c-Preston Carr, 7. 71-Brian Strand, 8. 57x-Chad Horst, 9. 782-Miah Christensen, 10. 171-Jed Smith, 11. 75c-Bo Partain, 12. 15a-Aaron Phillips.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 5-Daniel Anders, 2. 31-Scott Hansen, 3. 32-Eric Hauglane, 4. 67-Rex Conrad, 5. 5r-Ryan Doyon, 6. 1s-Scott Bintz, 7. 88-Nathan Smith, 8. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 9. 51w-Ronald Webster, 10. 7d-Heath Dry. DNS: 44jr-Jaime Torres.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 93-Greg Gorham, 2. 3J-Josh Cain, 3. 0-Cole Searing, 4. 777-Mike Rosales, 5. 14-Shawn Strong, 6. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 7. 8n-Nick Rivera, 8. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 9. 271-Kelly Hagel, 10. 56-Terry Bahr.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 2. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 3. 3-Dickie Gorham, 4. 28-Jesse Horst, 5. 7-Donovan Flores, 6. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 7. 81x-Matt Spardy, 8. 17s-Lance Schill, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 94-Jalen Rice, 11. 7g-Dennis Gates.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 1s-Scott Bintz, 2. 5c-Preston Carr, 3. 17s-Lance Schill, 4. 71-Dustin Strand, 5. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 6. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 7. 82-Sherman Barnett, 8. 28-Jesse Horst, 9. 81x-Matt Spardy, 10. 171-Jed Smith, 11. 75c-Bo Partain, 12. 57x-Chad Horst, 13. 51w-Ronald Webster, 14. 15a-Aaron Phillips. DNS: 11-Richie Jones

Second “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 2. 1-Ronny Gould, 3. 67-Rex Conrad, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 271-Kelly Hagel, 6. 8n-Nick Rivera, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 9. 94-Jalen Rice, 10. 782-Miah Christensen, 11. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 12. 6c-Calvin Caitlin. DNS: 7g-Dennis Gates, 7d-Heath Dry.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 0-Cole Searing, 2. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 3. 32-Eric Hauglane, 4. 19-Lucas Rodin, 5. 3J-Josh Cain, 6. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 7. 1s-Scott Bintz, 8. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 9. 777-Mike Rosales, 10. 5-Daniel Anders, 11. 10c-Cole Haugland, 12. 5r-Ryan Doyon, 13. 7-Donovan Flores, 14. 88-Nathan Smith, 15. 31-Scott Hansen, 16. 1-Ronny Gould, 17. 71-Brian Strand, 18. 93-Greg Gorham, 19. 3-Dickie Gorham, 20. 17s-Lance Schill, 21. 14-Shawn Strong, 22. 5c-Preston Carr, 23. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 24. 67-Rex Conrad.

