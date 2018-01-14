Christopher Bell Goes Back To Back At The Chili Bowl

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 13, 2018) With the thunderous applause of packed grandstands, Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell added his name to the history books yet again with his second Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire victory in as many years.

Handing Keith Kunz his seventh win as a car owner, and fourth consecutive since 2015, the weekend included three preliminary night wins and a Saturday night podium sweep.

“Once in a lifetime. This week was once in a lifetime,” commented Kunz on his team’s achievement.

Despite the win, Bell felt a sense of disappointment after he regained the lead in the closing laps when Kyle Larson’s night ended with mechanical failure under the bonnet of No. 01.

“It’s special to win the Chili Bowl. With over 300 something cars, it’s always going to be special, but I’m disappointed. I feel like Kyle got robbed, I got robbed, and the fans got robbed. I wanted to race it out, and I know the fans wanted us to race it out too so I’m disappointed we didn’t get to do that, but I’d rather be lucky than good any day,” commented Bell.

Chasing Kyle Larson through the first 10 laps as the freshly tilled clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway began to evolve, a restart on Lap 11 saw Bell charge the cushion for the lead off the fourth turn.

Caution on Lap 17, Larson held off the charge of Christopher Bell with the two pulling away from the field. Running down the back of the field, it was a high-speed chess match with Larson making the right move on Lap 26 to reclaim the top spot. Steadily pulling away as Bell found himself mired behind slower cars, the race came under caution on Lap 34.

Back to green with Bell unable to keep pace, Kyle was well ahead before his pace began to slow a few laps later. With Bell closing, the reason for the drop in speed made itself known as the engine gave out a massive cloud of smoke on Lap 41. Ducking into the infield, the iRacing No. 01 came to a rest well away from the racing surface.

With a straightaway advantage and slower cars around, Bell was pursed by Rico Abreu but the traffic was not enough to slow the No. 71w enough for Rico to challenge as the checkered flag fell with Bell winning by 3.162 seconds, and lapping past 10th place.

Rico Abreu in second, the third member of the Kunz camp on the podium was Spencer Bayston. Racing through the field from 17th, Tanner Thorson’s day began in the first C-Feature before ending with a fourth-place run in the A-Feature. Earning the final transfer from the first B-Feature, California’s Ryan Bernal stormed through the field to fifth after starting 23rd.

Despite an issue with the engine, Brad Sweet held on to finish sixth with Justin Grant in tow. Chase Johnson’s first appearance in the Saturday finale ended in eighth with Kevin Thomas, Jr. ninth. Rolling from 24th, Chad Boat made up the top-ten.

Saturday’s round of Alphabet Soup began with double N-Features. The biggest mover through the soup was Shane Stewart who advanced from L-Feature to I-Feature competition. 11 more drivers saw action in at least three features with another 91 in at least two features.

The weeklong Fastenal Flip Count reached a total of 70 among 60 drivers. All were able to walk away with Simpson also in on the mix at flips 25 and 50. For the 25th flip, a HANS Device was awarded to Brady Bacon with the 50th flip getting Seatbelts, which went to Shane Pace.

The 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will take place January 14-19, 2019 . Information on the event will be released in the next few weeks.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, January 13, 2018

General Tire Championship Night

Event Count: 345

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell, [2]; 2. 97-Rico Abreu, [3]; 3. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [6]; 4. 63-Tanner Thorson, [17]; 5. 87-Ryan Bernal, [23]; 6. 63D-Brad Sweet, [5]; 7. 39BC-Justin Grant, [4]; 8. 71R-Chase Johnson, [9]; 9. 27K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [11]; 10. 84X-Chad Boat, [24]; 11. 71-Ryan Robinson, [19]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, [10]; 13. 35TE-Chris Windom, [20]; 14. 67-Logan Seavey, [21]; 15. 17W-Shane Golobic, [7]; 16. 4-Tom Harris, [18]; 17. 49ER-Caleb Armstrong, [14]; 18. 77P-Billy Pauch Jr, [22]; 19. (DNF) 01-Kyle Larson, [1]; 20. (DNF) 37-Andrew Felker, [12]; 21. (DNF) 91T-Tyler Thomas, [8]; 22. (DNF) 24-Tracy Hines, [15]; 23. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell, [13]; 24. (DNF) 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [16]

Hard Charger: Ryan Bernal +18

#BCForever Pole Shuffle Powered by Pizza Express:

Race 1: Kevin Thomas, Jr. vs. Andrew Felker

Race 2: Tyler Courtney vs. Kevin Thomas, Jr.

Race 3: Chase Johnson vs. Tyler Courtney

Race 4: Tyler Thomas vs. Chase Johsno

Race 5: Shane Golobic vs. Tyler Thomas

Race 6: Spencer Bayston vs. Shane Golobic

Race 7: Brad Sweet vs. Spencer Bayston

Race 8: Justin Grant vs. Brad Sweet

Race 9: Rico Abreu vs. Justin Grant

Race 10: Kyle Larson vs. Rico Abreu

Race 11: Christopher Bell vs. Kyle Larson

Winner: Kyle Larson

B-Features: Top 6 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1-Sammy Swindell, [2]; 2. 24-Tracy Hines, [1]; 3. 63-Tanner Thorson, [15]; 4. 71-Ryan Robinson, [6]; 5. 67-Logan Seavey, [3]; 6. 87-Ryan Bernal, [5]; 7. 76M-Brady Bacon, [19]; 8. 47X-Tim McCreadie, [8]; 9. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [4]; 10. 5-Jerry Coons Jr, [13]; 11. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [17]; 12. 2R-J.J. Yeley, [10]; 13. 3N-Jake Neuman, [7]; 14. 118-Scott Evans, [11]; 15. 5D-Zach Daum, [18]; 16. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [14]; 17. (DNF) 73S-Sheldon Haudenschild, [12]; 18. (DNF) 7A-Justin Allgaier, [16]; 19. (DNF) 2D-Matt Sherrell, [9]; 20. (DNF) 55X-C.J. Leary, [20]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 49ER-Caleb Armstrong, [3]; 2. 57BC-Giovanni Scelzi, [5]; 3. 4-Tom Harris, [1]; 4. 35TE-Chris Windom, [4]; 5. 77P-Billy Pauch Jr, [7]; 6. 84X-Chad Boat, [6]; 7. 76G-David Gravel, [15]; 8. 71G-Damion Gardner, [2]; 9. 4J-Tim Crawley, [11]; 10. 73X-Jason McDougal, [8]; 11. 39-Michael Pickens, [17]; 12. 21-Daryn Pittman, [18]; 13. 88N-D.J. Netto, [19]; 14. 25-Dave Darland, [14]; 15. 05T-Gary Taylor, [12]; 16. 45X-Bricen James, [10]; 17. 05-Brad Loyet, [9]; 18. 7K-Justin Peck, [13]; 19. (DNF) 77-Alex Bright, [20]; 20. (DNF) 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr, [16]

C-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 63-Tanner Thorson, [1]; 2. 7A-Justin Allgaier, [3]; 3. 28A-Ace McCarthy, [4]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, [11]; 5. 76M-Brady Bacon, [6]; 6. 55X-C.J. Leary, [15]; 7. 14H-Harley Hollan, [2]; 8. 5RJ-Colby Copeland, [10]; 9. 51-R.J. Johnson, [7]; 10. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [18]; 11. 25B-Steve Buckwalter, [9]; 12. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [16]; 13. 45-Roger Crockett, [5]; 14. 68W-Jake Swanson, [20]; 15. 5S-Chase Stockon, [14]; 16. 2X-Brent Beauchamp, [12]; 17. 7X-Gage Walker, [17]; 18. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [19]; 19. (DNF) 67K-Holly Shelton, [13]; 20. (DNF) 37M-Matt Mitchell, [8]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 76G-David Gravel, [3]; 2. 17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr, [2]; 3. 39-Michael Pickens, [7]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman, [15]; 5. 88N-D.J. Netto, [10]; 6. 77-Alex Bright, [1]; 7. 7U-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 8. 71T-Zac Taylor, [4]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [6]; 10. 3S-Brian Shirley, [12]; 11. 15J-Kyle Jones, [13]; 12. 2A-Joe Stornetta, [19]; 13. 71H-Hudson O’Neal, [16]; 14. 73-Jac Haudenschild, [11]; 15. 3F-Austin Liggett, [8]; 16. 11J-Justin Melton, [9]; 17. (DNF) 16R-Davey Ray, [14]; 18. (DNF) 11E-Cory Elliott, [18]; 19. (DNF) 77S-Alex DeCamp, [17]; 20. (DNF) 17G-Dustin Golobic, [20]

D-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 55X-C.J. Leary, [1]; 2. 1R-Thomas Meseraull, [12]; 3. 7X-Gage Walker, [9]; 4. 9P-Parker Price-Miller, [14]; 5. 73K-Kyle Hirst, [3]; 6. 68W-Jake Swanson, [2]; 7. 71K-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [8]; 8. 99P-Dillon Welch, [11]; 9. 23M-David Budres, [4]; 10. 69F-Ryan Smith, [10]; 11. 7F-Michael Faccinto, [18]; 12. 22Q-David Prickett, [6]; 13. 1PW-Paul White, [16]; 14. 1B-Travis Rilat, [7]; 15. 52-Blake Hahn, [17]; 16. 1H-Mike Hess, [5]; 17. 45H-Harli White, [15]; 18. 2DJ-Tyler Edwards, [13]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Daryn Pittman, [2]; 2. 71H-Hudson O’Neal, [3]; 3. 77S-Alex DeCamp, [8]; 4. 11E-Cory Elliott, [7]; 5. 2A-Joe Stornetta, [9]; 6. 17G-Dustin Golobic, [1]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz, [12]; 8. 47-Danny Stratton, [11]; 9. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [18]; 10. 87C-David Camfield, [5]; 11. 75-Bryan Stanfill, [4]; 12. 21K-Cory Kruseman, [17]; 13. 32D-Casey Shuman, [16]; 14. 92M-Josh Most, [15]; 15. 91A-Chris Andrews, [13]; 16. (DNF) 55K-Nick Knepper, [14]; 17. (DNF) 17R-Alex Schutte, [10]; 18. (DNF) 98-Clinton Boyles, [6]

E-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 45H-Harli White, [3]; 2. 1PW-Paul White, [2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 4. 7F-Michael Faccinto, [1]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith, [6]; 6. 57-Maria Cofer, [5]; 7. 18-Tony Bruce Jr, [13]; 8. 57D-Daniel Robinson, [7]; 9. 37T-Anton Hernandez, [10]; 10. 92L-Austin Lambert, [11]; 11. 4P-Paul McMahan, [15]; 12. 7M-Cole Bodine, [16]; 13. 29M-Joey Moughan, [12]; 14. (DNF) 93K-Riley Kreisel, [9]; 15. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield, [14]; 16. (DNF) 11G-Mike Goodman, [8]

E Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 92M-Josh Most, [1]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman, [3]; 3. 21K-Cory Kruseman, [5]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [6]; 5. 28-Kory Schudy, [7]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler, [11]; 7. 5CB-Chase Briscoe, [12]; 8. 5X-Stevie Sussex III, [2]; 9. 15D-Andrew Deal, [9]; 10. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [13]; 11. 4MR-Jake Morgan, [4]; 12. 19S-Matt Streeter, [14]; 13. 53-Brett Wilson, [16]; 14. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [15]; 15. 51X-Austin Langenstein, [10]; 16. 21X-Shon Deskins, [8]

F-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 2. 10C-Dalton Camfield, [1]; 3. 4P-Paul McMahan, [5]; 4. 7M-Cole Bodine, [3]; 5. 24S-Landon Simon, [11]; 6. 22A-Andy Malpocker, [4]; 7. 32T-Trey Marcham, [13]; 8. 321-Chad Winfrey, [7]; 9. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [14]; 10. 7J-Shawn Jackson, [9]; 11. 6K-Sterling Cling, [15]; 12. D33-Jacob Patton, [8]; 13. 7AUS-Mark Cooper, [10]; 14. 7-Shannon McQueen, [12]; 15. 22C-Dan McCarron, [6]; (DNS) 5C-Colten Cottle,

F Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [2]; 2. 19S-Matt Streeter, [1]; 3. 05L-Hunter Schuerenberg, [8]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson, [12]; 5. 11C-Chett Gehrke, [5]; 6. 3W-Brandon Waelti, [3]; 7. 99W-Korey Weyant, [13]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, [11]; 9. 31-Travis Berryhill, [7]; 10. 47W-Dylan Westbrook, [16]; 11. 7D-Michelle Decker, [9]; 12. 82M-Steven Shebester, [14]; 13. 9E-Rick Shuman, [15]; 14. 2S-Travis Scott, [10]; 15. (DNF) 80-Josh Hawkins, [4]; 16. (DNF) 14W-Matt Westfall, [6]

G-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Landon Simon, [3]; 2. 4A-Chad Boespflug, [6]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham, [15]; 4. 6K-Sterling Cling, [4]; 5. 9-Matt Moore, [16]; 6. 76Z-Zane Lawrence, [8]; 7. 97A-Austin Odell, [14]; 8. 74J-Bill Jackson, [2]; 9. 17E-Blake Edwards, [10]; 10. 03-Warren Johnson, [7]; 11. 67F-Kyle O’Gara, [1]; 12. 88T-Tyler Nelson, [12]; 13. 4B-Ty Hulsey, [9]; 14. (DNF) 05N-Paul Nienhiser, [13]; 15. (DNF) 51S-Danny Sheridan, [11]; 16. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger, [5] Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 99W-Korey Weyant, [1]; 2. 82M-Steven Shebester, [2]; 3. 9E-Rick Shuman, [3]; 4. 47W-Dylan Westbrook, [12]; 5. 74M-Adam Pierson, [10]; 6. 91K-Kevin Bayer, [6]; 7. 91M-Chase Majdic, [8]; 8. 111-Donovan Peterson, [4]; 9. 10J-Kyle Bellm, [14]; 10. 89-Patrick Bourke, [5]; 11. 2T-A.J. Fike, [11]; 12. 20D-Chris Dyson, [7]; 13. 29J-Logan Jarrett, [13]; 14. 2DB-Dusty Ballenger, [9]; (DNS) 00C-Grady Chandler, ; (DNS) 9D-Sean Dodenhoff,

H-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 05N-Paul Nienhiser, [1]; 2. 97A-Austin Odell, [2]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham, [3]; 4. 9-Matt Moore, [5]; 5. 32-Kody Swanson, [13]; 6. 41H-Brandon Hanks, [7]; 7. 46-Kenney Johnson, [6]; 8. 12-Billy Wease, [4]; 9. 21M-Michelle Melton, [11]; 10. 4D-Robert Dalby, [14]; 11. 9$-Kyle Clark, [15]; 12. 88W-Dustin Weland, [10]; 13. 12K-Landon Cling, [12]; 14. 5T-Presley Truedson, [16]; 15. (DNF) 83G-Matt Gilbert, [8]; 16. (DNF) 7MF-Chance Morton, [9]

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 47W-Dylan Westbrook, [1]; 2. 2T-A.J. Fike, [3]; 3. 10J-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 4. 29J-Logan Jarrett, [9]; 5. 57J-Jake Bubak, [10]; 6. 49-Andy Bradley, [5]; 7. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [11]; 8. 37B-Terry Babb, [7]; 9. 51J-Zach Madrid, [13]; 10. 10W-George White, [8]; 11. 15C-Carson Garrett, [12]; 12. 7SS-Wade Seiler, [2]; 13. 1G-Holly Porter, [14]; 14. (DNF) 9F-Zac Forster, [6]; (DNS) 4M-Alison Slaton, ; (DNS) 3E-Max Adams,

I-Features: Top 4 advancing to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Kody Swanson, [8]; 2. 4D-Robert Dalby, [2]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark, [6]; 4. 5T-Presley Truedson, [1]; 5. 1T-Tony Roney, [3]; 6. 55D-Nick Drake, [15]; 7. 22E-Shane Stewart, [16]; 8. 17RB-Ryan Bickett, [9]; 9. 15X-Frankie Guerrini, [5]; 10. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [10]; 11. 3DG-Dustin Gilbert, [12]; 12. 7JR-JD Black, [14]; 13. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [13]; 14. 00M-Dillon Morley, [11]; 15. (DNF) 35X-Tyler Robbins, [7]; 16. (DNF) 3U-Mark Lowrey, [4]

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [6]; 2. 15C-Carson Garrett, [4]; 3. 51J-Zach Madrid, [5]; 4. 1G-Holly Porter, [10]; 5. 14R-Jody Rosenboom, [11]; 6. 17Z -Zac Moody, [15]; 7. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [16]; 8. 1K-Brayton Lynch, [1]; 9. 44-Don Droud Jr, [12]; 10. 22D-David Stephenson, [2]; 11. 96-Cody Brewer, [14]; 12. 91-Jeff Stasa, [7]; 13. (DNF) 7SH-Slater Helt, [3]; 14. (DNF) 3T-Tim Barber, [9]; 15. (DNF) 46D-Danny Faria Jr, [13]; 16. (DNF) 14S-Rick Young, [8]

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (5 Laps): 1. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [5]; 2. 7JR-JD Black, [1]; 3. 55D-Nick Drake, [10]; 4. 22E-Shane Stewart, [11]; 5. 77U-Chris Urish, [6]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [13]; 7. 2B-Jason Grady, [3]; 8. 68B-Blain Petersen, [7]; 9. 25P-Dylan Peterson, [2]; 10. 91S-Bret Barney, [4]; 11. 33K-Kyle Offill, [12]; 12. (DNF) 23A-Hannah Adair, [9]; 13. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray, [8]; (DNS) 9K-Kyle Schuett, ; (DNS) 08-Kurt Blackaby, ; (DNS) 5H-Jack Hawley, Race ended at the 10-minute time limit

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 46D-Danny Faria Jr, [4]; 2. 96-Cody Brewer, [1]; 3. 17Z -Zac Moody, [3]; 4. 16K-Tristan Guardino, [7]; 5. 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [14]; 6. 1C-Clayton Christensen, [6]; 7. 71.5-Robert Bell, [12]; 8. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [15]; 9. 14T-Tony Rossi, [5]; 10. 9U-Doug McCune, [10]; 11. 51C-Shane Cockrum, [11]; 12. 95T-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [8]; 13. (DNF) 88-Scottie McDonald, [13]; 14. (DNF) 24F-Hunter Fischer, [9]; 15. (DNF) 59-Austin Shores, [2]; 16. (DNF) 69-Bryan Debrick, [16]

K-Features: Top 4 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 55D-Nick Drake, [5]; 2. 22E-Shane Stewart, [11]; 3. 33K-Kyle Offill, [8]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 5. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [12]; 6. 42-Frank Flud, [3]; 7. 25S-Alex Schriever, [10]; 8. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr, [7]; 9. 11K-Eddie Williams, [2]; 10. 31J-James Burke, [1]; 11. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [4]; 12. 37X-Cameron Hagin, [13]; 13. (DNF) 0-Johnny Murdock, [6]; 14. (DNF) 2J-Cody Lampe, [14]; (DNS) 93-Trey Lambert, ; (DNS) 27Z-Zane Hendricks,

K Feature 2 (2 Laps): 1. 88-Scottie McDonald, [1]; 2. 17B-Tanner Berryhill, [10]; 3. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [14]; 4. 69-Bryan Debrick, [4]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [5]; 6. 55T-Tony Everhart, [2]; 7. 5TT-Matt Stewart, [7]; 8. 7CH-Kelsey Ivy, [13]; 9. 11A-Brandon Gray, [12]; 10. 7S-Pat Schudy, [9]; 11. (DNF) 92K-Daron Clayton, [3]; 12. (DNF) 7RS-Merril Lamb, [6]; 13. (DNF) 7FF-Johnny Kent, [8]; 14. (DNF) 8K-Chase Jones, [11]; (DNS) 84-Phil Shapel, ; (DNS) 23L-Lee Lengel, Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

L-Features : Top 4 advance to corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22E-Shane Stewart, [6]; 2. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [11]; 3. 37X-Cameron Hagin, [10]; 4. 2J-Cody Lampe, [3]; 5. 20X-Noah Harris, [2]; 6. 2DG-Elliot Amdahl, [1]; 7. 5F-Danny Frye III, [4]; 8. 20-Tadd Holliman, [8]; 9. 27B-A.J. Burns, [5]; 10. 29-Anthony Nocella, [9]; 11. 76J-David (Davey) Jones, [7]; 12. 33J-Jackie Burke, [12]; 13. 81-Jerry Hammock, [13]; 14. 74-Drew Rader, [14]; 15. 7W-Scott Walton, [15]; 16. 6M-Ray Seach, [16] Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

L Feature 2 (4 Laps): 1. 11A-Brandon Gray, [1]; 2. 8K-Chase Jones, [13]; 3. 68-Ronnie Gardner, [8]; 4. 7CH-Kelsey Ivy, [2]; 5. 17K-Michael Koontz, [10]; 6. (DNF) 77J-John Klabunde, [3]; 7. (DNF) 3B-Austin Blair, [11]; 8. (DNF) 86C-Devin Camfield, [4]; 9. (DNF) 21R-Kaylee Bryson, [14]; 10. (DNF) 2BX-Brett Becker, [15]; 11. (DNF) 18S-Danny Smith, [5]; 12. (DNF) 56V-Matt Veatch, [9]; 13. (DNF) 17D-Dakota Jackson, [6]; 14. (DNF) 16C-David Camfield III, [7]; 15. (DNF) 22B-Troy Betts, [12]; (DNS) 83-Brad Thompson, Race ended at the 10-minute time limit.

M-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Anthony Nocella, [4]; 2. 33J-Jackie Burke, [2]; 3. 37X-Cameron Hagin, [1]; 4. 68F-Tyler Seavey, [5]; 5. 21H-Harlan Hulsey, [3]; 6. 52X-Craig Oakes, [8]; 7. 0W-Kevin Woody, [6]; 8. 75X-Mike Griffiths, [10]; 9. 7CG-John Ivy, [7]; 10. 69X-Alden Ostrom, [9]; 11. 46X-Robert Spino, [13]; 12. 10-Jason Walls, [11]; 13. 44D-Evan Turner, [12]; (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook, ; (DNS) 1ST-Shane Cottle, ; (DNS) 8JR-A.J. Johnson,

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22B-Troy Betts, [1]; 2. 8K-Chase Jones, [4]; 3. 21R-Kaylee Bryson, [5]; 4. 2BX-Brett Becker, [14]; 5. 2-Ryan Hall, [8]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [13]; 7. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [9]; 8. 3A-Bill Allen, [7]; 9. 11-Katlynn Leer, [2]; 10. 77W-Matt Juhl, [11]; 11. 00-Tristan Lee, [12]; 12. 56AP-Travis Young, [6]; 13. (DNF) 1P-Terry Nichols, [3]; 14. (DNF) 6B-Brad Kraus, [10]; (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt, ; (DNS) 5M-Cory Klug,

N-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 75X-Mike Griffiths, [1]; 2. 10-Jason Walls, [4]; 3. 44D-Evan Turner, [6]; 4. 46X-Robert Spino, [8]; 5. 87F-Taylor Peterson, [11]; 6. 2AG-Danny Clark, [9]; 7. 37F-JR Bonesteel, [12]; 8. 7Z-Roy Entze II, [2]; 9. 10T-Brandon Thomas, [10]; 10. (DNF) 2G-Terry Goodwin, [7]; 11. (DNF) 10E-Shane Pace, [3]; (DNS) 0B-Jay Ball, ; (DNS) 04-Nick Berry, ; (DNS) 22M-Chris Cochran, ; (DNS) 51M-Mark Maliepaard, ; (DNS) 19W-Darren Jenkins, ; (DNS) 57B-Bill Balog,

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 77W-Matt Juhl, [1]; 2. 00-Tristan Lee, [2]; 3. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [4]; 4. 2BX-Brett Becker, [7]; 5. 10K-Dale Johnston, [3]; 6. (DNF) 84S-Shaun Shapel, [5]; 7. (DNF) 30T-Larry Bratti, [6]; 8. (DNF) 898-Ryan Padgett, [8]; (DNS) 85-Matt Johnson, ; (DNS) 59E-Dex Eaton, ; (DNS) 7B-Austin Brown, ; (DNS) 6-Bill Rose, ; (DNS) 18K-Tyler Williams, ; (DNS) 926-Morgan Frewaldt, ; (DNS) 19N-Nick O’Neal, ; (DNS) 23P-Patrick Lawson,