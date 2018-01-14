Weiss Wires Wild West Shootout Round Five with Stormy Scott & Josh Cain Victorious as Well

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 13, 2018) – Canada’s Ricky Weiss turned in a dominant performance in Saturday night’s fifth round of Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented O’Reilly Auto Parts action by wiring the Super Late Model field in the 40-lap feature event atop the 1/3-mile FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway clay oval.

Weiss raced to a nearly six second triumph to pocket $5,000 in the non-stop affair for his second win of the six-race mini-series after topping the opener seven nights earlier.

“This thing works in the mud, it works in the slick, it works in the rubber, it works everywhere,” Weiss commented afterwards.

While Weiss reached Hoker Trucking Victory Lane again, Stormy Scott and Josh Cain posted their first wins of the mini-series in accompanying Modified and X Modified competition.

In the 40-lap Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation main event, Weiss gunned into the lead at the outset and wasted little time checking out on the field to keep himself alive for a potential Keyser Manufacturing bonus of $10,000 if he can make it three wins on the week in Sunday’s $13,000-to-win finale. Don Shaw, also with a pair of wins, is eligible for the bonus as well.

Weiss streaked under the checkered flag a healthy 5.852-seconds ahead of Cade Dillard with Ryan Gustin, Brandon Sheppard and Shaw rounding out the top five.

The MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential offered up the fifth different winner in as many rounds of action with New Mexico’s Stormy Scott taking the 25-lap triumph from the third staring position.

Scott raced to the line ahead of Johnny Scott, Shane Sabraski, Lucas Schott and R.C. Whitwell.

Josh Cain added his name to the win ledger as well by topping the 20-lap RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson feature event.

Cain became the fourth different winner of the series ahead of Miah Christensen with Lance Schill, Eric Haugland and Cole Searing among the top five.

The Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts concludes with Sunday’s $13,000-to-win Super Late Model tilt that features Modifieds and X Modifieds as well. Racing action gets under way at 6:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at www.wildwestshootout.net/ schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found at www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at http://www.wildwestshootout. net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling La Quinta Inn & Suites at 480-844-8747. The La Quinta Phoenix Mesa West is located at 902 W. Grove in Mesa, AZ.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The 2018 Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Black Diamond/Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International Trucks, Arizona Differential, RHR RacingSwag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Hoker Trucking, Total Seal Piston Rings, Karl Performance, Textron Off-Road, Shaw Trucking, M&S Concrete, AR Bodies, Earnhardt Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Ram, Pro Power Engines, VP Racing Fuel, Penske Racing Shocks and Hoosier Tires.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway – Saturday, January 13, 2018

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard 14.967, 2. 32b-Clay Daly 15.016, 3. 7mm-Michael Maresca 15.046, 4. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.169, 5. 75-Terry Phillips 15.254, 6. 98-Jason Rauen 15.272, 7. 17-Billy Franklin 15.383, 8. 86-Kyle Beard 15.393, 9. 18-Chase Junghans 15.468, 10. 44x-Clint Smith 15.676, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt 16.379, 12. 5-David Deetz 16.711.

Group 2: 1. 42s-Don Shaw 15.086, 2. 15-Justin Duty 15.241, 3. 37w-Scott Ward 15.250, 4. 16-Austin Seibert 15.268, 5. 2T-Ryan Gustin 15.369, 6. 91T-Tony Toste 15.382, 7. 12-Nick Bartels 15.772, 8. 18x-Cody Barnett 15.917, 9. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh 16.236, 10. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.706, 11. 78-Ed Peters 17.762.

Group 3: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 14.895, 2. 7w-Ricky Weiss 14.924, 3. 32p-Bobby Pierce 14.926, 4. 32-Chris Simpson 15.235, 5. 01-Garrett Alberson 15.352, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.399, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.462, 8. 15k-Justin Kay 15.514, 9. 44-Eric Mass 15.832, 10. 6-Casey Skyberg 16.285, 11. 7d-Austin Theiss 16.459.

Group 4: 1. 97-Cade Dillard 15.110, 2. 90-Lance Matthees 15.187, 3. 157-Mike Marlar 15.243, 4. 6T-Terry Carter 15.294, 5. 89-Mike Spatola 15.371, 6. 37x-Rob Mayea 15.549, 7. 28-John Cornell 15.691, 8. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 15.917, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega 16.128, 10. 3k-Tanner Kelick 16.305, 11. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher 16.806, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.840.

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 2. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 3. 32b-Clay Daly, 4. 17-Billy Franklin, 5. 86-Kyle Beard, 6. 18-Chase Junghans, 7. 75-Terry Phillips, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders, 9. 44x-Clint Smith, 10. 98-Jason Rauen, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt. DNS: 5-David Deetz.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 42s-Don Shaw, 2. 37w-Scott Ward, 3. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 4. 16-Austin Siebert, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 7. 91T-Tony Toste, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 9. 15-Justin Duty, 10. 18x-Cody Barnett, 11. 78-Ed Peters.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 2. 54x-David Breazeale, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 5. 32-Chris Simpson, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders, 7. 01-Garrett Anderson, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 7-Austin Theiss, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 2. 97-Cade Dillard, 3. 90-Lance Matthees, 4. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 5. 37x-Rob Mayea, 6. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 7. 28-John Cornell, 8. 6T-Terry Carter, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley, 10. 89-Mike Spatola, 11. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 12. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 86-Kyle Beard, 2. 18-Chase Junghans, 3. 75-Terry Phillips, 4. 10n-Rob Sanders, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 44x-Clint Smith, 7. 98-Jason Rauen, 8. 91T-Tony Toste, 9. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 10. 15v-Cody Vandenbergh, 11. 18x-Cody Barnett, 12. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 13. 15-Justin Duty, 14. 75-Ed Peters. DNS: 5-David Deetz.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 37x-Rob Mayea, 3. 01-Garrett Alberson, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 20-Rodney Sanders, 6. 7d-Austin Theiss, 7. 89-Mike Spatola, 8. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 11. 28-John Cornell, 12. 6-Casey Skyberg, 13. 26-Jon Brinkley. DNS: 6T-Terry Carter, 22-Jonathan Ortega.

Pro Power Dash:

Dash (10 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 12-Nick Bartels, 3. 44x-Clint Smith, 4. 89-Mike Spatola, 5. 7d-Austin Theiss, 6. 44-Eric Mass, 7. 91T-Tony Toste, 8. 98-Jason Rauen, 9. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher.

“A” Main

“A” Main (40 Laps): 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 2. 97-Cade Dillard, 3. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 5. 42s-Don Shaw, 6. 37w-Scott Wrard, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. 157-Mike Marlar, 9. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 10. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 11. 01-Garrett Alberson, 12. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 14. 32-Chris Simpson, 15. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 16. 90-Lance Matthess, 17. 86-Kyle Beard, 18. 75-Terry Phillips, 19. 32b-Clay Daly, 20. 16-Austin Siebert, 21. 17-Billy Franklin, 22. 10n-Rob Sanders, 23. 37x-Rob Mayea, 24. 15k-Justin Kay.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 6-Casey Skyberg, 2. 30-Matt Leer, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. 19sb-Lance Mari, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. X57-Richie Davis, 7. 111-Bumper Jones, 8. J17-Jake Gallardo, 9. 7-Ken McCleskey, 10. 101-Butch Reid, 11. 8a-Al Giesbrecht. DNS: 36-Ryan Cousins.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 69-Lucas Schott, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 7x-Jason Krohn, 5. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 6. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 7. 98-Alex Stanford, 8. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 9. G17-Fito Gallardo, 10. 27-Chris Unrau, 11. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 12. 40jr-Bubba Stanford.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 10c-Chad Olsen, 2. 0-Jake O’Neil, 3. 1st-Johnny Scott, 4. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 5. 99-Josh Angst, 6. 82-Christy Barnett, 7. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 2a-Casey Arneson, 9. 71-Dustin Strand, 10. 82-Austin Adams, 11. 18z-Zane Devilbiss.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 2s-Stormy Scott, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 21-Austin Bonner, 4. 23-Adam Cates, 5. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 6. 131-Royal Jones, 7. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 8. 2-Rusty Koleman, 9. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 10. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr. DNS: 232-Kent Arment.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 2. J17-Jake Gallardo, 3. 2a-Casey Arneson, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 18z-Zane Devilbiss, 6. G17-Fito Gallardo, 7. 111-Bumper Jones, 8. 21-Austin Bonner, 9. 7-Ken McCleskey, 10. 36-Ryan Cousins, 11. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr., 12. 23-Adam Cates. DNS: 71-Dustin Strand, 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 19sb-Lance Mari, 2. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 3. 101-Butch Reid, 4. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 5. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 6. 27-Chris Unrau, 7. 2-Rusty Koleman, 8. 98-Alex Stanford, 9. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 10. 99-Josh Angst, 11. 40jr-Bubba Stafford. DNS: 232-Kent Arment, 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 85-Austin Adams, 82-Christy Barnett.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 2s-Stormy Scott, 2. 1st-Johnny Scott, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 69-Lucas Schott, 5. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 7k-Jason Krohn, 9. 5g-Scott Greer, 10. 10c-Chad Olsen, 11. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 12. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 13. 2a-Casey Arneson, 14. 29d-Brad Dierks, 15. 19sb-Lance Mari, 16. J17-Jake Gallardo, 17. 30-Matt Leer, 18. X57-Richie Davis, 19. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 20. 6-Casey Skyberg, 21. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 22. 131-Royal Jones, 23. 101-Butch Reid, 24. 0-Jake O’Neil.

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 3J-Josh Cain, 2. 28-Jesse Horst, 3. 782-Miah Christensen, 4. 5m-Wes Meeks, 5. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 6. 2-Jesse Haynie, 7. 75c-Bo Partain, 8. 56-Terry Bahr, 9. 7d-Heath Dry, 10. 98s-R.J. Bishop, 11. 94-Jalen Rice, 12. 22-Todd Hoff.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 271-Kelly Hagel, 2. 32-Eric Haugland, 3. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 4. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 5. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 6. 10c-Cole Haugland, 7. 5-Daniel Anders, 8. 1s-Scott Bintz, 9. 8n-Nick Rivera, 10. 171-Jed Smith, 11. 8-D.J. Werkmeister, 12. 15a-Aaron Phillips.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 3. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 93ar-A.R. Smith, 7. 7g-Dennis Gates, 8. 34-James Meile, 9. 3h-Noah Hollingshead, 10. 57x-Chad Horst, 11. 67-Rex Conrad, 12. 3-Dickie Gorham.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 19-Lucas Rodin, 2. 7-Donovan Flores, 3. 0-Cole Searing, 4. 777-Mike Rosales, 5. 93-Gary Gorham, 6. 31-Scott Hansen, 7. 44JT-Jaime Flores, 8. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 11. 81x-Matt Spardy, 12. 14-Shawn Strong.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 44JR-Jaime Torres, 2. 31-Scott Hansen, 3. 93-Gary Gorham, 4. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 5. 75c-Bo Partain, 6. 14-Shawn Strong, 7. 8n-Nick Rivera, 8. 88-Nathan Smith, 9. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 10. 1s-Scott Bintz, 11. 15a-Aaron Phillips, 12. 93ar-A.R. Smith, 13. 98s-R.J. Bishop, 14. 7g-Dennis Gates, 15. 8-D.J. Werkmeister, 16. 94-Jalen Rice.

Second “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 777-Mike Rosales, 2. 2-Jesse Haynie, 3. 5-Daniel Anders, 4. 10c-Cole Haugland, 5. 56-Terry Bahr, 6. 5m-Wes Meeks, 7. 7d-Heath Dry, 8. 34-James Meile, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 81x-Matt Spardy, 11. 171-Jed Smith, 12. 3-Dickie Gorham. DNS: 71-Brian Strand, 67-Rex Conrad, 3h-Noah Hollingshead, 22-Todd Hoff.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 3J-Josh Cain, 2. 782-Miah Christensen, 3. 17s-Lance Schill, 4. 32-Eric Haugland, 5. 0-Cole Searing, 6. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 7. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 8. 10c-Cole Haugland, 9. 777-Mike Rosales, 10. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 11. 19-Lucas Rodin, 12. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 13. 5-Daniel Anders, 14. 271-Kelly Hagel, 15. 7-Donovan Flores, 16. 5c-Preston Carr, 17. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 18. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 19. 28-Jesse Horst, 20. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 21. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 22. 2-Jesse Haynie, 23. 31-Scott Hansen, 24. 93-Gary Gorham.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six: