Brandon Sheppard wins Wild West Shootout finale!

Sheppard Romps to $13K Wild West Shootout Finale Win with Strand & Searing Scoring as Well

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 14, 2018) – Reigning World of Outlaws Late Model champion stormed to a $13,000 triumph in dominant fashion by wiring the field in Sunday night’s 50-lap Super Late Model feature that put the finishing touches on the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented O’Reilly Auto Parts at the 1/3-mile FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway clay oval.

Joining the New Berlin, IL, ace in Hoker Trucking Victory Lane in the finale of the six-race mini-series were Dustin Strand in Modifieds and Cole Searing in X Modifieds.

Coming away with Wild West Shootout crowns were Mike Marlar in Super Late Models, Johnny Scott in Modifieds and Searing in X Modifieds.

In the 50-lap Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation Wild West Shootout finale, Sheppard gunned into the lead at the outset and slipped away from the field after some early challenges from Marlar.

Even after the race’s first caution erased Sheppard’s substantial lead with just seven laps to go, he took off again and flashed under the checkered flag with a 1.884-second advantage despite losing power at the stripe.

“As soon as I took the white flag, it started vibrating pretty bad,” Sheppard explained. “It was a good thing I had a pretty lead. I eased it around and it shut off at the line.”

In Sheppard’s wake, Marlar outdueled two-race series winner Ricky Weiss to finish off the Wild West Shootout title with a runner-up finish. It was Marlar’s fifth finish among the top four in the six-race series.

“I was eyeballin’ that trophy when we got here, thinking to myself that I’d like to that home,” Marlar said after securing the title.

Weiss settled for the show position with Don Shaw and Cade Dillard rounding out the top five while Ryan Gustin was the final car on the lead lap in sixth.

Dustin Strand emerged atop the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential winner in as many events by taking the finale as Las Cruces’ Johnny Scott edged Shane Sabraski by just three points for the Wild West Shootout title.

Strand took the win in the finale from the fourth position ahead of pole starter Alex Stanford, 21st-starter Stormy Scott, 18th-starter Sabraski and 17th-starter Lucas Schott.

Johnny Scott rebounded from an early incident to salvage a ninth place finish that proved just enough to edge Sabraski for the crown.

Cole Searing put an exclamation point on his Wild West Shootout championship by edging Jason VandeKamp at the line for his third RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson feature win of the series.

Working the top side of the track, Searing surged past VandeKamp exiting the final corner to take the win by just .046-seconds ahead of VandeKamp with Cole Haugland, Dewayne Tesch and Steve Muilenberg among the top five.

Dates for the 2019 Wild West Shootout have been set for January 5, 6, 9, 11, 12 and 13.

The 2018 Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Black Diamond/Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International Trucks, Arizona Differential, RHR RacingSwag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Hoker Trucking, Total Seal Piston Rings, Karl Performance, Textron Off-Road, Shaw Trucking, M&S Concrete, AR Bodies, Earnhardt Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Ram, Pro Power Engines, VP Racing Fuel, Penske Racing Shocks and Hoosier Tires.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway – Sunday, January 14, 2018

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 97-Cade Dillard 14.997, 2. 42s-Don Shaw 15.176, 3. 157-Mike Marlar 15.206, 4. 37w-Scott Ward 15.222, 5. 18-Chase Junghans 15.247, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders, 15.303, 7. 90-Lance Matthees 15.304, 8. 89-Mike Spatola 15.322, 9. 7d-Austin Theiss 15.497, 10. 3k-Tanner Kelick 15.552, 11. 12-Nick Bartels 16.121, 12. 01-Garrett Alberson NT.

Group 2: 1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.000, 2. 91T-Tony Toste 15.130, 3. 16-Austin Seibert 15.232, 4. 2T-Ryan Gustin 15.416, 5. 15-Justin Duty 15.574, 6. 32b-Clay Daly 15.586, 7. 37x-Rob Mayea 15.602, 8. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh 15.609, 9. 28-John Cornell 16.041, 10. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 16.101, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt 16.448.

Group 3: 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard 15.318, 2. 7mm-Michael Maresca 15.435, 3. 7w-Ricky Weiss 15.438, 4. 75-Terry Phillips 15.724, 5. 44x-Clint Smith 15.741, 6. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 15.947, 7. 15k-Justin Kay 16.201, 8. 0-Jake O’Neil 16.300, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.335, 10. 22-Jonathan Ortega 16.352, 11. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.754.

Group 4: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 15.324, 2. 17-Billy Franklin 15.523, 3. 86-Kyle Beard 15.526, 4. 98-Jason Rauen 15.582, 5. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.617, 6. 44-Eric Mass 15.846, 7. 18x-Cody Barnett 15.972, 8. 6T-Terry Carter 16.056, 9. 6-Casey Skyberg 16.253, 10. 32p-Bobby Pierce 16.296, 11. 78-Ed Peters 17.707.

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 42s-Don Shaw, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 97-Cade Dillard, 4. 20-Rodney Sanders, 5. 18-Chase Junghans, 6. 37w-Scott Ward, 7. 01-Garrett Alberson, 8. 90-Lance Matthees, 9. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 10. 12-Nick Bartels, 11. 89-Mike Spatola, 12. 7d-Austin Theiss.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 91T-Tony Toste, 2. 16-Austin Seibert, 3. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 4. 15-Justin Duty, 5. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 6. 32b-Clay Daly, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 8. 37x-Rob Mayea, 9. 28-John Cornell, 10. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 11. 32-Chris Simpson.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 2. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 3. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 4. 75-Terry Phillips, 5. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 6. 44x-Clint Smith, 7. 0-Jake O’Neil, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley, 10. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 54x-David Breazeale, 2. 17-Billy Franklin, 3. 98-Jason Rauen, 4. 86-Kyle Beard, 5. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 6. 18x-Cody Barnett, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 6-Casey Skyberg, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 78-Ed Peters, 11. 6T-Terry Carter.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 18-Chase Junghans, 2. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 3. 37w-Scott Ward, 4. 32b-Clay Daly, 5. 01-Garrett Alberson, 6. 90-Lance Matthees, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 8. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 9. 28-John Cornell, 10. 89-Mike Spatola, 11. 7d-Austin Theiss, 12. 32-Chris Simpson. DNS: 12-Nick Bartels, 37x-Rob Mayea, 3x-Lyndon Bolt.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil, 4. 44x-Clint Smith, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. 18x-Cody Barnett, 7. 6-Casey Skyberg, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 10. 6T-Terry Carter, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley, 13. 78-Ed Peters. DNS: 44-Eric Mass.

“A” Main

“A” Main (50 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 4. 42s-Don Shaw, 5. 97-Cade Dillard, 6. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 7. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 8. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 9. 0-Jake O’Neil, 10. 15-Justin Duty, 11. 17-Billy Franklin, 12. 16-Austin Siebert, 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 14. 98-Jason Rauen, 15. 75-Terry Phillips, 16. 20-Rodney Sanders, 17. 32b-Clay Daly, 18. 37w-Scott Ward, 19. 44x-Clint Smith, 20. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 21. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 22. 91T-Tony Toste, 23. 86-Kyle Beard, 24. 54x-David Breazeale.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 82-Christy Barnett, 2. X57-Richie Davis, 3. 98-Alex Stanford, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. 27-Chris Unrau, 6. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 7. 2s-Stormy Scott, 8. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 9. 29d-Brad Dierks, 10. 6d-Dustin Arneson.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 10c-Chad Olsen, 3. 1st-Johnny Scott, 4. 111-Bumper Jones, 5. G17-Fito Gallardo, 6. 101-Butch Reid, 7. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 23x-Matt Gilbertson.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 131-Royal Jones, 2. 5g-Scott Greer, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 69-Lucas Schott, 6. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 7. 36-Ryan Cousins, 8. 2a-Casey Arneson, 9. 7-Ken McCleskey.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 2. 30-Matt Leer, 3. 19sb-Lance Mari, 4. 23-Adam Cates, 5. 7k-Jason Krohn, 6. 18z-Zane Devilbiss, 7. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 8. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 9. 71h-Jesse Hoskins.

“B” Mains – Top 8 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 69-Lucas Schott, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 4. G17-Fito Gallardo, 5. 2s-Stormy Scott, 6. 18z-Shane Devilbiss, 7. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 8. 2a-Casey Arneson, 9. 101-Butch Reid, 10. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 11. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 12. 36-Ryan Cousins, 13. 15k-Justin Kay, 14. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 15. 7-Ken McCleskey, 16. 27-Chris Unrau, 17. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 18. 96-R.C. Whitwell. DNS: 7k-Jason Krohn, 29d-Brad Dierks, 232-Kent Arment, 60-Austin Arneson.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 98-Alex Stanford, 3. 2s-Stormy Scott, 4. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 5. 69-Lucas Schott, 6. 23-Adam Cates, 7. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 8. 30-Matt Leer, 9. 1st-Johnny Scott, 10. 131-Royal Jones, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg, 12. 111-Bumper Jones, 13. 2a-Casey Arneson, 14. 10c-Chad Olsen, 15. 82-Christy Barnett, 16. X57-Richie Davis, 17. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 18. J17-Jake Gallardo, 19. 5g-Scott Greer, 20. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 21. 19sb-Lance Mari, 22. 2J-Blake Jeftvig, 23. G17-Fito Gallardo, 24. 18z-Zane Devilbiss (DNS).

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 3. 71-Brian Strand, 4. 67-Rex Conrad, 5. 10c-Cole Haugland, 6. 82-Sherman Barnett, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 9. 7d-Heath Dry, 10. 99-Shawn Fernkes.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 8n-Nick Rivera, 3. 19-Lucas Rodin, 4. 5c-Preston Carr, 5. 2-Jesse Haynie, 6. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 7. 777-Mike Rosales, 8. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 9. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 10. 81x-Matt Spardy.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 0-Cole Searing, 2. 3J-Josh Cain, 3. 93-Gary Gorham, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 6. 271-Kelly Hagel, 7. 7g-Dennis Gates, 8. 5m-Wes Meeks. DNS: 3h-Noah Hollingshead.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 2. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 3. 7-Donovan Flores, 4. 1s-Scott Bintz, 5. 32-Eric Haugland, 6. 75c-Bo Partain, 7. 31-Scott Hansen, 8. 3-Dickie Gorham, 9. 15a-Aaron Phillips.

“B” Main – Top 8 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 1s-Scott Bintz, 2. 32-Eric Haugland, 3. 31-Scott Hansen, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 777-Mike Rosales, 6. 271-Kelly Hagel, 7. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 8. 81x-Matt Spardy, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 11. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 12. 7d-Heath Dry, 13. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 14. 56-Terry Bahr, 15. 7g-Dennis Gates, 16. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 17. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 18. 15a-Aaron Phillips, 19. 75c-Bo Partain. DNS: 3-Dickie Gorham, 5m-Wes Meeks, 3h-Noah Hollingshead.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 0-Cole Searing, 2. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 3. 10c-Cole Haugland, 4. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 5. 39-Seve Muilenberg, 6. 8n-Nick Rivera, 7. 777-Mike Rosales, 8. 7-Donovan Flores, 9. 71-Brian Strand, 10. 19-Lucas Rodin, 11. 32-Eric Haugland, 12. 31-Scott Hansen, 13. 1s-Scott Bintz, 14. 93-Gary Gorham, 15. 3J-Josh Cain, 16. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 17. 67-Rex Conrad, 18. 271-Kelly Hagel, 19. 81x-Matt Spardy, 20. 14-Shawn Strong, 21. 2-Jesse Haynie, 22. 88-Nathan Smith, 23. 17s-Lance Schill, 24. 5c-Preston Carr.

Final Wild West Shootout Points through Night Six of Six: