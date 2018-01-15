Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brandon Sheppard wins Wild West Shootout finale!

Brandon Sheppard wins Wild West Shootout finale!

Brandon Sheppard – Mike Ruefer photo

Sheppard Romps to $13K Wild West Shootout Finale Win with Strand & Searing Scoring as Well

Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 14, 2018) – Reigning World of Outlaws Late Model champion stormed to a $13,000 triumph in dominant fashion by wiring the field in Sunday night’s 50-lap Super Late Model feature that put the finishing touches on the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented O’Reilly Auto Parts at the 1/3-mile FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway clay oval.

Joining the New Berlin, IL, ace in Hoker Trucking Victory Lane in the finale of the six-race mini-series were Dustin Strand in Modifieds and Cole Searing in X Modifieds.

Coming away with Wild West Shootout crowns were Mike Marlar in Super Late Models, Johnny Scott in Modifieds and Searing in X Modifieds.

In the 50-lap Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation Wild West Shootout finale, Sheppard gunned into the lead at the outset and slipped away from the field after some early challenges from Marlar.

Even after the race’s first caution erased Sheppard’s substantial lead with just seven laps to go, he took off again and flashed under the checkered flag with a 1.884-second advantage despite losing power at the stripe.

“As soon as I took the white flag, it started vibrating pretty bad,” Sheppard explained.  “It was a good thing I had a pretty lead.  I eased it around and it shut off at the line.”

In Sheppard’s wake, Marlar outdueled two-race series winner Ricky Weiss to finish off the Wild West Shootout title with a runner-up finish.  It was Marlar’s fifth finish among the top four in the six-race series.

“I was eyeballin’ that trophy when we got here, thinking to myself that I’d like to that home,” Marlar said after securing the title.

Weiss settled for the show position with Don Shaw and Cade Dillard rounding out the top five while Ryan Gustin was the final car on the lead lap in sixth.

Dustin Strand emerged atop the 25-lap MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential winner in as many events by taking the finale as Las Cruces’ Johnny Scott edged Shane Sabraski by just three points for the Wild West Shootout title.

Strand took the win in the finale from the fourth position ahead of pole starter Alex Stanford, 21st-starter Stormy Scott, 18th-starter Sabraski and 17th-starter Lucas Schott.

Johnny Scott rebounded from an early incident to salvage a ninth place finish that proved just enough to edge Sabraski for the crown.

Cole Searing put an exclamation point on his Wild West Shootout championship by edging Jason VandeKamp at the line for his third RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson feature win of the series.

Working the top side of the track, Searing surged past VandeKamp exiting the final corner to take the win by just .046-seconds ahead of VandeKamp with Cole Haugland, Dewayne Tesch and Steve Muilenberg among the top five.

Dates for the 2019 Wild West Shootout have been set for January 5, 6, 9, 11, 12 and 13.

The 2018 Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Black Diamond/Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International Trucks, Arizona Differential, RHR RacingSwag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Hoker Trucking, Total Seal Piston Rings, Karl Performance, Textron Off-Road, Shaw Trucking, M&S Concrete, AR Bodies, Earnhardt Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Ram, Pro Power Engines, VP Racing Fuel, Penske Racing Shocks and Hoosier Tires.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway – Sunday, January 14, 2018

 Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation:

 Qualifying:

 Group 1: 1. 97-Cade Dillard 14.997, 2. 42s-Don Shaw 15.176, 3. 157-Mike Marlar 15.206, 4. 37w-Scott Ward 15.222, 5. 18-Chase Junghans 15.247, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders, 15.303, 7. 90-Lance Matthees 15.304, 8. 89-Mike Spatola 15.322, 9. 7d-Austin Theiss 15.497, 10. 3k-Tanner Kelick 15.552, 11. 12-Nick Bartels 16.121, 12. 01-Garrett Alberson NT.

Group 2:  1. 32-Chris Simpson 15.000, 2. 91T-Tony Toste 15.130, 3. 16-Austin Seibert 15.232, 4. 2T-Ryan Gustin 15.416, 5. 15-Justin Duty 15.574, 6. 32b-Clay Daly 15.586, 7. 37x-Rob Mayea 15.602, 8. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh 15.609, 9. 28-John Cornell 16.041, 10. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 16.101, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt 16.448.

Group 3:  1. B5-Brandon Sheppard 15.318, 2. 7mm-Michael Maresca 15.435, 3. 7w-Ricky Weiss 15.438, 4. 75-Terry Phillips 15.724, 5. 44x-Clint Smith 15.741, 6. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 15.947, 7. 15k-Justin Kay 16.201, 8. 0-Jake O’Neil 16.300, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.335, 10. 22-Jonathan Ortega 16.352, 11. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.754.

Group 4:  1. 54x-David Breazeale 15.324, 2. 17-Billy Franklin 15.523, 3. 86-Kyle Beard 15.526, 4. 98-Jason Rauen 15.582, 5. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.617, 6. 44-Eric Mass 15.846, 7. 18x-Cody Barnett 15.972, 8. 6T-Terry Carter 16.056, 9. 6-Casey Skyberg 16.253, 10. 32p-Bobby Pierce 16.296, 11. 78-Ed Peters 17.707.

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 42s-Don Shaw, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 97-Cade Dillard, 4. 20-Rodney Sanders, 5. 18-Chase Junghans, 6. 37w-Scott Ward, 7. 01-Garrett Alberson, 8. 90-Lance Matthees, 9. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 10. 12-Nick Bartels, 11. 89-Mike Spatola, 12. 7d-Austin Theiss.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 91T-Tony Toste, 2. 16-Austin Seibert, 3. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 4. 15-Justin Duty, 5. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 6. 32b-Clay Daly, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 8. 37x-Rob Mayea, 9. 28-John Cornell, 10. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 11. 32-Chris Simpson.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 2. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 3. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 4. 75-Terry Phillips, 5. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 6. 44x-Clint Smith, 7. 0-Jake O’Neil, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley, 10. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker.

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 54x-David Breazeale, 2. 17-Billy Franklin, 3. 98-Jason Rauen, 4. 86-Kyle Beard, 5. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 6. 18x-Cody Barnett, 7. 10n-Rob Sanders, 8. 6-Casey Skyberg, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 78-Ed Peters, 11. 6T-Terry Carter.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 18-Chase Junghans, 2. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 3. 37w-Scott Ward, 4. 32b-Clay Daly, 5. 01-Garrett Alberson, 6. 90-Lance Matthees, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 8. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 9. 28-John Cornell, 10. 89-Mike Spatola, 11. 7d-Austin Theiss, 12. 32-Chris Simpson. DNS: 12-Nick Bartels, 37x-Rob Mayea, 3x-Lyndon Bolt.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. 0-Jake O’Neil, 4. 44x-Clint Smith, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. 18x-Cody Barnett, 7. 6-Casey Skyberg, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 10. 6T-Terry Carter, 11. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley, 13. 78-Ed Peters. DNS: 44-Eric Mass.

“A” Main

“A” Main (50 Laps):  1. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 3. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 4. 42s-Don Shaw, 5. 97-Cade Dillard, 6. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 7. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 8. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 9. 0-Jake O’Neil, 10. 15-Justin Duty, 11. 17-Billy Franklin, 12. 16-Austin Siebert, 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 14. 98-Jason Rauen, 15. 75-Terry Phillips, 16. 20-Rodney Sanders, 17. 32b-Clay Daly, 18. 37w-Scott Ward, 19. 44x-Clint Smith, 20. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 21. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 22. 91T-Tony Toste, 23. 86-Kyle Beard, 24. 54x-David Breazeale.

 

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 82-Christy Barnett, 2. X57-Richie Davis, 3. 98-Alex Stanford, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. 27-Chris Unrau, 6. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 7. 2s-Stormy Scott, 8. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 9. 29d-Brad Dierks, 10. 6d-Dustin Arneson.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 10c-Chad Olsen, 3. 1st-Johnny Scott, 4. 111-Bumper Jones, 5. G17-Fito Gallardo, 6. 101-Butch Reid, 7. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 23x-Matt Gilbertson.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 131-Royal Jones, 2. 5g-Scott Greer, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 6-Casey Skyberg, 5. 69-Lucas Schott, 6. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 7. 36-Ryan Cousins, 8. 2a-Casey Arneson, 9. 7-Ken McCleskey.

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 2. 30-Matt Leer, 3. 19sb-Lance Mari, 4. 23-Adam Cates, 5. 7k-Jason Krohn, 6. 18z-Zane Devilbiss, 7. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 8. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 9. 71h-Jesse Hoskins.

“B” Mains – Top 8 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps):  1. 69-Lucas Schott, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 4. G17-Fito Gallardo, 5. 2s-Stormy Scott, 6. 18z-Shane Devilbiss, 7. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 8. 2a-Casey Arneson, 9. 101-Butch Reid, 10. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 11. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 12. 36-Ryan Cousins, 13. 15k-Justin Kay, 14. 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 15. 7-Ken McCleskey, 16. 27-Chris Unrau, 17. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 18. 96-R.C. Whitwell.  DNS: 7k-Jason Krohn, 29d-Brad Dierks, 232-Kent Arment, 60-Austin Arneson.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps):  1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 98-Alex Stanford, 3. 2s-Stormy Scott, 4. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 5. 69-Lucas Schott, 6. 23-Adam Cates, 7. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 8. 30-Matt Leer, 9. 1st-Johnny Scott, 10. 131-Royal Jones, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg, 12. 111-Bumper Jones, 13. 2a-Casey Arneson, 14. 10c-Chad Olsen, 15. 82-Christy Barnett, 16. X57-Richie Davis, 17. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 18. J17-Jake Gallardo, 19. 5g-Scott Greer, 20. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 21. 19sb-Lance Mari, 22. 2J-Blake Jeftvig, 23. G17-Fito Gallardo, 24. 18z-Zane Devilbiss (DNS).

 

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson:

 Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps):  1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 3. 71-Brian Strand, 4. 67-Rex Conrad, 5. 10c-Cole Haugland, 6. 82-Sherman Barnett, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 9. 7d-Heath Dry, 10. 99-Shawn Fernkes.

Heat Two (8 Laps):  1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 8n-Nick Rivera, 3. 19-Lucas Rodin, 4. 5c-Preston Carr, 5. 2-Jesse Haynie, 6. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 7. 777-Mike Rosales, 8. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 9. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 10. 81x-Matt Spardy.

Heat Three (8 Laps):  1. 0-Cole Searing, 2. 3J-Josh Cain, 3. 93-Gary Gorham, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 6. 271-Kelly Hagel, 7. 7g-Dennis Gates, 8. 5m-Wes Meeks. DNS: 3h-Noah Hollingshead.

Heat Four (8 Laps):  1. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 2. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 3. 7-Donovan Flores, 4. 1s-Scott Bintz, 5. 32-Eric Haugland, 6. 75c-Bo Partain, 7. 31-Scott Hansen, 8. 3-Dickie Gorham, 9. 15a-Aaron Phillips.

“B” Main – Top 8 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (10 Laps):  1. 1s-Scott Bintz, 2. 32-Eric Haugland, 3. 31-Scott Hansen, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 777-Mike Rosales, 6. 271-Kelly Hagel, 7. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 8. 81x-Matt Spardy, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 11. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 12. 7d-Heath Dry, 13. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 14. 56-Terry Bahr, 15. 7g-Dennis Gates, 16. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 17. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 18. 15a-Aaron Phillips, 19. 75c-Bo Partain. DNS: 3-Dickie Gorham, 5m-Wes Meeks, 3h-Noah Hollingshead.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps):  1. 0-Cole Searing, 2. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 3. 10c-Cole Haugland, 4. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 5. 39-Seve Muilenberg, 6. 8n-Nick Rivera, 7. 777-Mike Rosales, 8. 7-Donovan Flores, 9. 71-Brian Strand, 10. 19-Lucas Rodin, 11. 32-Eric Haugland, 12. 31-Scott Hansen, 13. 1s-Scott Bintz, 14. 93-Gary Gorham, 15. 3J-Josh Cain, 16. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 17. 67-Rex Conrad, 18. 271-Kelly Hagel, 19. 81x-Matt Spardy, 20. 14-Shawn Strong, 21. 2-Jesse Haynie, 22. 88-Nathan Smith, 23. 17s-Lance Schill, 24. 5c-Preston Carr.

Final Wild West Shootout Points through Night Six of Six:

 

Late Models
1 157 Mike Marlar 379
2 B5 Brandon Sheppard 351
3 42s Don Shaw 339
4 32p Bobby Pierce 313
5 7w Ricky Weiss 298
6 97 Cade Dillard 255
7 32 Chris Simpson 246
8 2T Ryan Gustin 211
9 37W Scott Ward 203
10 O1 Garrett Alberson 200
11 18 Chase Junghans 191
12 54X David Braeazale 177
13 75 Terry Phillips 165
14 16 Austin Siebert 163
15 89 Mike Spatola 146
16 86 Kyle Beard 142
17 20 Rodney Sanders 132
18 7mm Michael Maresca 125
19 32b Clay Daly 123
20 96rc R.C. Whitwell 121
21 20rt Ricky Thornton, Jr. 110
22 0 Jake O’Neil 98
23 15 Justin Duty 96
24 17 Billy Franklin 95
25 44X Clint Smith 87
26 37x Robert Mayea 70
27 90 Lance Matthees 70
28 91t Tony Toste 64
29 15k Justin Kay 60
30 98 Earl Pearson, Jr. 59
31 7D Austin Theiss 55
32 3k Tanner Kelick 52
33 51 Joey Moriarty 46
34 98 Jason Rauen 43
35 90 Pat Doar 42
36 15v Colby Vandenbergh 37
37 12 Nick Bartels 36
38 10n Rob Sanders 24
39 18x Cody Barnett 20
40 28 John Cornell 17
41 3x Lyndon Bolt 16
42 44 Eric Mass 16
43 6T Terry Carter 15
44 38 Thomas Hunziker 14
45 22 Jonathan Ortega 13
46 78 Ed Peters 12
47 26 Jon Brinkley 10
48 6 Casey Skyberg 9
49 45 Dustin Bluhm 9
50 7DX Jake Davis 8
51 5 David Deetz 7
52 15x John Duty 6
53 54 Carlos Ahumanda 5
54 78s Steve Stultz 5
55 81b Bud Grossenbacher 2
56 J17 Jake Gallardo 2
57 9 Mike Masters 1
Modifieds
1 1ST Johnny Scott 342
2 7A Shane Sabraski 339
3 2s Stormy Scott 277
4 69 Lucas Schott 274
5 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 240
6 30 Matt Leer 219
7 7K Jason Krohn 213
8 23 Matt Gilbertson 204
9 2A Casey Arneson 201
10 1TPO Tyler Peterson 200
11 15K Justin Kay 194
12 71 Dustin Strand 176
13 0 Jake O’Neil 167
14 10c Chad Olsen 162
15 2J Blake Jegtvig 161
16 99 Josh Angst 146
17 6 Casey Skyberg 139
18 111 Bumper Jones 134
19 23 Adam Cates 133
20 96 RC Whitwell 130
21 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr 119
22 5g Scott Greer 111
23 29d Brad Dierks 106
24 19sb Lance Mari 104
25 J17 Jake Gallardo 85
26 G17 Fito Gallardo 81
27 82 Christy Barnett 79
28 6D Dylan Goplen 78
29 131 Royal Jones 77
30 98 Alex Stanford 72
31 X57 Richie Davis 57
32 77X Austin Kuehl 57
33 18Z Zane DeVilbiss 52
34 71H Jesse Hoskins 52
35 21 Austin Bonner 39
36 19 Lucas Rodin 38
37 101 Butch Reid 35
38 160 Michael Maggard 35
39 4 Billy Vogel 22
40 232 Kent Arment 19
41 75 Spencer Wilson 19
42 17s Lance Schills 18
43 36 Ryan Cousins 16
44 27 Chris Unrau 12
45 7 Ken McCleskey 12
46 5m Anthony Madrid 11
47 8a Al Giesbrecht 9
48 65S Carlos Ahumada Sr 9
49 33 Steve Muilenberg 9
50 81X Brian Ruhlman 9
51 2 Rusty Koleman 8
52 82 Austin Adams 6
53 196 Joey Olschowka 6
54 F27 Lynnsee Provence 6
55 A1 Phil Dixon 6
56 40jr Bubba Stafford 4
57 121 Tim Tharp 4
58 6d Dustin Arneson 1
59 5L Cody Laney 1
60 L8 Brian Schultz 1
61 81 Scott Hansen 1
X-Modifieds
1 0 Cole Searing 403
2 30 Dewayne Tesch 318
3 39 Steve Muilenburg 310
4 19 Lucas Rodin 280
5 3J Josh Cain 274
6 1s Scott Bintz 270
7 16 Jason VandeKamp 269
8 32 Eric Haugland 219
9 10c Cole Hauglend 209
10 777 Mike Rosales 173
11 99 Shawn Fernkes 172
12 782 Miah Christensen 170
13 7 Donavon Flores 165
14 31 Scott Hansen 162
15 44GT Jaime Torres 135
16 5C Preston Carr 134
17 14 Shawn Strong 125
18 6 Dean Eggebraaten 106
19 55 Mike Hailmann 102
20 5 Daniel Anders 99
21 17s Lance Schill 97
22 88 Nathan Smith 96
23 17az Neil Eckhart 90
24 71 Dustin Strand 78
25 5r Ryan Doron 75
26 7T Joseph Thomas 74
27 2 Jesse Haynie 71
28 271 Kelly Hagel 71
29 93 Greg Gorham 67
30 67 Rex Conrad 63
31 8n Nick Rivera 57
32 81X Matt Spardy 46
33 82 Sherman Barnett 35
34 57x Chad Horst 34
35 6C Calvin Caitlin 33
36 51W Ronald Webster 31
37 2jg Jason George 30
38 28 Jesse Horst 28
39 20 Mark Harrison 28
40 3 Dickie Gorham 26
41 1 Ronny Gould 25
42 7d Heath Dry 19
43 75C Bo Partain 18
44 56 Terry Bahr 15
45 171 Jed smith 11
46 7g Dennis Gates 10
47 15 Speedy Madrid 9
48 5m Wes Meeks 7
49 11 Richie Jones 7
50 15a Aaron Phillips 6
51 5m Justin Minx 5
52 93ar A.R. Smith 4
53 94 Jalen Rice 4
54 34 James Meile 4
55 28 Peyton George 4
56 98s R.J. Bishop 2
57 8 D.J. Werkmeister 2
58 22 Todd Hoff 1
59 3h Noah Hollingshead 1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Wild West Shootout Kicks off Saturday at Arizona Raceway
  2. Wild West Shootout Fires off Saturday at FK Rod Ends Arizona Raceway
  3. Ricky Weiss takes round one of the Wild West Shootout!
  4. Morgan Bagley Claims $10k Win in Wild West Shootout Finale
  5. Jimmy Owens wins $10,000 Wild West Shootout finale!
  6. Ryan Gustin claims Modified win at Wild West Shootout finale!

Tagged with:

2 comments

  1. Paul Sroufe
    January 15, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Nice job Brandon Sheppard I was at oakshade a couple years back when you want it and they give it to somebody else I was pissed sat right next to your parents just so you know you won that race

    Reply
  2. Darrin Mullen
    January 15, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Congratulations Brandon.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy