New Format Leads to Bigger, Richer Topless 100 in 2018!

BATAVIA, OH (January 19, 2018) – One of dirt track racing’s most illustrious crown jewel events is growing. The 26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Crop Production Services is adding over $46,000 in total purse money to the three-night event, on August 16-18.

For the first time, the 26th Annual Topless 100 will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale. On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be held, followed by the 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100.

The total purse for the weekend, which is co-sanctioned by the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – Presented by Lucas Oil, will grow to over $185,000. “It was time to take it to the next level,” said Mooney Starr, Batesville Motor Speedway Promoter. “With more racing for the fans and more money for the drivers, this is sure to be one of the best Topless 100 weekends ever.”

“The Topless 100 has a rich history and ranks as one of the most prestigious events to win in dirt late model racing,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “Mooney and Connie Starr have been pillars in dirt late model racing for over two decades. We can’t thank them enough for continuing their vision for this event and striving to make it bigger and better in 2018 and beyond.”

Advanced tickets and reserved seats for this marquee event will go on sale Thursday, February 1. For tickets and more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Crop Production Services, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call (870) 613-1337.

Topless 100 Thursday-Friday Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

Topless 100 Saturday Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000

Previous Topless 100 Winners:

1993 – Tony Cardin

1994 – Freddy Smith

1995 – Billy Moyer

1996 – Bill Frye

1997 – Billy Moyer

1998 – Wendell Wallace

1999 – Scott Bloomquist

2000 – Jimmy Mars

2001 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Billy Moyer

2003 – Shannon Babb

2004 – Dale McDowell

2005 – Billy Moyer

2006 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2009 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Jared Landers

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2012 – Steve Francis

2013 – Terry Phillips

2014 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Shannon Babb

2016 – Rain Out

2017 – Scott Bloomquist