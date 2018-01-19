New Format Leads to Bigger, Richer Topless 100 in 2018!

BATAVIA, OH (January 19, 2018) – One of dirt track racing’s most illustrious crown jewel events is growing. The 26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Crop Production Services is adding over $46,000 in total purse money to the three-night event, on August 16-18.
For the first time, the 26th Annual Topless 100 will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $5,000-to-win main event on Thursday and Friday nights. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s finale. On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be held, followed by the 100-lap, $40,000-to-win Topless 100.
The total purse for the weekend, which is co-sanctioned by the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – Presented by Lucas Oil, will grow to over $185,000. “It was time to take it to the next level,” said Mooney Starr, Batesville Motor Speedway Promoter. “With more racing for the fans and more money for the drivers, this is sure to be one of the best Topless 100 weekends ever.”
“The Topless 100 has a rich history and ranks as one of the most prestigious events to win in dirt late model racing,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “Mooney and Connie Starr have been pillars in dirt late model racing for over two decades. We can’t thank them enough for continuing their vision for this event and striving to make it bigger and better in 2018 and beyond.”
Advanced tickets and reserved seats for this marquee event will go on sale Thursday, February 1. For tickets and more information on the COMP Cams Topless 100 – presented by Crop Production Services, visit: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com or call (870) 613-1337.
Topless 100 Thursday-Friday Purse: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500
Topless 100 Saturday Purse: 1. $40,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2.025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000
Previous Topless 100 Winners:
1993 – Tony Cardin
1994 – Freddy Smith
1995 – Billy Moyer
1996 – Bill Frye
1997 – Billy Moyer
1998 – Wendell Wallace
1999 – Scott Bloomquist
2000 – Jimmy Mars
2001 – Scott Bloomquist
2002 – Billy Moyer
2003 – Shannon Babb
2004 – Dale McDowell
2005 – Billy Moyer
2006 – Scott Bloomquist
2007 – Jimmy Mars
2008 – Tim McCreadie
2009 – Jimmy Owens
2010 – Jared Landers
2011 – Scott Bloomquist
2012 – Steve Francis
2013 – Terry Phillips
2014 – Jimmy Owens
2015 – Shannon Babb
2016 – Rain Out
2017 – Scott Bloomquist