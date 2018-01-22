Midwest Big Ten Series Releases 2018 Schedules



Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, & Street Stocks On The Docket

(Macon, IL) Midwest Big Ten Series officials have announced the 2018 schedules for all three divisions of racing. This year, drivers, teams, and fans will see many of the same popular Illinois venues along with the addition of one more. The Midwest Big Ten Series was created in 2013 to give Super Late Model teams a schedule of ten solid regional races with a point fund waiting at the end. Street Stocks were added in 2014, while Pro Late Models came the following year. All three classes saw talented drivers put on great races in 2017.

The premier class of the Midwest Big Ten Series, the Super Late Models, will see ten events at six tracks in 2018. The familiar stops of Macon, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Highland, and Belle-Clair are back from a season ago. New this year, are two stops at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, IL. Steve Sheppard, Jr., Ryan Little, Brian Diveley, have been champions in the series, as well as Greg Kimmons and Michael Kloos, who shared the championship this past season. The series will open up with on Friday, April 13 at Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, Illinois.

In 2015, the Pro Late Models were thrown into the Midwest Big Ten Series mix to give those drivers a chance at some more lucrative races. This year’s schedule again features ten races at Central Illinois facilities in Lincoln, Macon, and Jacksonville. Guy Taylor won the championship in 2015, while his brother, Matt, took top honors in 2016. Springfield, IL drivers continued their success in the class with Jake Little winning this past season. For the Pro Lates, it all begins on Friday, April 27 at Lincoln Speedway.

Rounding out the slate will be the ten race schedule for the Street Stocks. This year’s tour stops are similar to last season, with Macon, Lincoln, and Jacksonville, plus the one-off Christian County Fair stop in Taylorville, IL. Decatur, IL driver, Terry Reed, won the first two championships, while Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols grabbed the championships the last two years. The Street Stocks open up on Saturday, April 21 at Macon Speedway.

A $4,000 point fund will be distributed to the Super Late Models at the end of the season, while $3,000 point funds will be handed out to Pro Late Models and Street Stocks. The drivers final points are totaled, using their best eight events from the season, allowing two drops. This year, the top ten drivers in each class will be eligible for the point money, as long as they compete in at least 75% of the completed events.

For more info on the Midwest Big Ten Series, visit www.maconracing.com/midwest-big-ten-series-history/ and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidwestBigTenSeries. For additional information on one of the three series, feel free to call the Track Enterprise office at 217-764-3200.

2018 Midwest Big Ten Series Schedules

MIDWEST BIG TEN SUPER LATE MODELS

FRIDAY, April 13……………. BELLE-CLAIR SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 18…………….. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, May 27…………… SPOON RIVER SPEEDWAY

MONDAY, May 28…………. MACON SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, June 2…………. HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, June 15……………. BELLE-CLAIR SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, July 20……………… JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, July 21………… MACON SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, August 11…….. HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, September 2……. SPOON RIVER SPEEDWAY

MIDWEST BIG TEN PRO LATE MODELS

FRIDAY, April 27……………. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, May 12……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 25…………….. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, June 10…………… LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, June 23……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, July 13……………… LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, July 28………… MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, August 10…………. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, August 17…………. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, Sept. 15………. MACON SPEEDWAY

MIDWEST BIG TEN STREET STOCKS

SATURDAY, April 21……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 4……………… JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, May 18…………….. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, June 2…………. MACON SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, June 30……….. MACON SPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, July 22……………. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

WEDNESDAY, July 25…….. CHRISTIAN COUNTY FAIR

FRIDAY, August 31…………. LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

SATURDAY, Sept. 8………… MACON SPEEDWAY

FRIDAY, Sept. 14……………. JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY