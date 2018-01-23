Lebanon Midway Adds 2 New Special Dates To Schedule-2 Ozarks Traditional Events Moves To Lebanon



In a surprise announcement today, The Lebanon Midway Speedway has added 2 Ozarks Traditional Racing Dates to the 2018 Schedule as The Tony Roper Memorial and The 4-State Dirt-Track Championship and will hold them on the traditional race dates on Sunday evening.

These races have been a mainstay to The Monett Speedway for many seasons but the Speedway has decided to forgo the name of these events causing the shift in location.

The New CASH Money Super Dirt Car Series will help to headline these 2 events which means alot to The Ozarks Race Fans.

The 18th Annual Tony Roper Memorial will be held on Sunday evening May 27th and will include USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks and currently Hornets on the 1st pass of the schedule with a 7:30 start time. This will be a track points night for the support classes Midway will forgo the regular show scheduled for That Friday Night.

The 48th Annual 4-State Dirt-Track Championship will be held on Sunday evening Sept. 2nd with a 7:30 Start time featuring USRA B Modifieds which will award national points, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Hornets, This race will start the Midway Fall Survivor Series.

With these 2 new dates, the Cash Money DirtCar Series will visit the Speedway 3 times in 2018 as The Speedway had a scheduled race with the Late Model Series on Friday July 30th

The Midway will hold 2 practice sessions on Saturday March 24th and Saturday March 31st. The Spring/Summer Series starts on Friday Night April 6th and features USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Bombers and 4 cylinder Hornets. INEX Missouri Legend Cars are slated to compete every 2nd Friday of the month April-July with Race time at 8PM and The Spring/Summer Series Championships in Aug.

For more information visit The Website at WWW.Midwayspeedway.Net and like and join our Facebook page at Lebanon Midway Speedway.