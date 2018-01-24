Dunn Benson Motorsports Holds Sponsor Appreciation Luncheon for Campbell University and Team Sponsors

Dunn, NC (January 23, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports held a special sponsor appreciation luncheon today and introduced the team’s new driver for 2018, Bobby Pierce at the Race Shop in Dunn, NC. The special appreciation luncheon was a chance to recognize all our partners for 2018 and to introduce Bobby to the many Campbell University executives that attended today including Campbell President Dr. Brad Creed.

Carlton and Kemp Lamm were very excited to have many of the staff members visit their Race Shop today and unveil the new car wrap designs and logos on the hauler for 2018 including the new Campbell University Show Car that will be used at various events at Campbell this year.

“It was an honor to have the Campbell President Dr. Creed and all the staff of Campbell University today at the shop. To have their support and partnership with our race team is really amazing. Dr. Creed and all the staff are very excited about the partnership and were very impressed meeting Bobby today. We look forward to representing their University all over the country”, stated Kemp Lamm, Co-Owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

Special guests attending the luncheon included several sponsor reps, the Mayor of Dunn, Oscar Harris, Fayetteville Motor Speedway Promoter, Jim Long, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Marketing Director, Jeremy Shields, Sheriff of Harnett County, Wayne Coats and Miss North Carolina 2018, Victoria Huggins, attended the luncheon today along with many family friends and associates of the Lamm family and Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team in 2018 will consist of several veterans of the sport including Bob Pierce as the crew chief for Bobby at the races, Kent Fegter, Randy Courtney, Danny Myers, Red Fisher, Greg Page, Ralph Peiffer and Wayne Castleberry with each having selective roles either traveling with the team or support at the race shop in Dunn, NC.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, MSD Ignition, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, Fluidyne, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Budda BERT Transmission Repair, Berger Marina and Phenom Wraps.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports visit our NEW Team website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com or at www.BobbyPierceRacing.com and make sure to “Like” our Facebook pages as well.