MIDGETS ADDED TO THE DOME

Midgets and Open-Wheel Modifieds will compete in unique invitational format



St Louis, Mo — The VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals will continue its rapid rise to must-attend status in the dirt-track world in 2018 with midget racing joining the lineup for the blockbuster event at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Scheduled for Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2018, the third annual VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals will now feature three major divisions in Super Late Models, Midgets and Open-Wheel Modifieds. Super Late Model registration will once again be capped at 150 total entries with those details to be released soon, while Midgets and Open-Wheel Modifieds will compete in an invitational-only format that will require a driver to be directly invited in order to participate.

Cody Sommer, the event’s founder and promoter, said the changes to the program are being driven by fans, sponsors and race teams.

“Whatever makes the most sense and whatever is going to make this event the best it can be is what we are always going to try and do,” Sommer said. “When the majority of fans, sponsors and teams speak, we listen.

“The dome is an amazing place and we are all very fortunate to be able to participate in this event. Racing under that roof and in front of that crowd is a spectacle in itself, something that simply cannot be compared to when it comes to other events or venues. We have room to continue to grow this event into the future and this is a move that we feel is going to help us in that process.”

The VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals has quickly become known for the action-packed racing and the high level of excitement and energy that takes place on the fifth-mile dirt track erected inside the dome. That is something that should only continue to escalate in 2018 and beyond, Sommer said.

“We are going to continue to make this a fan and competitor experience that is unforgettable from start to finish,” Sommer commented. “Starting with the social aspect prior to and leading up to the event, all the way through being a spectator experiencing intense racing for three days, unique opening ceremonies, driver introductions, pyrotechnics, jumbotrons and more.”

Additional event information will be released soon, including ticketing, registration, schedules, hotels and more.

For more information regarding the VP Racing Fuels Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by Karl Performance, please visit the event website at www.GatewayDirt.com.

