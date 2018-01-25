2018 schedules for Gateway Motorsports Park’s Dragplex, 1.25-mile oval and Circuit of St. Louis road course



January 25, 2018, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park, located in Madison, Illinois, released its 2018 schedules today at the St. Louis Auto Show for its drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway oval and Circuit of St. Louis road course. GMP’s signature INDYCAR, NASCAR, NHRA and ARCA events will share the busy 2018 calendar with exciting new attractions, including Formula Drift, the Shrine Circus, a 99.1 Joy FM Christian music concert and the ICS World Champion Chili Cookoffs.

Please note: This schedule is subject to change due to weather and added dates. Please consult our website and social media accounts for the latest updates.

2018 DRAGPLEX SCHEDULE

March

10 (Saturday) — Test ‘n’ Tune.

17 (Saturday) — Test ‘n’ Tune.

23 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy season kick-off.

31 (Saturday) — Test ‘n’ Tune.

April

6 (Friday) — JEGS Super Quick Test ‘n’ Tune.

7 (Saturday) — JEGS Super Quick, Gateway Bracket Series race No. 1, Jr. Dragster race No. 1.

8 (Sunday) — JEGS Super Quick, Gateway Bracket Series race No. 2, Jr. Dragster race No. 2.

13 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

20 (Friday) — Test ‘n’ Tune.

21 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 3, Jr. Dragster race No. 3.

25 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

27 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown.

28 (Saturday) Gateway Bracket Series race No. 4, Jr. Dragster race No. 4.

29 (Sunday) — Import Face-Off.

May

2 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

4 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

5 (Saturday) — Closed for Model T Swap Meet set-up.

6 (Sunday) — Model T-Swap Meet.

9 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

11 (Friday) — St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous qualifying (drag racing only).

12 (Saturday) — St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous: nostalgia drag racing eliminations, car show.

18 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown.

19 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 5, Jr. Dragster race No. 5.

24 (Thursday) — PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny, Midwest Pro Mods test day.

25 (Friday) — PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny, Midwest Pro Mods qualifying.

26 (Saturday) — PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny, Midwest Pro Mods, Jet Car, Ford Fun & Mustang Mayhem drags and car show.

30 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

June

1 (Friday) — Street Car Test ‘n’ Tune, Street Car Takeover kick-off party, No Prep.

2 (Saturday) — Street Car Takeover.

3 (Sunday) — Ainad Shrine Circus.

6 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

8 (Friday) — NHDRO Motorcycle Test ‘n’ Tune.

9-10 (Saturday, Saturday) — NHDRO Motorcycle Drags.

10 (Sunday) — NHDRO Motorcycle Drags.

13 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

15 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

16 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 6, Jr. Dragster race No. 6.

20-21 (Friday, Saturday) — 99.1 Joy FM concert.

27 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

29 (Friday) — Summer SuperBucks Spectacular: $3,000-to-win tune-up race.

30 (Saturday) — Summer SuperBucks Spectacular: Possible $30,000-to-win bracket race.

July

1 (Sunday) — Summer SuperBucks Spectacular: Possible $30,000-to-win bracket race.

3 (Tuesday) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown: Prelude to the Fourth special.

11 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

13 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

14 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 7, Jr. Dragster race No. 7 (late-night special).

18 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

25 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

27 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown.

28 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 8, Jr. Dragster race No. 8 (late-night special).

August

1 (Wednesday) — Street Car Super Nationals test session.

2 (Thursday) — Street Car Super Nationals, Midwest Pro Mods qualifying and match race.

3 (Friday) — Street Car Super Nationals, Midwest Pro Mods and Nostalgia qualifying.

4 (Saturday) — Street Car Super Nationals, Midwest Pro Mods and Nostalgia eliminations.

8 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

11-12 (Saturday, Sunday) Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience.

15 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

17 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

18 (Saturday) — GO! St. Louis 5k.

27-29 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) — Test session for NHRA professional teams.

31 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown.

September

1 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 9, King-of-the-Track Qualifier, Jr. Dragster race No. 9, Door Car vs. Dragster Saturday Night Battle.

2 (Sunday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 10, King of the Track, Jr. Dragster race No. 10.

5 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, final High School Drags.

7 (Friday) — UBDRA Test ‘n’ Tune.

8 (Saturday) — UBDRA.

9 (Sunday) — UBDRA Black Sunday.

12 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

14-15 (Friday and Saturday) MMW: Monster Muscle Car Weekend.

16 (Sunday) — Import Face Off Street Car Revolution.

21-23 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals — Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event.

26 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

28-30 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Midwest Jr. Super Series.

October

3 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

5 (Friday, daytime) — The Original Super Chevy Show: Battle of the Brands Bracket Bash.

5 (Friday, evening) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown.

6 (Saturday) — The Original Super Chevy Show (drag racing and car show).

7 (Sunday) — NHRA National Dragster Challenge.

10 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

12 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

13 (Saturday) — TBA.

18 (Thursday) — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series test session.

19 (Friday) — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series qualifying.

20 (Saturday) — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series All-American Hot Rod Spectacular.

24 (Wednesday) — Final Wide Open Wednesday.

26 (Friday) — Mid America SuperStar Showdown Finale.

27 (Saturday) — Fall Bracket Special – Last Chance to Drag.

November

2 (Friday) — Midnight Madness powered by Monster Energy.

2018 1.25-MILE OVAL & CIRCUIT OF ST. LOUIS ROAD COURSE SCHEDULE

April

6 (Friday) — Road Course Track Day conducted by Gateway Motorsports Park.

7-8 (Saturday and Sunday) — NASA Midwest – National Auto Sport Association.

13-15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Gateway Carrera Classic presented by Porsche St. Louis.

17 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

21-22 (Saturday, Sunday) — Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

May

6 (Sunday) — One Lap of America.

11-13 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Championship Enduro Series.

18-20 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Porsche Club Driving Experience.

26-27 (Saturday, Sunday) — MCRA – Midwest Café Racing Association.

June

1-3 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — St. Louis SCCA Track Days.

8-10 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Audi.

12 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

21 (Thursday) — ARCA practice.

22 (Friday) — ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards PapaNicholas Coffee 150; Practice for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

23 (Saturday) — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gateway 200; ARCA Midwest Tour.

July

10 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

14-15 (Saturday, Sunday) — Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

28-29 (Saturday, Sunday) — MCRA – Midwest Café Racing Association.

August

3-5 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Porsche Club Driving Experience.

9 (Thursday) — Formula DRIFT practice.

10-11 (Friday, Saturday) — Formula DRIFT Round 5: St. Louis.

14 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

18 (Saturday) — St. Louis Speed Festival: Go! St. Louis 5K Run at the Raceway.

19 (Sunday) — St. Louis Speed Festival: Big Shark St. Louis Cycle the Raceway.

20-22 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) — St. Louis Speed Festival. Locations and events to be announced.

23 (Thursday) — St. Louis Speed Festival: NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice.

24 (Friday) — INDYCAR Coors Light Pole Night and NASCAR K&N Series Midwest Melee 150.

25 (Saturday) — Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Support races: Mazda Pro Series and Indy Lights.

September

11 (Tuesday) –St. Louis SCCA PDX.

28-30 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — ICS World Champion Chili Cook-Offs.

October

5-7 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Porsche Club Driving Experience.

9 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

13-14 (Saturday, Sunday) — MCRA – Midwest Café Racing Association.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.