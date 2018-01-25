KEVIN “BUZZY” ADAMS WINS OPENING NIGHT AT 42ND ANNUAL WINTERNATIONALS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

Wednesday January 24, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Cameron, Wisconsin’s Kevin “Buzzy” Adams wins opening night kicking off the 42nd Annual Winternationals At East Bay Raceway Park. Finishing in the second spot after an early spin was Bryan Bernhardt of Clearwater with Middleburg’s Mark Whitener finishing in the third position. Winning heats were Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), Kyle Bronson (Brandon, FL), KC Burdette (Parkersburg, WV), and David Pollen, Jr. (Tampa, FL). Burdette was also Quick Time for the night.

In the Street Stocks 15-lap Feature it was Plant City’s Tim Gay winning the feature with Dennis Williams of Zephyrhills finishing second with Okeechobee’s Brian Morgan third. Tim Powers of Okeechobee and Zack Amundsen of Lithia won their heats.

Action continues Thursday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stocks. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the acton to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

Modifeds A-Feature 25-Laps

40-Kevin Adams B69-Bryan Bernhardt 5-Mark Whitener 70B-Shane Burrows 12L-Lucas Lee 1G-Devin Gilpin 311-Ivadent Lloyd, Jr. 25-Tyler Nicely 36-Kenny Wallace 4-Mavrick Varnadore 20M-Mike Totosky 33-Jeff Mathews 00D-David Reutimann 15-Roger Crouse 205-Travis Varnadore 21s-Seth Daniels 61-Butch Weiser 7-Brad Deyoung 88-David Pollen, Jr. 03=Phillip Cobb 40B-Kyle Bronson 7T-Christian Thomas 44c-KC Burdette 98-Shon Flannery 14C-Rick Conoyer

