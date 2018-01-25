Home --> Race Track News --> Florida --> East Bay Raceway Park --> KEVIN “BUZZY” ADAMS WINS OPENING NIGHT AT 42ND ANNUAL WINTERNATIONALS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

KEVIN “BUZZY” ADAMS WINS OPENING NIGHT AT 42ND ANNUAL WINTERNATIONALS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

Kevin “Buzzy” Adams – Mike Horne photo

Wednesday January 24, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Cameron, Wisconsin’s Kevin “Buzzy” Adams wins opening night kicking off the 42nd Annual Winternationals At East Bay Raceway Park. Finishing in the second spot after an early spin was Bryan Bernhardt of Clearwater with Middleburg’s Mark Whitener finishing in the third position. Winning heats were Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), Kyle Bronson (Brandon, FL), KC Burdette (Parkersburg, WV), and David Pollen, Jr. (Tampa, FL). Burdette was also Quick Time for the night.

In the Street Stocks 15-lap Feature it was Plant City’s Tim Gay winning the feature with Dennis Williams of Zephyrhills finishing second with Okeechobee’s Brian Morgan third. Tim Powers of Okeechobee and Zack Amundsen of Lithia won their heats.

Action continues Thursday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stocks. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the acton to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

Professional MotorSports Solutions

42nd Annual Winter Nationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/24/2018

Results – All Classes

Modifeds A-Feature 25-Laps

  1. 40-Kevin Adams
  2. B69-Bryan Bernhardt
  3. 5-Mark Whitener
  4. 70B-Shane Burrows
  5. 12L-Lucas Lee
  6. 1G-Devin Gilpin
  7. 311-Ivadent Lloyd, Jr.
  8. 25-Tyler Nicely
  9. 36-Kenny Wallace
  10. 4-Mavrick Varnadore
  11. 20M-Mike Totosky
  12. 33-Jeff Mathews
  13. 00D-David Reutimann
  14. 15-Roger Crouse
  15. 205-Travis Varnadore
  16. 21s-Seth Daniels
  17. 61-Butch Weiser
  18. 7-Brad Deyoung
  19. 88-David Pollen, Jr.
  20. 03=Phillip Cobb
  21. 40B-Kyle Bronson
  22. 7T-Christian Thomas
  23. 44c-KC Burdette
  24. 98-Shon Flannery
  25. 14C-Rick Conoyer

Street Stock A-Main 15-Laps

  1. 90-Tim Gay
  2. 24-Dennis Williams
  3. 9-Brian Morgan
  4. 71-Rich Livernois, Jr.
  5. 44-Tim Powers
  6. 95-Justin Rodgers
  7. 04-Charles Christian
  8. 12-Jesse Brown
  9. 22-Thomas Pratt
  10. 39-Craig Montesi
  11. 69k-Scotty Kay, Jr.
  12. 270-Matthew Grissom
  13. 2-Ritchie Stephens
  14. 1H-Tommy Hill
  15. 12J-Jason Burnside
  16. 69H-Jason Harrison
  17. 69x-Jim Baker
  18. 20-Zack Amundsen
  19. 14-Chris Combs
  20. 30-Christopher Combs
  21. 33-Trent Wilson
  22. 31-Henry Burnside (DNS)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Kevin “Buzzy” Adams Wins Both Modified Features At East Bay Raceway Park
  2. Kyle Bronson Wins On Night One Of 39th Annual Winternationals At East Bay Raceway Park
  3. Nick Hoffman Wins $5,000 Open Modified 75 Lap A-Main On Only Second Night In 39th Annual Winternationals At East Bay Raceway Park
  4. Kevin Adams claims UMP Modified win at East Bay Raceway Park!
  5. “High Side Tickler” Kyle Strickler Wins East Bay Night Number One For Sunshine Mod Tour And Buzzy Adams Wins B-Mod Main
  6. Dennis Erb Jr. Wins Opening Night of East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy