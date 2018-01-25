KEVIN “BUZZY” ADAMS WINS OPENING NIGHT AT 42ND ANNUAL WINTERNATIONALS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

Wednesday January 24, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Cameron, Wisconsin’s Kevin “Buzzy” Adams wins opening night kicking off the 42nd Annual Winternationals At East Bay Raceway Park. Finishing in the second spot after an early spin was Bryan Bernhardt of Clearwater with Middleburg’s Mark Whitener finishing in the third position. Winning heats were Kevin Adams (Cameron, WI), Bryan Bernhardt (Clearwater, FL), Kyle Bronson (Brandon, FL), KC Burdette (Parkersburg, WV), and David Pollen, Jr. (Tampa, FL). Burdette was also Quick Time for the night.
In the Street Stocks 15-lap Feature it was Plant City’s Tim Gay winning the feature with Dennis Williams of Zephyrhills finishing second with Okeechobee’s Brian Morgan third. Tim Powers of Okeechobee and Zack Amundsen of Lithia won their heats.
Action continues Thursday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stocks. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the acton to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223
42nd Annual Winter Nationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/24/2018
Results – All Classes
Modifeds A-Feature 25-Laps
- 40-Kevin Adams
- B69-Bryan Bernhardt
- 5-Mark Whitener
- 70B-Shane Burrows
- 12L-Lucas Lee
- 1G-Devin Gilpin
- 311-Ivadent Lloyd, Jr.
- 25-Tyler Nicely
- 36-Kenny Wallace
- 4-Mavrick Varnadore
- 20M-Mike Totosky
- 33-Jeff Mathews
- 00D-David Reutimann
- 15-Roger Crouse
- 205-Travis Varnadore
- 21s-Seth Daniels
- 61-Butch Weiser
- 7-Brad Deyoung
- 88-David Pollen, Jr.
- 03=Phillip Cobb
- 40B-Kyle Bronson
- 7T-Christian Thomas
- 44c-KC Burdette
- 98-Shon Flannery
- 14C-Rick Conoyer
Street Stock A-Main 15-Laps
- 90-Tim Gay
- 24-Dennis Williams
- 9-Brian Morgan
- 71-Rich Livernois, Jr.
- 44-Tim Powers
- 95-Justin Rodgers
- 04-Charles Christian
- 12-Jesse Brown
- 22-Thomas Pratt
- 39-Craig Montesi
- 69k-Scotty Kay, Jr.
- 270-Matthew Grissom
- 2-Ritchie Stephens
- 1H-Tommy Hill
- 12J-Jason Burnside
- 69H-Jason Harrison
- 69x-Jim Baker
- 20-Zack Amundsen
- 14-Chris Combs
- 30-Christopher Combs
- 33-Trent Wilson
- 31-Henry Burnside (DNS)