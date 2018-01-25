RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing Kicks Off 2018 Season!

BATAVIA, OH (January 25, 2018) – In just one week, the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will converge at Golden Isles Speedway to kick off the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season. The RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing – Presented by General Tire will take place Thursday, February 1st through Saturday, February 3rd in Brunswick, GA.

The action will get underway with an open practice for all competing divisions on Thursday, February 1st. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage on Friday, February 2nd. This will be the first championship points-earning event of the 2018 season, which includes a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Super Bowl of Racing will conclude on Saturday night with a 60-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Both nights will include a full program of racing for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, along with the Golden Isles Speedway Late Models, Street Stocks, and E-Mods.

RhinoAg returns as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl of Racing for the second consecutive year. RhinoAg is a leader in the agricultural equipment industry with emphasis on tractor mounted rotary cutters and flail grass mowers, front end tractor loaders, backhoes, and hay mowers; rear blades, post hole diggers, finishing mowers, rotary tillers, boom cutters, and landscape rakes. RhinoAg equipment is used in agricultural, commercial, or industrial mowing applications, landscape preparation, pasture aeration, roadside maintenance, and many other farm and ranch applications. Three-point, pull-type, and semi-mount units are available. For more information, visit: www.rhinoag.com.

General Tire continues their long-term partnership with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. For 100 years General Tire has been an innovation leader, introducing new styles and technology to adapt to changing needs and protect what we love with top quality products designed for every condition. Today, General Tire is an industry leading manufacturer of off-road, high performance, SUV, light truck, 4×4, and passenger tires. To learn more or find a dealer near you, visit: www.generaltire.com.

Golden Isles Speedway is located off Highway 82 in Waynesville, GA, just 12 miles west of I-95 at Exit 29. For tickets or more information, visit: www.gisdirt.com or call the track office at (916) 386-0061.

Track Information:

Golden Isles Speedway

Phone Number: 912-386-0061

Location: 101 Speedway Drive, Waynesville, GA 31566

Website: www.gisdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Friday Night Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Saturday Night Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000