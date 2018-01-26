KYLE STRICKLER WINS NIGHT #3 FOR UMP/EBRP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS WHILE TIM GAY WINS STREET STOCKS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

January 26, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Mooresvilles NC Kyle Strickler wins tonight’s 30-lap A-Main with Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL finishing second almost 3 seconds behind Strickler. Finishing in the third spot was Lucas Lee of Paris, TN.

Heat winners tonight were Eric Moon of Zephyrhills, FL, Roger Crouse of Plant City, FL, Mike Potosky of Guys Mills, PA, Kenny Wallace of Imperial, MO and Ivedent Lloyd, Jr. of Ocala, FL. Winning the B-Mains were Phillip Cobb of Dover, FL and Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL.

Action continues Saturday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds battling for $5,000 to win and the Street Stocks going for $1,000 to win. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

Professional Motorsports Solutions

42nd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/26/2018

Results – All Classes

Modifieds A-Feature

Kyle Strickler 8 Mooresville, Nc

Mark Whitener 5 Middleburg, Fl

Lucas Lee 12L Paris, Tn

Roger Crouse 15 Plant City, Fl

Kevin Adams 40 Cameron, Wi

Ivedent Lloyd Jr 311 Ocala, Fl

Bryan Bernhardt 69B Clearwater, Fl

Jeff Mathews 33 Brandon, Fl

Mavrick Varnadore 4 Dover, Fl

Mike Potosky 20M Guys Mills, Pa

Bill Howard 47 Apollo Beach, Fl

Shon Flanary 98 Surgoinsville, Tn

Kenny Wallace 36 Imperial, Mo

Travis Varnadore 205 Dover, Fl

Devin Dixon 2 Apollo Beach, Fl

Phillip Cobb 03 Dover, Fl

Seth Daniels 21s Jackson, Oh

David Pollen Jr. 88 Tampa, Fl

Steve Miller 8s Tampa, Fl

Devin Gilpin 1G Columbus, In

Eric Moon 18 Zephyrhills, Fl

Chad May 16 Rockford, Mi

Tyler Nicely 25 Owensboro, Ky

Kyle Bronson 40B Brandon, Fl

Street Stock A-Feature

Tim Gay 90 Plant City, Fl

Dennis Williams 24 Zephyrhills, Fl

Scotty Kay Jr. 69k Loxahatchee, Fl

Trent Wilson 33 Okeechobee, Fl

Justin Rodgers 95 Lithia, Fl

Brian Morgan 9 Okeechobee, Fl

Tim Powers 44 Okeechobee, Fl

Thomas Pratt 22 Dover, Fl

Craig Montesi 39 Orlando, Fl

Richie Stephens 69H Phenix City, Al

Jason Harrison 2 Montgomery, Al

Stephen Hohlbaugh 75 Apollo Beach, Fl

Buck Woodhouse 55 Tampa, Fl

Jason Burnside 12J Tampa, Fl

Jesse Brown 12 Clewiston, Fl

Zack Amundsen 20 Lithia, Fl

Chris Combs 14 Hamilton, Oh

Charles Christian 04 Altoon, Fl

Jim Baker 69x Gibsonton, Fl