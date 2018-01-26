Home --> Race Track News --> Florida --> East Bay Raceway Park --> KYLE STRICKLER WINS NIGHT #3 FOR UMP/EBRP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS WHILE TIM GAY WINS STREET STOCKS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

KYLE STRICKLER WINS NIGHT #3 FOR UMP/EBRP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS WHILE TIM GAY WINS STREET STOCKS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

Kyle Strickler – Mike Horne photo

January 26, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Mooresvilles NC Kyle Strickler wins tonight’s 30-lap A-Main with Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL finishing second almost 3 seconds behind Strickler. Finishing in the third spot was Lucas Lee of Paris, TN.

Heat winners tonight were Eric Moon of Zephyrhills, FL, Roger Crouse of Plant City, FL, Mike Potosky of Guys Mills, PA, Kenny Wallace of Imperial, MO and Ivedent Lloyd, Jr. of Ocala, FL. Winning the B-Mains were Phillip Cobb of Dover, FL and Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL.

Action continues Saturday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds battling for $5,000 to win and the Street Stocks going for $1,000 to win. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

 

Professional Motorsports Solutions

42nd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/26/2018

Results – All Classes

 

Modifieds A-Feature

  1. Kyle Strickler    8   Mooresville, Nc
  1. Mark Whitener      5  Middleburg, Fl
  1. Lucas Lee   12L Paris, Tn
  1. Roger Crouse  15  Plant City, Fl
  1. Kevin Adams  40  Cameron, Wi
  1. Ivedent Lloyd  Jr 311 Ocala, Fl
  1. Bryan Bernhardt  69B Clearwater, Fl
  1. Jeff Mathews  33 Brandon, Fl
  1. Mavrick Varnadore  4  Dover, Fl
  1. Mike Potosky  20M Guys Mills, Pa
  1. Bill Howard  47  Apollo Beach, Fl
  1. Shon Flanary  98  Surgoinsville, Tn
  1. Kenny Wallace  36  Imperial, Mo
  1. Travis Varnadore  205 Dover, Fl
  1. Devin Dixon  2  Apollo Beach, Fl
  1. Phillip Cobb  03  Dover, Fl
  1. Seth Daniels  21s Jackson, Oh
  1. David Pollen Jr.  88  Tampa, Fl
  1. Steve Miller  8s  Tampa, Fl
  1. Devin Gilpin  1G Columbus, In
  1. Eric Moon  18  Zephyrhills, Fl
  1. Chad May  16  Rockford, Mi
  1. Tyler Nicely  25  Owensboro, Ky
  1. Kyle Bronson  40B Brandon, Fl

Street Stock A-Feature

  1. Tim Gay  90  Plant City, Fl
  1. Dennis Williams  24  Zephyrhills, Fl
  1. Scotty Kay Jr. 69k Loxahatchee, Fl
  1. Trent Wilson  33  Okeechobee, Fl
  1. Justin Rodgers  95  Lithia, Fl
  1. Brian Morgan 9  Okeechobee, Fl
  1. Tim Powers 44 Okeechobee, Fl
  1. Thomas Pratt  22  Dover, Fl
  1. Craig Montesi   39  Orlando, Fl
  1. Richie Stephens  69H Phenix City, Al
  1. Jason Harrison  2  Montgomery, Al
  1. Stephen Hohlbaugh  75  Apollo Beach, Fl
  1. Buck Woodhouse  55  Tampa, Fl
  1. Jason Burnside  12J Tampa, Fl
  1. Jesse Brown  12  Clewiston, Fl
  1. Zack Amundsen  20  Lithia, Fl
  1. Chris Combs  14  Hamilton, Oh
  1. Charles Christian  04  Altoon, Fl
  1. Jim Baker  69x Gibsonton, Fl
  1. Josh Sigler  191 Cairo, Wv
