SHANE BURROWS WINS NIGHT #2 FOR THE UMP/EBRP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

Shane Burrows – Mike Horne photo

January 25, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Shane Burrows pays tribute to his Father, Jamie Burrows in the best way by winning tonight’s 30-lap A Main. After finishing 4th last night, Shane had his guardian angel lap after lap watching over him as he was able to hold off hard chargers Jeff Mathews who finished second and Kevin Adams, last night’s feature winner and finishing third tonight with just a few laps remaining.

Kevin Adams was Fast Qualifier tonight and winning their heats were Shon Flannery, Kyle Bronson, Mike Potosky, Phillip Cobb and Devin Gilpin and winning the B-Mains were Tyler Nicely and Lucas Lee.

Action continues Firday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stocks. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

Professional Motorsports Solutions

42nd Annual Winter Nationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/25/2018

Results 

Modifieds A-Feature 30-laps

  1. Shane Burrows  – 70B-Valrico, Fl
  1. Jeff Mathews    33 – Brandon, Fl
  1. Kevin Adams    40 – Cameron, Wi
  1. Bryan Bernhardt    69B – Clearwater, Fl
  1. Mavrick Varnadore      4 – Dover, Fl
  1. Phillip Cobb    03 – Dover, Fl
  1. Mark Whitener    5- Middleburg, Fl
  1. Roger Crouse    15 – Plant City, Fl
  1. Ivedent Lloyd Jr   311 – Ocala, Fl
  1. Travis Varnadore  205 – Dover, Fl
  1. Shon Flanary  98 – Surgoinsville, Tn
  1. Christian Thomas  7T – Wake Forest, Nc
  1. Bill Howard  47 – Apollo Beach, Fl
  1. Kyle Bronson  40B – Brandon, Fl
  1. Steve Miller  8s – Tampa, Fl
  1. Devin Dixon  2 – Apollo Beach, Fl
  1. Mike Potosky  20M – Guys Mills, Pa
  1. Tyler Nicely  25 – Owensboro, Ky
  1. Lucas Lee  12L – Paris, Tn
  1. Rick Conoyer  14C – St Peters, Mo
  1. Devin Gilpin  1G – Columbus, In
  1. Gary Bentley  A1 – St Charles, Mo
  1. David Reutimann  00D – Sherrills Ford, Nc
  1. Allen Weisser  25w – Peoria, Il

Street Stock A-Feature 15-laps

  1. Zack Amundsen  20 – Lithia, Fl
  1. Brian Morgan  9 – Okeechobee, Fl
  1. Thomas Pratt 22- Dover, Fl
  1. Charles Christian  04  -Altoon, Fl
  1. Justin Rodgers 95 – Lithia, Fl
  1. Tim Powers  44 – Okeechobee, Fl
  1. Dennis Williams 24 – Zephyrhills, Fl
  1. Scotty Kay Jr.69k – Loxahatchee, Fl
  1. Tim Gay 90 – Plant City, Fl
  1. Trent Wilson  33 – Okeechobee, Fl
  1. Craig Montesi  39 – Orlando, Fl
  1. Richie Stephens  2 – Phoenix City, Al
  1. Tommy Hill  1H – Clewiston, Fl
  1. Chris Combs  14  – Hamilton, Oh
  1. Jim Baker  69x – Gibsonton, Fl
  1. Jason Burnside  12J – Tampa, Fl
  1. Jason Harrison  69H – Montgomery, Al
  1. Christopher Combs  30  – Hamilton, Oh
  1. Richard Livernois  71 – Dover, Fl
  1. Buck Woodhouse  55 – Tampa, Fl
