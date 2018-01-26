Social Media Concerns Brings 4-State Back To Monett

By Ronnie Williams – Monday evening the word was That The long running 4-state Dirt-Track Championship name wasn’t going to be held at Monett in name sake. For the racing community it was a shock-Monett was still going to race that Sunday night during Labor Day weekend but under a different name. After a few phone calls were made and concerns expressed, The event was moving to The Lebanon Midway Speedway with The New Cash Money Super Dirt Car Series to help headline the event as things were moving and plans being made. Social Media was very concerned as people were very honest with their feelings about this change in a positive matter. By 10:30 that night, The Monett Motor Speedway changed the 2018 schedule to show The 48th Annual running of the 4-State Championship to be held on that night with The Lucas Oil MLRA Super Late Model Series to sanction the event. What made this traditional event work is the location as the track is located right in the 4 corner area. With most people off work on The Monday Holiday, fans would flock to the track, many who would only attend the event during the local racing season.

Midway Speedway owner Jack Jones was quick to contact The Cash Money officials and withdraw the event from his track as everyone felt that this event needed to be at Monett.

Lebanon Midway Speedway will host the Tony Roper Memorial on Sunday Evening May 27th after it also had been dropped in namesake by Monett during the Memorial Holiday weekend with the cash Money Super Dirt Car Series Late Models to headline along with USRA B Mods and support classes to be named. The Roper family gave the blessing on the Tony Roper Memorial to go to Lebanon Midway as local race schedules are being finalized for the 2018 season as Midway will not compete on the Friday Night program that weekend.

Social Media and race fans handled this change in a very proper and respective approach and had a large impact on the situatuion. The public is heard and when things are handled properly, issues and situations can have solutions.

Lebanon Midway will start the 2018 race season on April 6th and is putting the final touches to the exciting dirt-track racing season. Located on East Highway 32 and B Highway 5 miles from Lebanon. Racing runs through The 1st Friday in August and then the Speedway moves to Saturday evening on Sat. Sept. 8th and run until the 1st week of November.

For more information visit the website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net and keep up on Social Media at Lebanon Midway Speedway Facebook page.