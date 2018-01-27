Dennis Erb, Jr. Ready for Speedweeks in Georgia and Florida; Welcomes New Sponsor!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) With the start of his 2018 racing season less than a week away, Dennis Erb, Jr. announced today the addition of an associate marketing partner to his team – Deegan’s Garage, Inc. in Sycamore, Illinois. The ASE Certified garage, which is located fairly close to Dennis’ own race shop in Carpentersville, specializes in tires and auto repair. You can stop by Deegan’s Garage at 121 North Maple in Sycamore, Illinois or you can give them a call to setup an appointment for your automobile at 815-895-4543.

“I can’t thank owner Jason Gehringer and everyone at Deegan’s Garage enough for their support this year,” quoted Erb, Jr. today via telephone. “With the high cost associated with running our program at a national level, every sponsor and product supporter is so important. Deegan’s Garage stepped up in a big way in 2018 and hopefully this is the start of a long, lasting relationship with them. If you’re in the Sycamore area, be sure to look them up for any of your automobile repair needs!”

The Dennis Erb Racing team will once again follow the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 and has posted a nearly 100-race schedule on their official website, which is located online at www.DennisErb.com. Dennis will unload his potent Black Diamond Chassis for the first time this year on February 2-3 in the RhinoAg ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia. A $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs in the season lid lifter this Friday, while a $12,000 payday will await the victor of Saturday’s ‘Super Bowl of Racing finale.

From there, the dirt-slinging action will turn further south to the Sunshine State of Florida for six more Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battles from February 5-10 at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, which culminates with a $12,000 to win ‘Winternationals’ grand finale. The final LOLMDS shootout during “Speedweeks 2018” will be on Sunday, February 11 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida paying $10,000 to win. Dennis will then wrap up his journey down south from February 12-17 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, as the UMP DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will share sanctioning duties at the Daytona Beach-area speedplant.

In all and weather pending, Dennis plans to enter fifteen lucrative Super Late Model shows in Georgia and Florida in only sixteen days from February 2-17. You can view his upcoming racing schedule below:

February 2 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil, $10,000

February 3 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil, $12,000

February 5 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $5,000

February 6 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $5,000

February 7 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $7,000

February 8 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $7,000

February 9 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $10,000

February 10 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $12,000

February 11 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $10,000

February 12 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar, $7,000

February 13 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar, $7,000

February 14 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

February 15 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

February 16 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

February 17 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com