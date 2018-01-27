UMP DIRTcar Modifieds
75 lap Feature:
1. Mark Whitener
2. Kevin Adams
3. Bryan Bernhardt
4. Kyle Strickler
5. Mavrick Varnadore
6. Devin Gilpin
7. Ivendent Lloyd, Jr.
8. Kenny Wallace
9. Kyle Bronson
10. Lucas Lee
11. Allen Weisser
12. Roger Crouse
13. Travis Varnadore
14. Dale Kelley
15. Phillip Cobb
16. David Pollen, Jr.
17. Mike Potosky
18. Jeff Matthews
19. Rick Conoyer
20. Shane Burrows
21. David Reutimann
22. Devin Dixon
23. Eric Moon
24. Steve Miller
Mark Whitener takes $5,000 win at East Bay Modified finale!
UMP DIRTcar Modifieds