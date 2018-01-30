Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rolls into East Bay Raceway Park

BATAVIA, OH (January 30, 2018) – One of the biggest weeks of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season is just around the corner. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will invade East Bay Raceway Park for the 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – Presented by E3 Spark Plugs, February 4th-10th.

An Open Practice from 6:00pm – 9:00pm on Sunday will kick off a week-long stretch of racing action. From Monday, February 5th through Saturday, February 10th the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will battle in pursuit of nearly $200,000 in prize money.

A full program is scheduled for six straight nights, which includes: Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, DirtonDirt.com Strawberry Dash, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event. Each day, the Drivers Meeting will take place at 5:15pm, followed by Hot Laps at 6:00pm.

For tickets or more information on the 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals, visit: www.eastbayracewaypark.com, or call the track office at: (877) 457-5611.

Wrisco Industries – leading manufacturer of high quality aluminum, architectural, steel, and building products for over 100 years – will continue as the title sponsor of the Winternationals. As the undisputed champion aluminum sheet supplier to the racing industry, Wrisco carries more than 40 winning racing finishes, such as painted, anodized, mill finish and aluminum diamond tread bright in a wide range of sizes and gauges – all available for immediate shipment. Wrisco is the leader in race color innovations with our full-line of .040 racing painted aluminum sheet for car bodies and trailer skins. To learn more, visit: www.wrisco.com.

E3 Spark Plugs is continuing their association with the Winternationals in 2018. E3 Spark Plugs with patented DiamondFIRE technology, developed and validated by researchers from leading engineering universities, improves combustion efficiency for maximum performance. As one of the leading spark plug companies in the United States, E3 manufactures a complete line of spark plugs for automotive, small engine, powersports and racing application. In 2016, E3 expanded the company’s product line to include distributors, spark plug wires, coils and 02 sensors under the company’s DiamondFIRE brand. The DiamondFIRE line of ignition products firmly entrenches E3’s commitment to the automotive high performance and racing industry. For more information about E3 ignition products, visit www.e3sparkplugs.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, driver information, and more visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.

Track Information:

East Bay Raceway Park

Phone Number: (877) 457-5611

Location: 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Website: www.eastbayracewaypark.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purses for the Week:

$5,000 to win- 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500.

$7,000 to win- 1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000. 10. $950, 11. $900. 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600.

$10,000 to win- 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800.

$12,000 to win- 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000