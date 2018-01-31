Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Announces 2018 Broadcast Schedule

BATAVIA, OH (January 31, 2018) – In 2017, race fans enjoyed the thrilling, edge of your seat racing action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Model Dirt Series on four major television networks: MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Television Network. Additionally, streaming services Lucas Oil Racing TV and DirtonDirt.com brought the high-speed, dirt slinging excitement worldwide.
This season, the television exposure is expanding to include even more of the premier national touring series for dirt late models. In 2018, Lucas Oil Production Studios and DirtonDirt.com will produce an unprecedented amount of original, high-definition Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series content. Over seventy-five (75) original airings are scheduled across the various networks and streaming services, more than doubling the series’ exposure in recent years.
“Our television package is one of the most fundamental elements of our overall program,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “We are grateful for the dedication of those at Lucas Oil Products, Lucas Oil Production Studios, and DirtonDirt.com for allowing us to continue the growth and exposure of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.”
Lucas Oil Racing TV brings the adrenaline-pumpingLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series racing to fans worldwide. Twenty-one (21) events will be streamed LIVE on the digital network in 2018 – providing multi-camera coverage, driver interviews, behind-the-scenes content, instant replays and more! To learn more or subscribe today, visit: www.lucasoilracing.tv.
DirtonDirt.com will provide LIVE pay-per-view coverage of thirteen (13) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events in 2018. The continuous on-track action will include multiple camera angles, driver interviews, instant replays, and much more! For additional information, visit: www.dirtondirt.com.
In just five short years, MAVTV Motorsports Network has increased from eleven (11) original airings to twenty-five (25) for the 2018 season, continuing to make MAVTV the destination for motorsports enthusiasts around the world. You can find MAVTV Motorsports Network, now available in high-definition, on DIRECTV Channel 214. For cable customers, view the list of nationwide providers at: http://mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers.
Dedicated to serving passionate sports fans in over 90 millions households, the NBC Sports Network will feature ten (10) pulse-pounding Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series episodes in 2018.
For nearly two decades, the CBS Sports Network has provided in-depth coverage of a variety of sports. This season, CBS Sports Network will bring eight (8) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events to motorsports enthusiasts everywhere.
For the eighth consecutive year, CBS Television Network (reaching over 112 million households) will air the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com from Lucas Oil Speedway. To find CBS Television Network in your area, check your local channel listings.
2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Broadcast Schedule:
|Event Date
|Track
|City, State
|Network
|Air Date
|2/2/18
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|LORTV
|2/2/18
|2/2/18
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|MAVTV
|3/22/18
|2/3/18
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|2/3/18
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|LORTV
|2/3/18
|2/3/18
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|MAVTV
|3/29/18
|2/3/18
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|NBCSN
|3/3/18
|2/5/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|LORTV
|2/5/18
|2/5/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|MAVTV
|4/5/18
|2/6/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|LORTV
|2/6/18
|2/6/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|MAVTV
|4/12/18
|2/7/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|LORTV
|2/7/18
|2/7/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|MAVTV
|4/19/18
|2/8/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|LORTV
|2/8/18
|2/8/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|MAVTV
|4/26/18
|2/9/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|LORTV
|2/9/18
|2/9/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|MAVTV
|5/3/18
|2/10/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|2/10/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|LORTV
|2/10/18
|2/10/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|MAVTV
|5/10/18
|2/10/18
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|NBCSN
|4/14/18
|2/11/18
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|LORTV
|2/11/18
|2/11/18
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|MAVTV
|5/17/18
|2/11/18
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|NBCSN
|5/6/18
|4/27/18
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City, IL
|LORTV
|4/27/18
|4/27/18
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City, IL
|MAVTV
|6/14/18
|4/28/18
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|DirtonDirt.com
|4/28/18
|5/24/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|LORTV
|5/24/18
|5/24/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|MAVTV
|7/12/18
|5/25/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|LORTV
|5/25/18
|5/25/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|MAVTV
|7/19/18
|5/26/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|CBS
|TBA
|5/26/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|5/26/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|LORTV
|5/26/18
|5/26/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|MAVTV
|7/26/18
|5/26/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|NBCSN
|7/8/18
|6/1/18
|LaSalle Speedway
|LaSalle, IL
|DirtonDirt.com
|6/1/18
|6/2/18
|LaSalle Speedway
|LaSalle, IL
|DirtonDirt.com
|6/2/18
|6/16/18
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|6/16/18
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|LORTV
|6/16/18
|6/16/18
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|MAVTV
|8/9/18
|6/16/18
|Magnolia Motor Speedway
|Columbus, MS
|NBCSN
|8/5/18
|7/13/18
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City, IL
|LORTV
|7/13/18
|7/13/18
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City, IL
|MAVTV
|8/30/18
|7/13/18
|Tri-City Speedway
|Granite City, IL
|NBCSN
|9/1/18
|7/14/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|7/14/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|LORTV
|7/14/18
|7/14/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|MAVTV
|9/6/18
|7/14/18
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|NBCSN
|9/22/18
|7/19/18
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|DirtonDirt.com
|7/19/18
|7/20/18
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|DirtonDirt.com
|7/20/18
|7/21/18
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|DirtonDirt.com
|7/21/18
|8/9/18
|Florence Speedway
|Union, KY
|MAVTV
|9/27/18
|8/11/18
|Florence Speedway
|Union, KY
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|8/11/18
|Florence Speedway
|Union, KY
|MAVTV
|10/4/18
|8/11/18
|Florence Speedway
|Union, KY
|NBCSN
|10/14/18
|8/16/18
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|LORTV
|8/16/18
|8/16/18
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|MAVTV
|10/11/18
|8/17/18
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|LORTV
|8/17/18
|8/17/18
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|MAVTV
|10/18/18
|8/18/18
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|LORTV
|8/18/18
|8/18/18
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|MAVTV
|10/25/18
|8/24/18
|Mansfield Motor Speedway
|Mansfield, OH
|DirtonDirt.com
|8/24/18
|8/25/18
|Mansfield Motor Speedway
|Mansfield, OH
|DirtonDirt.com
|8/25/18
|9/13/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|DirtonDirt.com
|9/13/18
|9/13/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|MAVTV
|11/1/18
|9/14/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|DirtonDirt.com
|9/14/18
|9/14/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|MAVTV
|11/8/18
|9/15/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|9/15/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|LORTV
|9/15/18
|9/15/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|MAVTV
|11/15/18
|9/15/18
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|NBCSN
|11/11/18
|9/22/18
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown, IN
|DirtonDirt.com
|9/22/18
|10/5/18
|Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
|Pittsburgh, PA
|DirtonDirt.com
|10/5/18
|10/6/18
|Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
|Pittsburgh, PA
|DirtonDirt.com
|10/6/18
|10/20/18
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|CBS Sports
|TBA
|10/20/18
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|LORTV
|10/20/18
|10/20/18
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|MAVTV
|12/13/18
|10/20/18
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|NBCSN
|11/25/18
*Air Dates Subject to Change*