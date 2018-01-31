Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Announces 2018 Broadcast Schedule

BATAVIA, OH (January 31, 2018) – In 2017, race fans enjoyed the thrilling, edge of your seat racing action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Model Dirt Series on four major television networks: MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Television Network. Additionally, streaming services Lucas Oil Racing TV and DirtonDirt.com brought the high-speed, dirt slinging excitement worldwide.

This season, the television exposure is expanding to include even more of the premier national touring series for dirt late models. In 2018, Lucas Oil Production Studios and DirtonDirt.com will produce an unprecedented amount of original, high-definition Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series content. Over seventy-five (75) original airings are scheduled across the various networks and streaming services, more than doubling the series’ exposure in recent years.

“Our television package is one of the most fundamental elements of our overall program,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “We are grateful for the dedication of those at Lucas Oil Products, Lucas Oil Production Studios, and DirtonDirt.com for allowing us to continue the growth and exposure of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.”

Lucas Oil Racing TV brings the adrenaline-pumpingLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series racing to fans worldwide. Twenty-one (21) events will be streamed LIVE on the digital network in 2018 – providing multi-camera coverage, driver interviews, behind-the-scenes content, instant replays and more! To learn more or subscribe today, visit: www.lucasoilracing.tv.

DirtonDirt.com will provide LIVE pay-per-view coverage of thirteen (13) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events in 2018. The continuous on-track action will include multiple camera angles, driver interviews, instant replays, and much more! For additional information, visit: www.dirtondirt.com.

In just five short years, MAVTV Motorsports Network has increased from eleven (11) original airings to twenty-five (25) for the 2018 season, continuing to make MAVTV the destination for motorsports enthusiasts around the world. You can find MAVTV Motorsports Network, now available in high-definition, on DIRECTV Channel 214. For cable customers, view the list of nationwide providers at: http://mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers.

Dedicated to serving passionate sports fans in over 90 millions households, the NBC Sports Network will feature ten (10) pulse-pounding Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series episodes in 2018.

For nearly two decades, the CBS Sports Network has provided in-depth coverage of a variety of sports. This season, CBS Sports Network will bring eight (8) Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events to motorsports enthusiasts everywhere.

For the eighth consecutive year, CBS Television Network (reaching over 112 million households) will air the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com from Lucas Oil Speedway. To find CBS Television Network in your area, check your local channel listings.

2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Broadcast Schedule:

Event Date Track City, State Network Air Date 2/2/18 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA LORTV 2/2/18 2/2/18 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA MAVTV 3/22/18 2/3/18 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA CBS Sports TBA 2/3/18 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA LORTV 2/3/18 2/3/18 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA MAVTV 3/29/18 2/3/18 Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA NBCSN 3/3/18 2/5/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL LORTV 2/5/18 2/5/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL MAVTV 4/5/18 2/6/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL LORTV 2/6/18 2/6/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL MAVTV 4/12/18 2/7/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL LORTV 2/7/18 2/7/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL MAVTV 4/19/18 2/8/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL LORTV 2/8/18 2/8/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL MAVTV 4/26/18 2/9/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL LORTV 2/9/18 2/9/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL MAVTV 5/3/18 2/10/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL CBS Sports TBA 2/10/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL LORTV 2/10/18 2/10/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL MAVTV 5/10/18 2/10/18 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL NBCSN 4/14/18 2/11/18 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL LORTV 2/11/18 2/11/18 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL MAVTV 5/17/18 2/11/18 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL NBCSN 5/6/18 4/27/18 Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL LORTV 4/27/18 4/27/18 Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL MAVTV 6/14/18 4/28/18 Macon Speedway Macon, IL DirtonDirt.com 4/28/18 5/24/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO LORTV 5/24/18 5/24/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO MAVTV 7/12/18 5/25/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO LORTV 5/25/18 5/25/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO MAVTV 7/19/18 5/26/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO CBS TBA 5/26/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO CBS Sports TBA 5/26/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO LORTV 5/26/18 5/26/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO MAVTV 7/26/18 5/26/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO NBCSN 7/8/18 6/1/18 LaSalle Speedway LaSalle, IL DirtonDirt.com 6/1/18 6/2/18 LaSalle Speedway LaSalle, IL DirtonDirt.com 6/2/18 6/16/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS CBS Sports TBA 6/16/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS LORTV 6/16/18 6/16/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS MAVTV 8/9/18 6/16/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway Columbus, MS NBCSN 8/5/18 7/13/18 Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL LORTV 7/13/18 7/13/18 Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL MAVTV 8/30/18 7/13/18 Tri-City Speedway Granite City, IL NBCSN 9/1/18 7/14/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO CBS Sports TBA 7/14/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO LORTV 7/14/18 7/14/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO MAVTV 9/6/18 7/14/18 Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO NBCSN 9/22/18 7/19/18 I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE DirtonDirt.com 7/19/18 7/20/18 I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE DirtonDirt.com 7/20/18 7/21/18 I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE DirtonDirt.com 7/21/18 8/9/18 Florence Speedway Union, KY MAVTV 9/27/18 8/11/18 Florence Speedway Union, KY CBS Sports TBA 8/11/18 Florence Speedway Union, KY MAVTV 10/4/18 8/11/18 Florence Speedway Union, KY NBCSN 10/14/18 8/16/18 Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR LORTV 8/16/18 8/16/18 Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR MAVTV 10/11/18 8/17/18 Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR LORTV 8/17/18 8/17/18 Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR MAVTV 10/18/18 8/18/18 Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR LORTV 8/18/18 8/18/18 Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR MAVTV 10/25/18 8/24/18 Mansfield Motor Speedway Mansfield, OH DirtonDirt.com 8/24/18 8/25/18 Mansfield Motor Speedway Mansfield, OH DirtonDirt.com 8/25/18 9/13/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA DirtonDirt.com 9/13/18 9/13/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA MAVTV 11/1/18 9/14/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA DirtonDirt.com 9/14/18 9/14/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA MAVTV 11/8/18 9/15/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA CBS Sports TBA 9/15/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA LORTV 9/15/18 9/15/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA MAVTV 11/15/18 9/15/18 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA NBCSN 11/11/18 9/22/18 Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN DirtonDirt.com 9/22/18 10/5/18 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway Pittsburgh, PA DirtonDirt.com 10/5/18 10/6/18 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway Pittsburgh, PA DirtonDirt.com 10/6/18 10/20/18 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH CBS Sports TBA 10/20/18 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH LORTV 10/20/18 10/20/18 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH MAVTV 12/13/18 10/20/18 Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH NBCSN 11/25/18

*Air Dates Subject to Change*