2018 TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY SEASON BEGINS APRIL 14th WORLD OF OUTLAWS FIRST UP ON THE SCHEDULE!

Haubstadt, IN – February 2, 2018. Tri-State Speedway at Haubstadt, IN, will hold this year’s season opener for the track on Saturday April 14th. The winged sprint cars of the World of Outlaws will headline the show that evening. This appearance is the only time the outlaws will race at Haubstadt during the season. It will be one great start to a varied and promising schedule consisting of twelve special events.

The non-wing sprint cars will make a first appearance at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday April 28th. Spectators will witness the action as the United States Auto Club Sprints and the Midwest Sprint Car Series Sprints compete in the co-sanctioned “Spring Showdown” paying

$5,000 to win.

There will be two races during May. The annual “Midwest Madness” event will be followed by the “Memorial Weekend Classic.” The MOWA Wing Sprints will share the race card with MSCS on May 12th. Then on Sunday May 27th MMSA Mini Sprints will appear along with the MSCS 410 Sprints.

The UMP Open Wheel Modifieds will continue to anchor the programs at the track. The class will make 11 appearances during the season.

Plus the feature winners will receive $1,000 on April 14, July 28th, September 2nd, and October 13th. Then at the Summit Modified show on Sunday June 24th the feature will pay $1,500. That is on the date for the annual Late Model Summernationals event.

Earlier that month on June 9th the MSCS Sprints will compete in a co-sanctioned event with the POWRi WAR Sprints. The winner for this “Summer Showdown” will receive $5,000. The race will mark the first time these two organizations will meet.

The MOWA Wing Sprints will return to race on July 14th. It is the “Sprint Stampede” with a triple header including the MSCS Sprints and the MMSA Mini Sprints. It will be an all sprint car tripleheader!

MMSA will also return to race at the “Harvest Cup”

The MSCS Sprints will make 9 appearances at the track during 2018. In addition to the events already mentioned MSCS will compete in the “Hoosier Sprint Nationals” on August 11th and the “Harvest Cup” which will conclude the season on October 13th. Both of these MSCS features pay $5,000 to win. The IMCA Racesaver Sprints will be added as an additional class for the “Hoosier Sprint Nationals” this season. The “Labor Day Weekend Challenge” for MSCS on Sunday September 2nd has a $3,000 to win purse.

On July 28th the speedway will host the finale of the USAC “Indiana Sprint Week.” The USAC Sprints will also return on September 15th for the one and only “Haubstadt Hustler.” This will be the biggest race of the season for non-wing sprint competitors. USAC & MSCS will both take up the challenge in this co-sanctioned event. The top prize is $10,000. The Saturday September 15th and October 13th events will have rain dates set for Sunday of that weekend.

Ticket information is available by calling 812-768-5995. Ticket prices do vary for different events on the schedule The speedway also offers reserved seating. Advance tickets for the World of Outlaws event will be on sale starting February 19th. Further details on each event are also available at www.tristatespeedway.com . The speedway also posts updates on face book!