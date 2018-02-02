Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce Kicks off 2018 Season on Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this Weekend in Georgia



DUNN, NC (February 2, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports, a National Touring Super Dirt Late Model Race Team owned by Carlton and Kemp Lamm will kick off the start of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 with their New Driver Bobby Pierce this weekend in Georgia. The RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing – Presented by General Tire will take place Friday and Saturday February 2nd and February 3rd in Brunswick, GA at Golden Isles Speedway.This will be the first championship points-earning event of the 2018 season, which includes a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event on Friday with “The Super Bowl of Racing” concluding on Saturday with a 60-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

Lucas Oil Racing TV, a division of Lucas Oil Products, will broadcast “LIVE” both Friday and Saturdays events on www.LucasOilRacing.TV. Both events will also air on the MAVTV Network at a later date in 2018. After competing in Brunswick, GA, the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team will invade East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL for the 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – Presented by E3 Spark Plugs, February 4th-10th. From there the Team will head north to Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL for a Sunday Night 50-Lap $10,000 to win feature event to conclude the GA-FL Speedweeks tour for the National Series in 2018.

“Were excited to get the season started on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 with our new team, driver and new sponsors. We feel confident we have the equipment to compete for the series championship and the best crew ever to give Bobby the opportunity to show the country his talents on a National Series”, stated Kemp Lamm of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team owned by Carlton and Kemp Lamm in 2018 will consist of several veterans of the sport including Bob Pierce as the crew chief for Bobby at the races, Kent Fegter, Randy Courtney, Danny Myers, Red Fisher, Greg Page, Ralph Peiffer and Wayne Castleberry with each having selective roles either traveling with the team or support at the race shop in Dunn, NC.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, MSD Ignition, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, FLUIDYNE, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Dyers Top Rods, Budda BERT Transmission Repair, Berger Marina, Mesilla Valley Transportation and Phenom Wraps.

