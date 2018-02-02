KEITH NOSBISCH SAILS TO VICTORY AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK “THE CLAY BY THE BAY”

Thursday February 1, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Keith Nosbisch sails to victory in the 25-lap feature after taking the lead coming off turn four on Lap 2 from Walker Arthur. Nosbisch thanked his wife and Genisis Shocks for his efforts. The feature saw several yellow flags slowing the field making Nosbisch earn the victory. Every restart would put Horton and Arthur side by side behind him. He held off a hard charging Doug Horton and Walker Arthur who battled for second place for 23 laps with Horton holding Arthur off to claim second, Arthur third, Steven Mathis Jr fourth, and Jack Nosbisch Jr rounding out the top 5.

Doug Horton was Fastest in Qualifying tonight with a 15.925. Heat winners were Keith Nosbisch of Valrico, FL, Cla Knight of North Augusta, SC, and Doug Horton of Wimauma, FL.

Action continues Friday night with the Crate Late Models and Top Gun Sprints. Hot Laps begin around 630pm and qualifying and racing action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

Professional Motorsports Solutions

42nd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park 2/1/2018

Crate Late Models A-Feature

1. Keith Nosbisch -Valrico, Fl, 2. Doug Horton – Wimauma, Fl , 3. Walker Arthur – Forest, Va, 4. Steven Mathis Jr – Plant City, Fl, 5. Jack Nosbisch – Riverview, Fl, 6. Logan Roberson – Waynesboro, Va, 7. Nevin Gainey – Fort White, Fl, 8. Thomas Burnside – Tampa, Fl, 9. Derek Rogers – Spelter, Wv, 10. Cla Knight – North Augusta, Sc, 11. Richard Ferry – Macclenny, Fl, 12. Adam Boyd – Wimauma, Fl, 13. Megan Rae Meyer – Tampa, Fl, 14. Noah Cornman – Mt Dora, Fl, 15. Clay Harris – Jupiter, Fl, 16. William Stile Jr – Muse, Pa, 17. Andrew Hopkins – Tampa, Fl, 18. Josh Peacock – Dover, Fl, 19. Phillip Cobb – Dover, Fl, 20. Tommy Prince – Mulberry, Fl, 21. Austin Burns – Morgantown, In, DNS Aaron Hubner – Lafayette, In, DNS Johnny Allen – Lehigh Acres, Fl, DNS Jim Couch – Hamilton, Oh

Heat 1 – Keith Nosbisch, Steven Mathis Jr, Phillip Cobb, Nevin Gainey, Clay Harris, Jack Nosbisch Jr, Austin Burns, Thomas Burnside

Heat 2 – Clay Knight, Walker Arthur, Josh Peacock, Andrew Hopkins, Richard Ferry, Derek Rodgers, William Stile Jr, Adam Boyd (DNS)

Heat 3 – Doug Horton, Tommy Prince, Logan Roberson, Megan Rae Meyer, Johnny Allen, Noah Cornman, Aaron Hubner (DNS), Jim Couch (DNS)

Qualifying Group 1 – Keith Nosbisch – 16.046, Steven Mathis Jr, Phillip Cobb, Nevin Gainey, Clay Harris, Jack Nosbisch Jr, Thomas Burnside, Austin Burns (DNQ)

Qualifying Group 2 – Walker Arthur – 16.274, Josh Peacock, Andrew Hopkins, Cla Knight, Richard Ferry, Derek Rodgers, William Stile Jr, Adam Boyd (DNQ)

Qualifying Group 3 – Doug Horton – 15.925, Logan Roberson, Tommy Prince, Megan Rae Meyer, Johnny Allen, Noah Cornman, Aaron Hubner, Jim Couch (DNQ)