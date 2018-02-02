Practice Night at Golden Isles Kicks Off 2018 Season

BRUNSWICK, GA (February 1, 2018) – A blockbuster race weekend kicked off Thursday night at Golden Isles Speedway with practice night launching festivities at the RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing – Presented by General Tire.

More than 30 super late model drivers took part in Thursday’s open practice session, gearing up for the weekend’s two complete race programs for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Racing action begins Friday night with a $10,000-to-win event ahead of Saturday’s $12,000-to-win finale. Both nights will feature a complete slate of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races and B-Mains to set the lineups for a 50-lap A-Main on Friday and a 60-lap A-Main on Saturday.

General admission ticket prices for adults are $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday. General admission ticket prices for kids ages 5-12 are $5 each day. Pit gates will open at noon on Friday and at 11:00am on Saturday. Grandstand gates will open at 3:00pm each day.

More information on the RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing – Presented by General Tire at Golden Isles Speedway is available by logging on to www.gisdirt.com.

Drivers at Golden Isles Speedway for Thursday’s Practice: