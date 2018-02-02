RhinoAg Partners with Dennis Erb Racing for Assault on Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) When Carpentersville, Illinois star Dennis Erb, Jr. takes to the track later this evening for his 2018 season lid lifter at Golden Isles Speedway, a new marketing partner will be boldly displayed on his #28 Black Diamond Chassis. RhinoAg has recently partnered with Dennis Erb Racing to help support their assault on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this season. RhinoAg is also a proud sponsor of the premier national touring series and is the title sponsor of this weekend’s RhinoAg ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ at the Brunswick, Georgia facility.

“We are extremely excited to welcome RhinoAg on board for 2018 and look forward to representing them in first-class fashion both on and off the racetrack,” quoted Erb, Jr. this morning on the way to Golden Isles Speedway to compete in tonight’s $10,000 to win series opener. “They are based in Gibson City, Illinois, so it’s a nice match geography-wise to partner up. RhinoAg has been a sponsor of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the past several seasons and they are really enthusiastic about the growth and exposure of the series on television and streaming services. Hopefully, we can run well all year long for them, but especially in those televised events so RhinoAg gets maximum exposure to potential customers nationwide!”

RhinoAg is a leader in the agricultural equipment industry with emphasis on tractor mounted rotary cutters and flail grass mowers, front end tractor loaders, backhoes, and hay mowers; rear blades, post hole diggers, finishing mowers, rotary tillers, boom cutters, and landscape rakes. RhinoAg equipment is used in agricultural, commercial, or industrial mowing applications, landscape preparation, pasture aeration, roadside maintenance, and many other farm and ranch applications. Three-point, pull-type, and semi-mount units are available. For more information, visit: www.rhinoag.com.

Dennis Erb Racing is currently en route to the Southeast where they will start their 2018 season in a pair of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battles in the RhinoAg ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia on February 2-3. Dennis will then continue his “Speedweeks” journey at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, and Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. In all and weather pending, Dennis plans to enter fifteen lucrative Super Late Model shows in Georgia and Florida in only sixteen days from February 2-17. You can view his upcoming racing schedule below:

February 2 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil, $10,000

February 3 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil, $12,000

February 5 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $5,000

February 6 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $5,000

February 7 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $7,000

February 8 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $7,000

February 9 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $10,000

February 10 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $12,000

February 11 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil, $10,000

February 12 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar, $7,000

February 13 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar, $7,000

February 14 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

February 15 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

February 16 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

February 17 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO, $10,000

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Base Racing Fuel, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

