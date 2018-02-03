HORTON WINS CRATE LATE MODEL NIGHT 2 SHOW AT EAST BAY WINTERNATIONALS

Friday, February 2, 2018– Tampa, FL – Crate Late Model week started Thursday night and Keith Nosbisch made it look easy as he strolled to the opening night win. Friday night would be much different as several drivers took their turn at the front of the field for the 35 Lap A-Main Feature.

Jack Nosbisch started 7th and ran another steady race to pick up his 2nd top 5 in as many nights.

Walker Authur ran upfront all night and had a good 4th pace finish, but still hasn’t had the performance we’re used to seeing from the Forrest, VA driver.

Keith Nosbisch tried every line on the track passing cars on the outside during the race, and at the bottom on restarts, but at the end, settled for a hard-fought 3rd finish.

Nevin Gainey finished 2nd and might have been the story of the night after starting 8th in the field, and in 8 laps, had worked his way to the lead. But it was his teammate Clay Harris that had his Rocket alongside Gainey as they went side-by-side for the lead for several laps. Unfortunately, Harris had overheating issues and was unable to finish the race.

Doug Horton had started on the pole for the 35 lap A-Main, but fell as far back as fifth. Horton was committed to the top early on, but realized it wasn’t going to hold, and adjusted his line to the very bottom of the track and finessed his #11 Adam’s Used Auto Parts, Billy Moyer Victory Circle to win number 1 of the 2018 season.

Eagle Jett Top Gun Sprints opened up their 2018 season on Friday night and Hayden Campbell was in a league to himself. His car was working on top and bottom and just when lapped traffic appeared that it might slow Campbell up, he sliced through the pack, putting several good cars a lap down. Campbell went on to easily get his 1st victory of the season.

Anthony D Alessio finished 2nd, AJ Maddox 3rd, Matt Kurtz 4th and Bryan Eckley rounded out the top 5.

Action continues Saturday night as we conclude Crate Late Model and Top Gun Sprint week. Hot Laps begin around 630pm and qualifying and racing action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223.

42nd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park 2/2/2018

Crate Late Models A-Feature