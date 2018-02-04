Walker Arthur grabs East Bay Raceway Park Crate Winter Nationals finale

Gibsonton, FL (February 3, 2018) –Arthur took advantage of favorable track conditions, avoided tight traffic and found Victory Lane on the final night of Winternational Crate Late Model action at East Bay Raceway Park. Arthur started 15th in the 50 Lap, $3000 to Win finale, worked his way to 2nd by lap 23, took the lead on lap 35 and won with over a 3 second lead. Previous night’s winner Doug Horton finished 2nd, just on front of Austin Burns from Morgantown, IN, who had his best finish of the week in 3rd. Clay Harris and Jack Nosbisch rounded out the top 5.

Hayden Campbell made it back-to-back victories in the Top Gun Sprints 2018 season opening 2-day event. 2017 Season Champion A.J. Maddox worked hard for 2nd and Brandon Grubaugh got redemption for his Friday night debacle which took him out on the Parade lap before the race even started with an exciting 3rd place run. Anthony D Alessio finished 4th, and Matt Kurtz came from the back of the field after he was involved in an accident earlier in the race to round out the top 5.

Crate Late Model 50 Lap A-Main Feature

Walker Arthur – Forest, VA 2. Doug Horton – Wimauma, FL 3. Austin Burns – Morgantown, IN 4. Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL 5. Jack Nosbisch Jr – Riverview, FL 6. Keith Nosbisch – Valrico, FL 7. Andrew Hopkins – Tampa, FL 8. Steven Mathis Jr – Plant City, FL 9. Josh Peacock – Dover, FL 10. Derek Rogers – Spelter, WV 11. Jim Couch – Hamilton, OH 12. William Stile Jr – Muse, PA 13. Noah Cornman – Mt Dora, FL 14. Nevin Gainey – Fort White, FL 15. Thomas Burnside – Tampa, FL 16. Adam Boyd – Wimauma, FL 17. Tommy Prince – Mulberry, FL 18. Megan Rae Meyer – Tampa, FL 19. Dillan Stake – Mapleton Depot, PA 20. Phillip Cobb – Dover, FL 21. Aaron Hubner – Lafayette, IN DNS Terry Wilds – Port St Lucie, FL DQ Cla Knight – North Augusta, SC

Crate Late Models Heat 1

Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL 2. Keith Nosbisch – VAlrico, FL 3. Steven Mathis Jr – City, FL 4. Doug Horton Wimauma, FL 5. Cla Knight – North Augusta, SC 6. Austin Burns – Morgantown, IN 7. Andrew Hopkins – Tampa, FL 8. Jim Couch – Hamilton, OH

Crate Late Models Heat 2

1. Dillan Stake – Mapleton Depot, PA 2. Jack Nosbisch Jr – Riverview, FL 3. Phillip Cobb – Dover, FL 4. Adam Boyd – Wimauma, FL 5. Tommy -Mulberry, FL 6. Megan Rae Meyer – Tampa, FL 7. Thomas Burnside – Tampa, FL 8. William Stile Jr – Muse, PA

Crate Late Models Heat 3

Josh Peacock – Dover, FL 2. Derek Rogers – Spelter, WV 3. Nevin Gainey – Fort White, FL 4. Walker Arthur – Forest, VA 5. Noah Cornman – Mt Dora, FL 6. Aaron Hubner – Lafayette, IN 7. Terry Wilds – Port St Lucie, FL

Qualifying Group 1

1. Doug Horton – Wimauma, FL 2. Keith Nosbisch – Valrico, FL 3. Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL 4. Steven Mathis Jr – Plant City, FL 5. Cla Knight – North Augusta, SC 6. Jim Couch – Hamilton, OH 7. Austin Burns – Morgantown, IN 8. Andrew Hopkins – Tampa, FL

Qualifying Group 2

1. Jack Nosbisch Jr – Riverview, FL 2. Phillip Cobb – Dover, FL 3. Dillan Stake – Mapleton Depot, PA 4. Adam Boyd – Wimauma, FL 5. Thomas Burnside – Tampa, FL 6. Tommy Prince – Mulberry, FL 7. Megan Rae Meyer – Tampa, FL 8. William Stile Jr – Muse, PA

Qualifying Group 3

Nevin Gainey – White, FL 2. Walker Arthur – Forest, VA 3. Josh Peacock – Dover, FL 4. Derek Rogers – Spelter, WV 5. Noah Cornman -Mt Dora, FL 6. Terry Wilds – Port St Lucie, FL 7. Aaron Hubner – Lafayette, IN

Top Gun Sprints A-Feature

Hayden Campbell – Montverde, FL 2. Aj Maddox – Tampa, FL 3. Brandon Grubraugh – Ocala, FL 4. Anthony D Alessio – Apollo Beach, FL 5. Matt Kurtz – Jacksonville, FL 6. Justin Webster – Gibsonton, FL 7. Keith Butler – Riverview, FL 8. Harley Zimmerman – Jacksonville, FL 9. Billy Bridges – Venice, FL 10. Frank Carlsson – Oxford, FL 11. John Kahl – Orange Springs, FL 12. Ed Hill – Thonotosassa, FL 13. Nikole Voisey – Wesley Chapel, FL 14. Andy Kelley – Plant City, FL 15. Joe Zuczek – Venice, FL 16. David Kelley – Plant City, FL 17. Rich Alexander – Tampa, FL 18. Bryan Eckley – Tampa, FL 19. Johnnie Alexander – Tampa, FL

Top Gun Sprints Heat 1

1. Bryan Eckley – Tampa, FL 2. Keith Butler – Riverview, FL 3. Anthony D Alessio – Apollo Beach, FL 4. Frank Carlsson – Oxford, FL 5. Nikole Voisey – Wesley Chapel, FL 6. Rich Alexander – Tampa, FL DNS Johnnie Alexander – Tampa, FL

Top Gun Sprints Heat 2

1. Hayden Campbell – Montverde, FL 2. Brandon Grubraugh – Ocala, FL 3. Billy Bridges – Venice, FL 4. Ed Hill – Thonotosassa, FL 5. David Kelley – Plant City, FL 6. Andy Kelley – Plant City, FL

Top Gun Sprints Heat 3

1. Matt Kurtz – Jacksonville, FL 2. Aj Maddox – Tampa, FL 3. Justin Webster – Gibsonton, FL 4. Joe Zuczek – Venice, FL 5. Harley Zimmerman – Jacksonville, FL 6. John Kahl – Orange Springs, FL

Six nights of racing action continues starting Monday night when the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models make their one and only Florida appearance. Hot Laps begin around 630pm and qualifying and racing action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223.