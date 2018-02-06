Jonathan Davenport takes East Bay Raceway Park Winternational win!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK!

TAMPA, FL (February 6, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport fought off a furious late-race challenge from Brandon Overton to win night two of the Wrisco Industries 42nd Annual Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs at East Bay Raceway Park.

A caution with 22 laps complete set up and eight-lap shootout between Davenport and the tenth-place starting Overton. The two raced the outside line around the 1/3-mile oval using every inch of the cushion that remained. Davenport went to the outside of a lapped car as Overton went low, heading into turn one on the final lap. Overton slid almost all the way up the track, but left Davenport room as he went on to take his third career win in the Winternationals.

Tonight, marked the first win of the newly formed team for car owner Lance Landers and his driver Davenport, who recorded his 28th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory. Overton finished second in the Chip Stone, Randy Weaver-owned entry, followed by opening night winner Brandon Sheppard grabbing third in the Mark Richards Racing, Rocket. Josh Richards and Tyler Erb completed the top five drivers.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane Davenport recalled thinking he was going to lose the race during the waning laps. “I thought I had run over something during those last few laps. The car wasn’t the same, but it’s great to get that first win for Lance Landers. Thanks to my crew, Jason Durham, Kevin Rumley, and everyone that helps. They have worked their tails off, we have a few more days to go. Jason and Kevin put their heads together after last night and we were spot on today. They always say the first one is the hardest to get. I just hope my crew is as proud of me as I am of them. I just want say hello to everyone watching back home. My son Blaine and wife Rachel I know are tuned in to watching it online.”

Overton was pleased with his performance after a tough start to his Speedweeks at Golden Isles. “It hadn’t been nearly as good of a start to speedweeks so far, as it was last year that’s for sure. We just need to race a little bit more. As I said, we have had a terrible start to the year. Hopefully with this run, we can get rolling. The slide job on the last lap got off to a good start, but at the end I was thinking I need to get out of it or I could wreck both cars.”

Sheppard was looking for his second win in a row but finished third. “On that final restart, I chose the bottom. I thought I could get enough grip off the corner and then shoot across to get to the top of the track. They [Davenport and Overton] had a way better restart than I did. I went out on a limb and chose the bottom. A first and a third to start the week is great. I need to get qualifying better. I haven’t qualified very well since we have been down here. I think if we do that better, then we will start up front in these races.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ASC Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, and Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas.

Completing the top ten were Bobby Pierce, who started 24th, Kyle Bronson, Devin Moran, Earl Pearson Jr., and Timothy Culp.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Wrisco Industries East Bay Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.334 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport / 14.301 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Austin Hubbard, Brandon Sheppard, Billy Moyer, Jr., Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Chase Junghans, Blake Spencer, Coleby Frye, Shane Tankersley, Bobby Pierce, Ryan King

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Timothy Culp, Carder Miller, Tim Dohm , Jesse Stovall, Greg Oakes, Josh Richards, Craig Wolford, Walker Arthur, Freddie Carpenter, Joey Moriarty, Byron Meeks

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Scott Bloomquist, Brandon Overton, Dennis Erb, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr., Tim McCreadie, Mike Benedum, Corey Conley , Jeff Mathews, Rance Garlock, Bob Geiger, Jason Jameson

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Tyler Erb, Mason Zeigler, Brian Shirley, Morgan Bagley, Boom Briggs, Travis Stemler, Shanon Buckingham, Allen Murray, Jonathan Rowan, Bob Gardner

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Devin Moran, Hudson O’Neal, Chase Junghans, Walker Arthur, Freddie Carpenter, Bobby Pierce, Joey Moriarty, Ryan King, Shane Tankersley, Coleby Frye, Greg Oakes, Byron Meeks, Blake Spencer, Craig Wolford-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Boom Briggs, Morgan Bagley, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, Corey Conley , Allen Murray, Rance Garlock, Jeff Mathews, Mike Benedum, Bob Gardner, Jonathan Rowan, Travis Stemler, Bob Geiger, Jason Jameson-DNS

DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish (8 Laps): Chase Junghans, Freddie Carpenter, Shanon Buckingham, Walker Arthur, Ryan King, Allen Murray, Joey Moriarty, Jonathan Rowan, Shane Tankersley, Mike Benedum, Corey Conley

Feature Finish (30 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS

1 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $5,100

2 10 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,000

3 9 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,000

4 17 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,500

5 8 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,000

6 24 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $800

7 4 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $750

8 19 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $700

9 18 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $650

10 3 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $600

11 13 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $550

12 5 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $500

13 6 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $500

14 26 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $500

15 23 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $500

16 12 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $500

17 21 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $500

18 20 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $500

19 16 22* Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $500

20 7 69* Carder Miller Salem, VA $500

21 22 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX $500

22 1 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $500

23 14 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $500

24 25 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $500

25 15 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $500

26 11 6T Tim Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 46

Lap Leaders: Gregg Satterlee (Lap 1) Jonathan Davenport (Laps 2 – 30)

Cautions: Tim Dohm (Lap 11); Gregg Satterlee (Lap 22)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Bobby Pierce

Wrisco Industries Winternationals Provisional: Jason Jameson

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Started: 24th; Finished: 6th; Advanced 18 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Kyle Bronson

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #13 – 15.2943 seconds)

Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (29 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Joey Moriarty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Gregg Satterlee

Time of Race: 20 minutes 10 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS

1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 510 $25,600

2 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 420 $8,050

2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 420 $11,400

4 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 410 $11,500

5 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 385 $2,875

6 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 375 $5,475

7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 370 $4,275

7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 370 $6,300

7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 370 $4,550

10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 360 $3,050

11 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 340 $5,200

12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 335 $4,375

12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 335 $3,325

12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 335 $7,350

15 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 325 $2,125

16 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 310 $3,200

17 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 305 $2,900

18 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 290 $3,650

19 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 285 $4,850

20 77 Brian Connor Martinez, GA 270 $1,000

20 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 270 $4,200

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*