Brandon Overton gets first ever East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals win!

TAMPA, FL (February 7, 2018) – Brandon Overton took the lead on lap 26 from Josh Richards and led the remaining 14 laps to capture his first career East Bay Raceway Park win on Wednesday night. The 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs produced another spectacular feature race, as the 40-lapper saw three different leaders, and lots of action throughout the field.

Overton’s third career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory came over Josh Richards, Gregg Satterlee, Jonathan Davenport, and Bobby Pierce.

Overton pilots the Chip Stone and Randy Weaver-owned Longhorn Chassis and started on the outside of the front row. He fell back to as far as fourth in the opening laps of the race, as a torrid battle between Jimmy Owens and Richards took place in front of him. Owens led the first three laps, before relinquishing the top spot to Richards. Overton worked his way back into the top three as he passed Satterlee and then set his sights on Richards.

Overton chased down Richards passing him for the lead. Richards and Satterlee tried to run down Overton late in the race, but Overton crossed the line in first to give Longhorn Chassis back-to-back wins for the week.

“I probably don’t have 100 laps total in racing at this track. We have had so much stuff go wrong in these two weeks. We had to borrow an engine from Randy Clary just to run this week. This track changes so much, but it’s bad to the bone for sure. We nearly got Jonathan [Davenport] for the win last night and to start on the front row tonight I thought was going to help, but we lost some spots at the start. We were able to gain some ground on those guys up front and the cautions helped as well. I got underneath Josh [Richards] there a few times before I passed him. It’s great to finally get a win here! Again, we haven’t run here that much in the past, but I am really looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Richards tried to stay close to Overton but wound up holding off Satterlee for the runner-up position. “We are going in the right direction,” said the defending Lucas Oil National Champion. “Congratulations to Brandon on the win, he earned it. Our car was getting much better tonight as we keep tweaking on it. We should be really good by the end of the week when the points start back up.”

Satterlee had a solid run going on Tuesday night and was pleased with his third-place finish tonight. “We had a good race car last night. We didn’t get the finish we wanted, so we worked on some things today to make it better, and it was. I thought I could get under Josh for a moment, but to finish third with these guys, that says a lot. Thanks everyone who helps us out, we appreciate it.”

The winner’s Longhorn Chassis is sponsored by: Brandon Ford, Crossfit by Overton, A.F. Stone Professional Medical Services, Henderson Motorsports, Dream Racing Technologies, Dierck’s LTD, Mission Transport, Outlaw Graphics, and Ted Brown’s Quality Paint and Body Shop.

Completing the top ten were Dennis Erb Jr., Billy Moyer Jr., Tyler Erb, Kyle Bronson, and Darrell Lanigan.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Boom Briggs / 14.807 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Mike Benedum / 14.524 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Boom Briggs, Shane Tankersley, Tim Dohm , Nick Davis, Coleby Frye, Greg Oakes, Allen Murray, Doug Drown-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Jesse Stovall, Tyler Erb, Kyle Bronson, Travis Stemler, Earl Pearson, Jr., Joey Moriarty, Bob Geiger, Craig Wolford

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Timothy Culp, Austin Hubbard, Scott Bloomquist, Chase Junghans, Jonathan Rowan, Corey Conley , Bob Gardner

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Billy Moyer, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Mason Zeigler, Jason Jameson, Mike Benedum, Blake Spencer, Tim McCreadie, Byron Meeks

Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dennis Erb, Jr., Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Freddie Carpenter, Morgan Bagley, Jeff Mathews, Ryan King

E3 Spark Plugs Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Brian Shirley, Donald McIntosh, Shanon Buckingham, Brandon Sheppard, Rance Garlock, Carder Miller

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Scott Bloomquist, Tim Dohm , Chase Junghans, Nick Davis, Earl Pearson, Jr., Travis Stemler, Corey Conley , Coleby Frye, Jonathan Rowan, Greg Oakes, Joey Moriarty, Craig Wolford, Bob Gardner, Bob Geiger, Allen Murray, Doug Drown-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Shanon Buckingham, Morgan Bagley, Rance Garlock, Freddie Carpenter, Blake Spencer, Ryan King, Carder Miller, Jason Jameson, Tim McCreadie, Jeff Mathews, Donald McIntosh-DNS, Mike Benedum-DNS, Byron Meeks-DNS

DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish (8 Laps): Brandon Sheppard, Tim Dohm, Morgan Bagley, Shanon Buckingham, Chase Junghans, Nick Davis, Rance Garlock, Jonathan Rowan, Coleby Frye, Freddie Carpenter, Carder Miller, Blake Spencer, Travis Stemler, Corey Conley, Greg Oakes

Feature Finish (40 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $7,000 2 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,500 3 5 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $2,000 4 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,500 5 10 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,400 6 4 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,300 7 8 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,200 8 15 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,100 9 19 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,000 10 16 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $950 11 9 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $900 12 26 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $850 13 17 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $800 14 12 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $750 15 18 22* Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $725 16 21 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $700 17 24 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $700 18 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $700 19 11 C8 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $650 20 25 25B Mike Benedum Salem, WV $625 21 13 T31 Shane Tankersley Morganton, GA $625 22 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $600 23 20 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $600 24 23 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $600 25 22 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $600 26 7 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $600



Race Statistics

Entrants: 51

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 3); Josh Richards (Laps 4 – 25); Brandon Overton (Laps 26 – 40)

Cautions: Boom Briggs, Mike Benedum (Lap 9); Mason Zeigler (Lap 17)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson Jr.

Wrisco Aluminum Fast Time Provisional: Mike Benedum

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Overton

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Started: 26th; Finished: 12th; Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Billy Moyer Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Robbie Allen (Gregg Satterlee)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #10 – 14.7143 seconds)

Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (21 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Joey Moriarty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 17 minutes 13 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 510 $29,100 2 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 420 $9,050 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 420 $12,900 4 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 410 $12,350 5 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 385 $2,875 6 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 375 $6,775 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 370 $4,875 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 370 $7,000 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 370 $5,150 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 360 $4,000 11 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 340 $6,300 12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 335 $5,775 12 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 335 $3,925 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 335 $8,050 15 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 325 $2,225 16 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 310 $3,800 17 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 305 $3,500 18 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 290 $5,650 19 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 285 $11,850 20 77 Brian Connor Martinez, GA 270 $1,000 20 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 270 $4,900

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*